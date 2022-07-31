A hot forecast as some counties head back to school

www.wltx.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Look at the Best Gas Station Restaurants in South Carolina: Part IIKennardo G. JamesLexington, SC
Taking a Look at One of the Best Players in SC Football HistoryKennardo G. James
This 15-Year-Old South Carolina ROTC Student Was Found Beaten And Burned. Authorities Need Your Help Finding Her KillerThe Vivid Faces of the Vanished
A Look at the Best Gas Station Restaurants in South Carolina: Part IKennardo G. James
4 Great Steakhouses in South CarolinaAlina Andras
Related
Hot and muggy Sunday, heat continues next week.
COLUMBIA, S.C. — After seeing some stormy weather on Saturday, we are expecting a bit of a drier forecast to end out the weekend. The stalled front in the area has already begun to slowly lift northward which means we will be away from the best chance of rain in the Carolinas today. With that being said, expect plenty of sunshine as we go through the rest of today with highs easily reaching the middle 90s by the afternoon. We cannot rule out a stray storm in the northern Midlands today but, other than that most communities should stay dry for the day.
Is the 2022 hurricane season really off to a slow start?
COLUMBIA, S.C. — For the first time since 2017, we have seen no named hurricanes for the month of June and July. Seems like we have been pretty quiet, and you’d be right. But looking at the wider picture our hurricane season is right on track. By August 3rd our average number of named storms sits right at 3, in 2022 we are right there, 3 named tropical storms so far this year. Things do begin to pick up though statistically speaking over the coming months. June and July typically only account for 20% of our named storms. While the rest of the season is a whopping 80%. Forecasts indicate though August could remain quiet to start off.
WBTV
Earthquake reported near Blowing Rock, USGS says
BLOWING ROCK, N.C. (WBTV) - According to the United States Geological Survey, a 2.1 magnitude earthquake occurred off of U.S. 321 just north of Blowing Rock, and south of Boone at 12:22 a.m. (EST) Tuesday. The depth of the earthquake was measured at 2.1 kilometers. Numerous smaller magnitude earthquakes have...
Some storms Sunday, but dry for most of the Midlands
COLUMBIA, S.C. — We saw some pretty stormy weather Saturday afternoon across the Midlands. Highs briefly hit the lower 90s and as we look towards Sunday temperatures will be slightly higher. After starting off in the middle 70s, we should have mostly sunny conditions but things will be pretty...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Another small earthquake strikes near Elgin
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A small earthquake was recorded near the town of Elgin, the latest in the swarm of tremors that have taken place in that area in the last seven months. The latest was a 1.9 magnitude quake that struck 3.6 miles east of Elgin at 9:44 a.m. Wednesday. It happened 1.86 miles beneath the surface.
The Post and Courier
Greenway to connect downtown Columbia to Lake Murray gets state funding
LEXINGTON — The Irmo Chapin Recreation Commission will receive state funding to begin designing and building the Lower Saluda Greenway, which will connect with existing trails, creating a trail network that will run from the Lake Murray Dam to Columbia. The 12-foot-wide greenway will connect the existing Saluda River...
coladaily.com
Deputies ambushed Wednesday morning in Northeast Columbia
Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott is scheduled to hold a press conference Wednesday afternoon to provide additional information regarding deputies who were ambushed earlier in the morning while in the Carriage Oaks subdivision in Northeast Columbia. According to officials, the department responded to a call for help after deputies were...
What South Carolina counties have the highest COVID-19 case rates within the last week?
CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Both urban and rural counties in South Carolina top the list for the areas with the highest rate of new COVID-19 cases, according to information updated Monday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. At the top of the list is Cherokee County, with an average of 534.03 new […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Search for missing boater underway on Lake Murray
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — Authorities are searching for a missing boater on Laker Murray, who was last seen on Sunday. Officials with the S.C. Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) Law Enforcement Division say they are currently searching for a missing person on Lake Murray in Lexington County. According to...
abccolumbia.com
Earthquake reported near Elgin
KERSHAW, S.C. (WOLO) – According to the United States Geological Survey, a earthquake hit near Elgin on Saturday, June 30th. The reports shows the tremor happened at 7:41 and the earthquake had a magnitude of 1.8. The earthquake was centered 3.8 miles East Southeast of Elgin. The South Carolina...
WMBF
Earthquake reported in South Carolina on Saturday morning
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey reported that an earthquake hit an area near Elgin, SC, on Saturday morning. Officials said the earthquake happened around 4.3 miles east of Elgin at 7:41 a.m. According to officials, the earthquake had a magnitude of 1.8 and a depth...
South Carolina State Fair is hiring for temporary positions
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Looking for a unique way to make some extra money? The South Carolina State Fair is now hiring for temporary positions available during the 12-day event in October. The South Carolina State Fair, the state’s largest annual event, is now accepting temporary employment applications for this...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soda City Biz WIRE
West Columbia’s Meeting Street Artisan Market Has New Hours and a Night Market
West Columbia, SC – There are new options for afternoon shopping on Saturdays in West Columbia. The Meeting Street Artisan Market has new hours, 11 AM – 3 PM, beginning this Saturday, August 6, 2022. The City of West Columbia’s Market will also hold night editions of the market on the second Thursday of every month, beginning August 11, from 4 PM – 8 PM.
WIS-TV
Columbia looks to Clear the Shelters in August
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Columbia Animal Services is offering fee adoptions through August. The Clear the Shelters event runs from August 1st through the 31st. Columbia Animal Services is located at 127 Humane Ln. in Columbia. Their hours of operations are Monday to Friday 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Rural South Carolina water projects waiting for pandemic relief funds
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — South Carolina is dedicating at least $900 million of its $2.4 billion in federal American Rescue Act (ARPA) Funds to water, sewer, and storm water infrastructure. On Tuesday, Sumter City Council approved spending $2.8 million in federal ARPA funds towards water plant upgrades. "Like many...
Richland deputies shot at by suspect in northeast Columbia, man later found dead in home
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland County deputies say they were shot at and found the body of a man all while responding to a call Wednesday morning. UPDATE: Sheriff says suspect lured deputies to home to ambush them. Officers say they got a call for help in northeast Columbia. Officers...
The Post and Courier
Malfunction Junction's makeover has begun; travelers can expect slowdowns at night
LEXINGTON— Late-night travelers might see delays beginning next week around "Malfunction Junction," as construction to improve the traffic-prone interchange has begun. Malfunction Junction, the convergence of interstates 20, 26 and 126 in western Columbia, is locally notorious for its heavy traffic and dangerous merges. The area will see major renovations as a part of the S.C. Department of Transportation's near decade-long Carolina Crossroads project.
cn2.com
CN2 Newscast – Shootings in Lancaster & RH, a Blood Shortage and Football Preivew
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Piedmont Medical Center is encouraging people to donate blood at an upcoming blood drive as hospitals work to continue restocking their supply after a shortage during the Covid pandemic. Lancaster and Rock Hill Police searching for suspects in separate shootings over the weekend.
abccolumbia.com
Former Irmo Police Chief passes away
Irmo, S.C. (WOLO)– The town of Irmo is honoring one of their former police chiefs. Police say retired Chief David Graham recently died. He was hired by the Town of Irmo in 1987 and served as police chief from 1995 to 1998. Graham also served our country in the...
16-year-old shot, killed in weekend shooting in Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland County deputies say a 16-year-old has been killed in a weekend shooting. Officers say there were called to the 4100 block of Shorecrest Drive around 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 31 for a report of a shooting. Shorecrest is just off Bluff Road a mile south of Interstate 77.
News19 WLTX
Columbia, SC
29K+
Followers
9K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
Columbia local newshttps://www.wltx.com/
Comments / 0