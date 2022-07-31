A hot forecast as some counties head back to school

COLUMBIA, S.C. — For the first time since 2017, we have seen no named hurricanes for the month of June and July. Seems like we have been pretty quiet, and you’d be right. But looking at the wider picture our hurricane season is right on track. By August 3rd our average number of named storms sits right at 3, in 2022 we are right there, 3 named tropical storms so far this year. Things do begin to pick up though statistically speaking over the coming months. June and July typically only account for 20% of our named storms. While the rest of the season is a whopping 80%. Forecasts indicate though August could remain quiet to start off.

