Kentucky State

Eastern Ky. flooding death toll rises to at least 26

By 89.3 WFPL News Louisville
 3 days ago
35 confirmed dead in flooding as rain returns to eastern Kentucky

At least 35 are reported dead in the eastern Kentucky floods that devastated 14 counties and three cities in the state over the last week. During a news conference Monday morning, Gov. Andy Beshear said hundreds are still unaccounted for and the death toll will likely rise. Eastern Kentuckians began...
Clay, KY
Kentucky Government
Ky. gave millions to cooperatives for broadband. Here's how two of them will connect rural residents

Kentucky awarded millions of dollars to a number of electricity and telephone cooperatives earlier this summer to build out broadband internet access in rural communities. Some of these rural cooperatives have already been building internet connections for years before receiving this funding, likening the initiative to when cooperatives constructed electricity lines more than 50 years ago.
Here are the key primary election results from Kansas

Five states hold primaries Tuesday: Arizona, Kansas, Michigan, Missouri and Washington. In Kansas, the top contest is a prominent ballot measure, as residents vote on a state constitutional amendment that could open the door to more abortion restrictions in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.
Michigan results stream in

Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is running unopposed in Tuesday's primary, but there are five Republican candidates fighting for the chance to face her in November. Get more race results from Michigan. Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.
After an abortion shakeup Monday in Michigan, voters head to the polls Tuesday

Up until Monday in Michigan, the line on abortion rights was clear. The state has a 1931 law that criminalizes abortion that was dormant during Roe v. Wade. In May, a month before the Dobbs decision, a lower court in the state put an injunction on the 1931 law, so it wasn't in effect when the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.
Hopkinsville event to celebrate region’s diverse food scene during emancipation celebrations

A Hopkinsville food truck company is celebrating the diverse culinary offerings of western Kentucky Saturday. Helmed by husband and wife duo Desaepa and Zirconia Vansauwa — owners of Vansauwa's Tacos and Vegan Eats — Taste of the Town will feature 11 other Black-owned vendors offering food sales and business insight to the community throughout the day outside of Hopkinsville Brewing Company.
Many eyes are on Arizona's open seats in Tuesday's primary

PHOENIX — Arizona's primary election is defined by open races for several statewide positions, and the election-denying candidates running to assume those roles in 2023. There are no incumbents running for three key statewide offices – governor, attorney general and secretary of state – the top election gig in Arizona. Former President Donald Trump has exerted his influence over crowded fields of candidates, many of whom continue to baselessly assert the 2020 election, which Trump lost in Arizona and nationwide, was stolen.
