Where to Watch and Stream Sandy Wexler Free Online

Click here to read the full article. SPOILER ALERT: Do not read if you have not watched the 11th episode of “Better Call Saul” Season 6, titled “Breaking Bad.” When set decorator Ashley Marsh found out “Better Call Saul” was going to revive the iconic RV from “Breaking Bad,” she was psyched. And luckily, the original “Krystal Ship” had been kept safely stored at the Sony lot. There was only one issue: the RV was “completely gutted on the inside.” Now, “Breaking Bad” had always used two “RVs” — one fully functional vehicle for exterior and driving shots, and a separate soundstage for...

TV SERIES ・ 22 MINUTES AGO