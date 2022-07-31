ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Princeton, IN

Gibson Co. Sheriff’s Office: Princeton man arrested on outstanding warrants

14news.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.14news.com

Comments / 0

Related
14news.com

Police: 2 arrested in connection to Owensboro homicide investigation

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - A 14 News update on a homicide that happened back in June. Two Owensboro men have been indicted for the murder of John Leak Jr. [PREVIOUS: OPD releases surveillance of suspects in deadly shooting]. Owensboro Police officials say 27-year-old Damian Fields is currently being held at...
OWENSBORO, KY
wwbl.com

Dubois Co. Sheriff Seeking Information on Church Burglary/Vandalism

The Dubois County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information concerning the burglary and vandalism of the Evangelical Lutheran Emmanuel Church located at the corner of County Road 600 North and County Road 445 East in Dubois. The incident happened sometime between Monday, July 25th and the morning of Thursday, July...
DUBOIS COUNTY, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Gibson County, IN
Crime & Safety
City
Evansville, IN
County
Gibson County, IN
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
Princeton, IN
Crime & Safety
City
Princeton, IN
wamwamfm.com

Daviess County Arrest Report

39-year-old Melissa Serrano of Bicknell was arrested Monday by the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant for Failure to Appear. She was booked into the Daviess County Security Center on a $2,000 bond. 66-year-old Walner Francois was arrested Monday by WPD on a warrant containing two counts of...
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
14news.com

EPD seeking public’s help to locate missing man

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Police Department is asking for help to find a missing man. Police say 57-year-old Patrick Arthur White was reported missing on July 7, and officers have not been able to locate White to check his welfare. White is described as a white male, about...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Ex-Lamasco employee arrested in connection to drug investigation

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Another arrest was made in the fallout of the large drug bust involving Lamasco Bar and Grill. According to an affidavit from the Evansville Police Department, 39-year-old Christopher Palmer was arrested on Wednesday. Police say while Palmer was an employee at Lamasco, he met on several...
EVANSVILLE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Gibson Co#Epd#Owensboro Updated#Warrick Co#Cdt Sheriff S Office
14news.com

Police: 2 dead after shooting on Evansville’s south side

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Police Department confirms that two people are dead after a shooting on Wednesday night. Police say the shooting happened at a gas station on the 2100 block of Lodge Avenue. Evansville Central Dispatch confirmed earlier that authorities responded to a shots fired report at...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Couple accused of assaulting victims with tire iron, pepper spray

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A couple is in jail after they allegedly assaulted two people in Evansville over the weekend. The victims reported the incident happened early Sunday morning at an apartment complex on Eden Drive on the city’s east side. According to an affidavit, Josilyn Davis and Taylor...
EVANSVILLE, IN
wrul.com

White County Sheriff’s Department Report

The White County Sheriff’s Department is investigating multiple reports of Theft, Burglary and Criminal Damage to Property. On Tuesday July 26th at around 5PM, Sgt Craig Poole took a report from Alan R Saunders who is employed by Campbell Energy of 1238 County Road 1500 N in Carmi. Saunders said that a theft had occurred sometime Monday evening and was discovered on Tuesday morning at the Barger Smith Lease #5 in Grayville. Saunders advised Poole that 23 pipe joints were stolen. Saunders described the items as 31 foot new pipe joints tubing 2 7/8 inches. Saunders said the value of the stolen pip was $9,200.
WHITE COUNTY, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
14news.com

Gibson Co. man facing additional charges after incident in prison

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A Gibson County man is facing additional charges after an incident while in prison. Domenic Migilarese was arrested in July after a brief standoff with police. [Previous Story: Update: Man facing rape charge after Ft. Branch standoff]. According to court documents, Migilarese is now facing...
GIBSON COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

Carlisle man killed in motorcycle crash in Greene County

GREENE CO. — A Carlisle man has died after being hit by a pickup truck shortly after being ejected from his motorcycle on State Road 67. According to the Greene County Sheriff’s Department, the crash occurred Saturday at 11:50 a.m. on State Road 67 north of Switz City.
GREENE COUNTY, IN
14news.com

Coal Mine Rd. in Gibson Co. closing for several hours

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with the Gibson County Sheriff’s Office say Coal Mine Road in Fort Branch will be closed Wednesday. That’s from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. It’s happening between South Main Street and County Road 330 West. Deputies say no traffic of any...
GIBSON COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Evansville Police investigating shots fired into home

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Evansville Police Department is investigating after shots were fired into a home overnight Monday. Officers were called to the 600 block of Jackson Avenue shortly after midnight Monday. When they arrived, the man at the home said he heard a knock at his door thinking it was family. The man […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
104.1 WIKY

Sheriff’s Office Confirms Drowning Deaths

Warrick County Dispatch was notified around 4:00 on Saturday afternoon that a small boat had capsized and two individuals were under water. This happened at a home on Martin Road in Newburgh. Approximately 30 minutes later fire department dive teams located the bodies of 23 year old Jesus Gonzales and...
NEWBURGH, IN
wevv.com

Bodycam footage of Amy Word's arrest released by Evansville police

An Evansville, Indiana school board member and restaurant/bar owner was arrested during a traffic stop over the weekend. Police say that 47-year-old Amy Word was riding as a passenger in her vehicle when it was pulled over early Saturday morning, and that the driver of the vehicle, Zachary Clark, was in possession of cocaine and marijuana at the time.
EVANSVILLE, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy