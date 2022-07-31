Gibson Co. Sheriff’s Office: Princeton man arrested on outstanding warrants

www.14news.com
Related
14news.com
Police: 2 arrested in connection to Owensboro homicide investigation
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - A 14 News update on a homicide that happened back in June. Two Owensboro men have been indicted for the murder of John Leak Jr. [PREVIOUS: OPD releases surveillance of suspects in deadly shooting]. Owensboro Police officials say 27-year-old Damian Fields is currently being held at...
edgarcountywatchdogs.com
Heather Mccullough, Edgar County Corrections Officer, Charged with Assault in Crawford County –
Heather Mccullough, an Edgar County Corrections Officer, was charged with assault in Crawford County today. According to an Edgar County public official, she was arrested in Edgar County and charged today in Crawford County. She was charged with Assault, Criminal Misdemeanor Class C. Her first court appearance is scheduled for...
wwbl.com
Dubois Co. Sheriff Seeking Information on Church Burglary/Vandalism
The Dubois County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information concerning the burglary and vandalism of the Evangelical Lutheran Emmanuel Church located at the corner of County Road 600 North and County Road 445 East in Dubois. The incident happened sometime between Monday, July 25th and the morning of Thursday, July...
wevv.com
Henderson authorities looking for vehicle in connection to recent shooting
The Henderson Police Department in Henderson, Kentucky, is asking for the public's help in a shooting investigation. HPD said Wednesday that it was investigating a recent shooting where the red vehicle seen in the picture above is believed to be a suspect. Anyone who may have information on the vehicle...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wamwamfm.com
Daviess County Arrest Report
39-year-old Melissa Serrano of Bicknell was arrested Monday by the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant for Failure to Appear. She was booked into the Daviess County Security Center on a $2,000 bond. 66-year-old Walner Francois was arrested Monday by WPD on a warrant containing two counts of...
14news.com
EPD seeking public’s help to locate missing man
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Police Department is asking for help to find a missing man. Police say 57-year-old Patrick Arthur White was reported missing on July 7, and officers have not been able to locate White to check his welfare. White is described as a white male, about...
14news.com
Wednesday marks first court appearance for Amy Word, five others arrested in drug investigation
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A 14 News update on the arrest of EVSC School Board member Amy Word, who is also the owner of Lamasco Bar and Grill. She was arrested on July 30 in connection to a large drug bust involving Lamasco. [Affidavit: Newburgh man says he delivered cocaine...
14news.com
Ex-Lamasco employee arrested in connection to drug investigation
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Another arrest was made in the fallout of the large drug bust involving Lamasco Bar and Grill. According to an affidavit from the Evansville Police Department, 39-year-old Christopher Palmer was arrested on Wednesday. Police say while Palmer was an employee at Lamasco, he met on several...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wevv.com
Authorities on scene of crash with injuries in Vanderburgh County
Officials with the Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office say they're currently working a crash with injuries in a western area of the county. Around 1:35 p.m. Tuesday, the sheriff's office said it was at the scene of a crash in the area of Broadway Avenue and Schutte Road. A photo shared...
14news.com
Police: 2 dead after shooting on Evansville’s south side
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Police Department confirms that two people are dead after a shooting on Wednesday night. Police say the shooting happened at a gas station on the 2100 block of Lodge Avenue. Evansville Central Dispatch confirmed earlier that authorities responded to a shots fired report at...
14news.com
Couple accused of assaulting victims with tire iron, pepper spray
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A couple is in jail after they allegedly assaulted two people in Evansville over the weekend. The victims reported the incident happened early Sunday morning at an apartment complex on Eden Drive on the city’s east side. According to an affidavit, Josilyn Davis and Taylor...
wrul.com
White County Sheriff’s Department Report
The White County Sheriff’s Department is investigating multiple reports of Theft, Burglary and Criminal Damage to Property. On Tuesday July 26th at around 5PM, Sgt Craig Poole took a report from Alan R Saunders who is employed by Campbell Energy of 1238 County Road 1500 N in Carmi. Saunders said that a theft had occurred sometime Monday evening and was discovered on Tuesday morning at the Barger Smith Lease #5 in Grayville. Saunders advised Poole that 23 pipe joints were stolen. Saunders described the items as 31 foot new pipe joints tubing 2 7/8 inches. Saunders said the value of the stolen pip was $9,200.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
14news.com
Gibson Co. man facing additional charges after incident in prison
GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A Gibson County man is facing additional charges after an incident while in prison. Domenic Migilarese was arrested in July after a brief standoff with police. [Previous Story: Update: Man facing rape charge after Ft. Branch standoff]. According to court documents, Migilarese is now facing...
wbiw.com
Carlisle man killed in motorcycle crash in Greene County
GREENE CO. — A Carlisle man has died after being hit by a pickup truck shortly after being ejected from his motorcycle on State Road 67. According to the Greene County Sheriff’s Department, the crash occurred Saturday at 11:50 a.m. on State Road 67 north of Switz City.
14news.com
Coal Mine Rd. in Gibson Co. closing for several hours
GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with the Gibson County Sheriff’s Office say Coal Mine Road in Fort Branch will be closed Wednesday. That’s from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. It’s happening between South Main Street and County Road 330 West. Deputies say no traffic of any...
Evansville Police investigating shots fired into home
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Evansville Police Department is investigating after shots were fired into a home overnight Monday. Officers were called to the 600 block of Jackson Avenue shortly after midnight Monday. When they arrived, the man at the home said he heard a knock at his door thinking it was family. The man […]
14news.com
Affidavit: Newburgh man says he delivered cocaine to people while working at Lamasco
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A Newburgh man is facing a dealing charge after officers say he admitted to delivering drugs to people while working at Lamasco. Officers say they pulled over 33-year-old Bryan Biggs in the area of Washington and Weinbach Avenue after finding his vehicle registration had expired. Police...
104.1 WIKY
Sheriff’s Office Confirms Drowning Deaths
Warrick County Dispatch was notified around 4:00 on Saturday afternoon that a small boat had capsized and two individuals were under water. This happened at a home on Martin Road in Newburgh. Approximately 30 minutes later fire department dive teams located the bodies of 23 year old Jesus Gonzales and...
wevv.com
Bodycam footage of Amy Word's arrest released by Evansville police
An Evansville, Indiana school board member and restaurant/bar owner was arrested during a traffic stop over the weekend. Police say that 47-year-old Amy Word was riding as a passenger in her vehicle when it was pulled over early Saturday morning, and that the driver of the vehicle, Zachary Clark, was in possession of cocaine and marijuana at the time.
wevv.com
Evansville school board member and bar owner Amy Word makes first court appearance following arrest
EVSC Board of School Trustees member and Lamasco Bar and Grill owner Amy Word made her first appearance in court on Wednesday following her recent arrest. Evansville school board member and bar owner Amy Word makes first court appearance following arrest. As a condition of her release, Word was ordered...
Comments / 0