ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Batavia, NY

Pioneers fall to Muckdogs in one-game playoff

By Chuck Brame
WETM 18 News
WETM 18 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KDkDe_0gzrSBTm00

BATAVIA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Pioneers had their season come to an end in the first round of the PGCBL playoffs on Sunday.

(Video courtesy: Batavia Muckdogs YouTube)

The fourth-seeded Elmira Pioneers lost to the top-seeded Batavia Muckdogs on the road 12-3 in a first round one-game playoff. Levis Aguila hit a two-run home run to left field in the second inning to give the Muckdogs a 2-0 lead. Batavia added four more runs in the third inning to take a 6-0 lead. The Pios got on the scoreboard in the fourth inning on an RBI groundout by Joe Muzio. The Muckdogs would answer right back with five more runs in the fourth to take an 11-1 lead.

The Elmira Pioneers finish their season with a record of 24-22.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WETM 18 News

NTL Media Day recap, Sayre won’t field varsity team

WAVERLY, N.Y. (WETM) – Football season has officially kicked-off with NTL Media Day. Teams from around the NTL along with Waverly and Tioga gathered at Shepard Hills Country Club to introduce their teams for the upcoming season. Players and coaches from around the Twin Tiers discussed their hopes and goals for the 2022 season with […]
SAYRE, PA
WETM 18 News

Elmira Pioneers Top 5 Plays of The Summer

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It was a special summer at Dunn Field for the Elmira Pioneers. Although the team saw its season come to an end Sunday in the PGCBL playoffs, the Pioneers battled their way into the postseason with their fair share of heroic comeback victories. To honor the 2022 summer season, 18 Sports […]
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News

Local players in Baseball Youth All-American games

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Some of the area’s top youth baseball players are heading to the big time. Players will compete in the 2022 Youth Baseball All-American Games in Ocean City, Maryland this week. From August 4-7, some of the top players in the nation will compete to see where they stack up against the […]
OCEAN CITY, MD
WETM 18 News

Senior Send-Off – Corning’s Lauren Gerow

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s time for our final Senior Send-off for the Class of 2022 sponsored by Tom’s South Corning Collision. On this edition, we honor Corning’s Lauren Gerow. Gerow played soccer and was a member of the indoor and outdoor track & field teams for the Hawks. Lauren helped the girls soccer team […]
CORNING, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Batavia, NY
Sports
City
Batavia, NY
Elmira, NY
Sports
City
Elmira, NY
WETM 18 News

Finalists revealed for Elmira pro lacrosse team name

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s coming down to the finish. Finalists have been revealed for the brand new team name for Elmira’s first-ever professional box lacrosse squad. Fans submitted their best names to the Pro Box Lacrosse Association (PBLA) website at PBLA.com. The finalists are: Elmira Tilt Elmira Express Elmira Renegades Elmira Huckleberries Last month, […]
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News

Corning’s Terwilliger seeking pro baseball shot

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A local baseball standout is battling for his next big shot. Corning High School graduate Ben Terwilliger announced via Twitter that he will be seeking a professional baseball opportunity at pitcher. Terwillger, who pitched for a fifth season as a graduate student at East Carolina University, went undrafted in the MLB […]
CORNING, NY
WETM 18 News

Elmira to face top-seeded Batavia in one-game playoff

BATAVIA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira Pioneers have their opponent for the first round of the PGCBL playoffs. The Pioneers had their three-game winning streak end in their regular season finale on the road to the PGCBL West Division champion Batavia Muckdogs 9-6. Elmira grad Zack Odum went 1-for-3 at the plate and had an […]
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News

Collins guides England to silver medal

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Odessa’s Stef Collins continues adding to her storied career. UPDATE: Collins, the head coach of the England women’s three-on-three basketball team, earned a silver medal at the British Commonwealth games Tuesday night. England lost to Canada, 14-13, in a hard-fought contest in Birmingham. (Original article from Tuesday below). Last year, Collins […]
ELMIRA, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#One Game Playoff#Rbi#The Elmira Pioneers#Nexstar Media Inc
ithaca.com

Former IC Pole Vaulter Heads New PT Business in Lansing

Ithaca College graduate and former Division III National Champion in the pole vault Katherine Pitman will be the clinic director of the new physical therapy clinic FYZICAL Lansing, which is anticipated to open to the community in August once construction is completed. FYZICAL Lansing will be the latest branch of...
LANSING, NY
ithaca.com

Spencer native opens barbershop in T-burg

There is a new barber shop in town! Elm Street Barber opened for business Saturday, July 23, on Elm Street in Trumansburg. A ribbon cutting ceremony was held at the open house with Mayor Rordan Hart and village councilwoman Marsha Horn in attendance. Hotdogs, drinks, and discounted haircuts were available to new customers and those just there to look around.
TRUMANSBURG, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Former Buffalo News TV Anchor Lands At New Station

A very familiar face on local Buffalo TV has announced their new location. It was back in June that News 4 Wake-up co-host Mel Orlins announced that she would be leaving the station for another opportunity. Orlins had been in Buffalo for the past five years, joining WVIB in July...
BUFFALO, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
WETM 18 News

July 2022 saw five inches less rain than 2021

BIG FLATS, N.Y. (WETM) – July 2022 in the Twin Tiers saw some extreme weather, with a string of 90-degree-plus days and five inches less rain than last year. According to the observation deck at the Elmira-Corning Regional Airport, July 2022 in the Southern Tier peaked at 97 degrees on July 23. Overall for the […]
ELMIRA, NY
chronicle-express.com

FROM PAGES PAST: 1972 - Hurricane Agnes flood receding

The Chronicle-Express -- Consolidation, January 1, 1926, of the Yates County Chronicle (1824) and the Penn Yan Express (1866); the Rushville Chronicle (1905) and the Gorham New Age (1902) The Yates County History Center’s volunteers have gleaned these entries for your enjoyment from their digitized newspapers. You can access them...
YATES COUNTY, NY
localsyr.com

WATCH: Black bear spotted in Cincinnatus

(WSYR-TV) — A black bear seemed to have lost its bearings and wound up in a yard in Cincinnatus on Friday, July 29. The video of the bear was sent to NewsChannel 9 by viewer Ed Lewis. His doorbell camera caught the bear walking across his yard on State Route 41 around 7:30 p.m. before it trotted off.
CINCINNATUS, NY
WETM 18 News

Clemens Center updates 2022-23 Broadway Series

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — The Clemens Center has announced its new 2022-23 Broadway Series, featuring several substitutions from the previously announced lineup. The new lineup will include Anastasia and R.E.S.P.E.C.T. replacing the previously announced Beautiful – The Carole King Musical, and Tootsie. The new lineup, with dates and times for each show, is listed below: […]
News 4 Buffalo

Fall bulk trash collection begins this week

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — If you have any large items that you’re looking to get rid of in the City of Buffalo, you might want to start planning for that. The city’s fall bulk trash collection starts this week. The bulk trash schedule will kick off in the Ellicott District. Items should be placed at […]
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Gas prices dropping all across upstate NY

"According to the latest data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gas demand increased in recent weeks while inventory levels dropped, which could pressure pump prices and slow price decreases if the trend holds. Yet for now, prices continue to drop," AAA said.
BUFFALO, NY
FL Radio Group

Auburn Landmark-Curley’s Restaurant-To Reopen

An Auburn landmark will be reopened in the next few months. The Auburn Citizen reports Curley’s Restaurant was sold last week to Joe Smith of Throop. Smith and his wife plan to renovate the building near the Auburn prison and reopen the restaurant. Smith is the owner of Lakeside...
AUBURN, NY
WETM 18 News

WETM 18 News

10K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WETM 18 News and MyTwinTiers.com is the Local News Leader in the Twin Tiers.

 https://www.mytwintiers.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy