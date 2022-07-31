ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Webster, NY

Goat Yoga at the Bowen Family Farm: a new spin on an ancient art

websterontheweb.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
websterontheweb.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Greyson F

Local Restaurant Suddenly Closes, Gone After 12 Years.

A local Phoenix restaurant has closed.Tim Mossholder/Unsplash. Many restaurants around greater Phoenix see a downturn in visitors during the summer months. From snowbirds not yet arriving for the fall and winter months to patrons not coming out due to the extreme heat, summer can prove challenging for a number of restaurant owners throughout the Valley. And now, this summer has claimed another restaurant, although this time the restaurant is one that has called metro Phoenix home for over a decade.
PHOENIX, AZ
buzznicked.com

Pit Bull Has Puppies With A Dachshund And It’s The Weirdest Crossbreed We’ve Ever Seen

There are a lot of dog breeds out there that make you laugh like the labradoodle, or the one I heard of recently called a cockapoopoo. But this one definitely made me laugh out loud when I saw pictures of it. It’s the tale of an unlikely mix, a pit bull and a dachshund. The dog is called a Dox-Bull. This dog is named Rami and was recently turned over to the Moultrie Colquitt Humane Society. Just wait until you see what this dog looks like.
ANIMALS
dailyphew.com

Farming Family Saves A Cow That Looks Like A Puppy From The Slaughterhouse

Delbur is a sweet Jersey steer that is 2.5 years old and was saved by a farming family in Michigan, USA. Due to a lack of meat during the epidemic, the family first bought the animal to be transformed into food. using Covid 19. Fortunately for Delbur, this first notion...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Webster, NY
Webster, NY
Lifestyle
pawtracks.com

How to tell if your cat is a Maine Coon mix (and why you should care)

There are plenty of cat breeds that tend to be big and fluffy, but one of the best-known breeds fitting this description is the Maine Coon. These cats are not only impressive in size, but they tend to have fantastic personalities that make them beloved family pets, too. While purebred Maine Coons are a little more uncommon in rescues and shelters, it’s possible that you adopted a Maine Coon mix that still has some of the breed’s distinctive characteristics. While telling exactly which breeds your cat is can be a little tricky, it’s worth doing some investigative work to better understand your cat’s background and what that might mean for the care he needs during his life.
PETS
Fatherly

The 8 Best Family Dog Breeds You’ve Never Heard Of

Americans love Labrador Retrievers. For 28 straight years, the Lab has been the most popular dog breed in the United States — and for good reason. They’re family dogs, patient pets as easy to train as they are to love. But the greatness of a breed — a few breeds actually, Golden Retrievers and German Shepherds are pretty damn popular too — doesn’t diminish the promise of other breeds. And that fundamental canine truth is self-evident by the lint brush-wielding presenters at the American Kennel Club’s annual Meet The Breeds event. Held at the Jacob Javits Center in Manhattan, home of the New York Auto Show and glass-ceilinged site of Hillary Clinton’s abortive victory party, the showcase is a branding event for 140 dog breeds. Breed reps, a group of dog-loving front row sitters, come to sell visitors on their beloved genetic riffs on canis lupus familiaris and direct them toward responsible breeders.
ANIMALS
Simplemost

American Pit Bull Mix Named Jill Finds Forever Home After 10 Years At An Animal Shelter

An adorable and full-of-smiles American Pit Bull mix named Jill has finally found her forever home after 10 long years in a Texas animal shelter. Beautiful little Jill was found as a stray in a rural area and brought in to be cared for when she was just a year old. She was treated for heartworms and that’s when she found herself spending the next decade waiting to be adopted.
HENRIETTA, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Goats#Yoga Mats#Yoga Class#The Bowen Family Farm
thesprucepets.com

What Is an Exotic Pet?

What is considered to be an exotic pet depends on context, but it is largely agreed upon that anything other than a domestic animal can be considered exotic. Different companies, people, state governments, and associations may all define what an exotic pet is slightly differently than one another. To some, a pet goat or a ferret is exotic but to others, only things like tigers and venomous snakes are exotic. What is ordinary for some people is not always ordinary for another. Within the veterinary community, exotic pets are typically considered anything that isn't a domestic dog, cat, or farm animal.
ANIMALS
pumpkin.care

Does Pet Insurance Cover Vaccines?

Keeping up with your furry friend’s routine vaccination schedule is crucial for their wellbeing and health care – they can even be life-saving. Like any veterinary care, vaccines come at a cost. This may leave you wondering, “Does pet insurance cover vaccines?”. Whether your pet is currently...
PET SERVICES
The Dogington Post

Tips for Training A Rescue Dog

“This post contains affiliate links, and I will be compensated if you make a purchase after clicking on my links.”. Every year, shelters are overcrowded with abused and abandoned dogs. Most of the time, they can’t take any more than they want to because there are not enough homes that adopt rescue dogs. When you adopt a dog from the shelter, you save two lives by making room for others.
PETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Yoga
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Instagram
pethelpful.com

The Benefits of Crate Training a Puppy

Adrienne is a certified professional dog trainer, dog behavior consultant and former veterinarian assistant for an AAHA animal hospital. The benefits of crate training a puppy are various. Indeed, more and more dog breeders are starting to introduce their puppies to a crate from an early age. This simple training...
PETS
Outdoor Life

The Most Underrated Hunting Dog Breeds

As an owner and breeder of a rare hunting dog breed, the Deutsch Langhaar, I get plenty of questions from fellow bird hunters who have never heard of, nor seen, the gun dogs I follow behind each fall in pursuit of grouse, Hungarian partridge, chukar, quail, and other birds. I like that my dog is equally at home on a steep mountainside or in a salt marsh.
ANIMALS
topdogtips.com

Border Sheepdog Dog Breed Profile

The Border Sheepdog is an alert dog who makes a great, active companion. Learn more about living with this fairly new designer breed!. The beautiful Border Sheepdog breed is a crossbreed from mixing the Border Collie with a Shetland Sheepdog. He goes by the names Sheltie Border and Border Sheltie.
ANIMALS
pethelpful.com

The Cost of Dog Grooming for Anxious Pets

For over four years, I have been the lucky pet parent to a 17-pound Maltipoo. If you are preparing to get a dog, consider the cost of grooming before choosing a breed with a thick coat. A short-haired breed may be preferable if you don't want to deal with the costs and hassles of taking a dog to a groomer.
PETS
pethelpful.com

21 Cutest Small and Fluffy Dogs

I like to share information about wildlife, animals, and pets—dogs in particular. Dogs have been our most loyal and devoted friends for centuries. Their affection and unconditional love can be understood from the famous quote of Josh Billings:. “A dog is the only thing on earth that loves you...
PETS
buzzsharer.com

Know About Different Kinds of Dog Breeds

If you are interested to know about different kinds of dog breeds, then you should understand that AKC has broadly divided dogs into 7 groups. Who doesn’t love dogs? After all, they are so adorable and also the most loyal friends. If you are considering bringing a dog home, then you must be aware of the different kinds of dog breeds, and choose one which fits your personality and lifestyle. A lot of people want the Sandlot dog, which is an English mastiff, but it may not be the best fit for every home. Let us find out more about the different types of dog breeds.
PETS
notabully.org

Why Does My Dog Sleep In His Crate While The Crate Door Is Open?

NotABully.org is reader-supported. We may earn a small commission through products purchased using links on this page. Crate training is one of the best things you can do for your pup, but it can be hard for us as humans to understand the appeal of being within a crate. For...
PETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy