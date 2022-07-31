Eastern Ky. flooding death toll rises to at least 26

www.wkms.org
Related
wkms.org
35 confirmed dead in flooding as rain returns to eastern Kentucky
At least 35 are reported dead in the eastern Kentucky floods that devastated 14 counties and three cities in the state over the last week. During a news conference Monday morning, Gov. Andy Beshear said hundreds are still unaccounted for and the death toll will likely rise. Eastern Kentuckians began...
wkms.org
Mayfield-Graves Co. Fairgrounds prepares to send supplies to eastern Ky. flood survivors
When a tornado outbreak devastated Mayfield about eight months ago, the Mayfield-Graves County Fairgrounds became a donation and supply hub. Now, as floods devastate eastern Kentucky, volunteers and workers at the fairgrounds are getting ready to send extra supplies across the state to help with initial recovery efforts there. The...
wkms.org
Beshear praises tornado recovery efforts, gives east Ky. flood update during Mayfield visit
Gov. Andy Beshear shared updates on tornado recovery and discussed community resilience at a Mayfield Rotary Club meeting on Monday, nearly eight months after devastating tornadoes hit the community and just days after deadly floods swept through eastern Kentucky. At the meeting, Beshear also shared an anecdote about how the...
wkms.org
Eastern Ky. school districts report severe flood damage to buildings, communities
The flood damage to eastern Kentucky school buildings and communities is severe and widespread, according to system superintendents who spoke with state officials on a call Monday. “Our community as a whole is devastated,” Letcher County Schools superintendent Denise Yonts said, fighting through tears. Yonts said she knows of at...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wkms.org
Beshear considers calling special session as east Ky. flood relief and restoration efforts get underway
A week after historic floods and mudslides ravaged eastern Kentucky and rebuilding and restoration efforts were in full swing, Gov. Andy Beshear said he may call a special session to discuss a flood relief package. During a news conference Wednesday, Beshear said he will likely call a special legislative session...
wkms.org
Ky. gave millions to cooperatives for broadband. Here's how two of them will connect rural residents
Kentucky awarded millions of dollars to a number of electricity and telephone cooperatives earlier this summer to build out broadband internet access in rural communities. Some of these rural cooperatives have already been building internet connections for years before receiving this funding, likening the initiative to when cooperatives constructed electricity lines more than 50 years ago.
wkms.org
Here are the key primary election results from Kansas
Five states hold primaries Tuesday: Arizona, Kansas, Michigan, Missouri and Washington. In Kansas, the top contest is a prominent ballot measure, as residents vote on a state constitutional amendment that could open the door to more abortion restrictions in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.
wkms.org
Michigan results stream in
Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is running unopposed in Tuesday's primary, but there are five Republican candidates fighting for the chance to face her in November. Get more race results from Michigan. Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wkms.org
After an abortion shakeup Monday in Michigan, voters head to the polls Tuesday
Up until Monday in Michigan, the line on abortion rights was clear. The state has a 1931 law that criminalizes abortion that was dormant during Roe v. Wade. In May, a month before the Dobbs decision, a lower court in the state put an injunction on the 1931 law, so it wasn't in effect when the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.
wkms.org
Hopkinsville event to celebrate region’s diverse food scene during emancipation celebrations
A Hopkinsville food truck company is celebrating the diverse culinary offerings of western Kentucky Saturday. Helmed by husband and wife duo Desaepa and Zirconia Vansauwa — owners of Vansauwa's Tacos and Vegan Eats — Taste of the Town will feature 11 other Black-owned vendors offering food sales and business insight to the community throughout the day outside of Hopkinsville Brewing Company.
wkms.org
Meet the three Tennessee Democrats who want to take on incumbent Gov. Bill Lee
Tennessee hasn’t elected a Democratic governor since Phil Bredesen in 2006. But, this year, there are three Democrats hoping to change that. If they win the primary election on Thursday, they’ll go on to challenge incumbent Republican Gov. Bill Lee this fall. Dr. Jason Martin. Over the weekend,...
wkms.org
Tennessee will create 60 new childcare centers with some of the final COVID stimulus money
The YMCA and the Boys & Girls Club are planning nearly 10,000 new childcare spots across Tennessee with the state’s help. The money is coming from what’s left of COVID stimulus funding. The state already works with these nonprofits and subsidizes childcare for those who qualify. That money...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wkms.org
Many eyes are on Arizona's open seats in Tuesday's primary
PHOENIX — Arizona's primary election is defined by open races for several statewide positions, and the election-denying candidates running to assume those roles in 2023. There are no incumbents running for three key statewide offices – governor, attorney general and secretary of state – the top election gig in Arizona. Former President Donald Trump has exerted his influence over crowded fields of candidates, many of whom continue to baselessly assert the 2020 election, which Trump lost in Arizona and nationwide, was stolen.
wkms.org
Katie Hobbs wins Arizona Democratic primary for governor. GOP race too close to call
PHOENIX — While Katie Hobbs handily won the Democratic nomination for governor in Arizona, a head-to-head race between political newcomers Kari Lake and Karrin Taylor Robson is too close to call. The Associated Press called the Democratic primary for Hobbs almost immediately after the first round of results were...
wkms.org
How white nationalists in Texas terrorized refugees after the Vietnam War
Kirk Wallace Johnson tells the story of a bitter conflict that arose along the Gulf Coast when Vietnam war refugees began trawling for shrimp in the area. His book is The Fishermen and the Dragon.
Comments / 0