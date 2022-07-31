Gibson Co. Sheriff’s Office: Princeton man arrested on outstanding warrants

The White County Sheriff’s Department is investigating multiple reports of Theft, Burglary and Criminal Damage to Property. On Tuesday July 26th at around 5PM, Sgt Craig Poole took a report from Alan R Saunders who is employed by Campbell Energy of 1238 County Road 1500 N in Carmi. Saunders said that a theft had occurred sometime Monday evening and was discovered on Tuesday morning at the Barger Smith Lease #5 in Grayville. Saunders advised Poole that 23 pipe joints were stolen. Saunders described the items as 31 foot new pipe joints tubing 2 7/8 inches. Saunders said the value of the stolen pip was $9,200.

