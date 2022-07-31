Crews respond to large fire in Owensboro

www.14news.com
Crews called to fire at Evansville motel overnight
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials say no one was hurt when a fire broke out at Arrowhead Motel in Evansville early Wednesday morning. That happened around 1 on Old Business 41. Fire officials say the fire was contained to one room and everyone got out safely. We’re checking with the...
Authorities: Vehicle runs into Evansville business
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Authorities say a vehicle ran into a business in Evansville. Dispatch says it happened around 10:15 Monday night on East Riverside Drive near Gilbert Avenue at Space Monkey Records. Authorities say no one is hurt and the driver left the scene. We’ll be checking in with...
Central City adds classic cruiser to police fleet
CENTRAL CITY, Ky. (WEHT) — You’ve heard of police departments getting brand new cruisers, but a Muhlenberg County police department has one that’s more than five decades old. The department recently added a restored 1970 Dodge Dart that was made to look like a Central City Police cruiser. It’s owned by Officer David Morris and […]
Coroner: Evansville man dies after moped crash
(WEHT) - The Vanderburgh County Coroner's Office says the man involved in a moped accident on Monday has died.
VCSO investigating crash on Broadway Ave.
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Crews were called to a crash on Broadway Avenue on Tuesday around 1:30 p.m. According to the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office Twitter page, the accident came in with injuries and happened near Schutte Road. A picture from the VCSO page showed a van that crashed...
Police: 2 arrested in connection to Owensboro homicide investigation
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Two Owensboro men have been indicted for the murder of John Leak Jr. [PREVIOUS: OPD releases surveillance of suspects in deadly shooting]. Owensboro Police officials say 27-year-old Damian Fields is currently being held at the Daviess County Detention Center for other offenses. 29-year-old Derrick Carroll is...
Wednesday Sunrise Headlines
(WFIE) - Crews responded to a fire at the Arrowhead Motel in Evansville overnight. We’re told no one was hurt and everyone got out safely. The EVSC school board member arrested over the weekend makes her first court appearance today. Authorities say Amy Word was one of six arrested in connection to a drug bust.
Coal Mine Rd. in Gibson Co. closing for several hours
GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with the Gibson County Sheriff’s Office say Coal Mine Road in Fort Branch will be closed Wednesday. That’s from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. It’s happening between South Main Street and County Road 330 West. Deputies say no traffic of any...
Affidavit: Newburgh man says he delivered cocaine to people while working at Lamasco
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A Newburgh man is facing a dealing charge after officers say he admitted to delivering drugs to people while working at Lamasco. Officers say they pulled over 33-year-old Bryan Biggs in the area of Washington and Weinbach Avenue after finding his vehicle registration had expired. Police...
Authorities on scene of crash with injuries in Vanderburgh County
Officials with the Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office say they're currently working a crash with injuries in a western area of the county. Around 1:35 p.m. Tuesday, the sheriff's office said it was at the scene of a crash in the area of Broadway Avenue and Schutte Road. A photo shared...
Henderson authorities looking for vehicle in connection to recent shooting
The Henderson Police Department in Henderson, Kentucky, is asking for the public's help in a shooting investigation. HPD said Wednesday that it was investigating a recent shooting where the red vehicle seen in the picture above is believed to be a suspect. Anyone who may have information on the vehicle...
Lightning believed to start fire at Green Plains plant in Posey Co.
POSEY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Lightning is believed to have started a fire in Posey County Monday night. Crews were called out to the Green Plains plant in Posey County. Officials with the Marrs Township Fire Department say a fire was found on top of an alcohol rectifier in the plant.
Couple accused of assaulting victims with tire iron, pepper spray
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A couple is in jail after they allegedly assaulted two people in Evansville over the weekend. The victims reported the incident happened early Sunday morning at an apartment complex on Eden Drive on the city’s east side. According to an affidavit, Josilyn Davis and Taylor...
Inspections complete on the Twin Bridges
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — There will be no more inspections on the Twin Bridges — at least for now. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says crews finished up the work on Tuesday. Many people were surprised earlier last week when crews started work on the northbound bridge, which ended up causing many headaches and delays for […]
Crews working on drain replacement on KY 176
MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Crews will be putting in a new drain on Kentucky 176 in Muhlenberg County. That’s between Riverside Road and PM Haul Road. Officials say this work zone could be in place for two days. Drivers will want to find another way around.
Crews expected to start work on South Green Street
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson Water Utility crews will be fixing two leaks on South Green Street Wednesday. Officials say the westbound lane will be blocked off in two different areas. The first is from the 500 block of South Green Street to Audubon Street. The second is from Norris...
Crews battle early morning house fire in Daviess Co.
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Crews responded to a house fire in Daviess County early Monday morning. That happened in the 1100 block of Woodmere Lane around 5:45. Officials say they arrived on scene to find smoke coming from the second floor and attic. They say ventilation was established to...
EPD seeking public’s help to locate missing man
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Police Department is asking for help to find a missing man. Police say 57-year-old Patrick Arthur White was reported missing on July 7, and officers have not been able to locate White to check his welfare. White is described as a white male, about...
Tree falls on RV camper in Daviess County
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — Daviess Kentucky Dispatch tells us a tree has fallen on a camper. They say it happened at Diamond Lake amid the severe storms Monday night. No injuries were reported from the incident. This is a developing story. We’ll keep you updated on-air and online with more information as we receive […]
