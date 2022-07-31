Pioneers fall to Muckdogs in one-game playoff

BATAVIA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Pioneers had their season come to an end in the first round of the PGCBL playoffs on Sunday.

(Video courtesy: Batavia Muckdogs YouTube)

The fourth-seeded Elmira Pioneers lost to the top-seeded Batavia Muckdogs on the road 12-3 in a first round one-game playoff. Levis Aguila hit a two-run home run to left field in the second inning to give the Muckdogs a 2-0 lead. Batavia added four more runs in the third inning to take a 6-0 lead. The Pios got on the scoreboard in the fourth inning on an RBI groundout by Joe Muzio. The Muckdogs would answer right back with five more runs in the fourth to take an 11-1 lead.

The Elmira Pioneers finish their season with a record of 24-22.

