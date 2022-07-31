ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Owensboro, KY

Crews respond to large fire in Owensboro

14news.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.14news.com

Comments / 0

Related
14news.com

Crews called to fire at Evansville motel overnight

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials say no one was hurt when a fire broke out at Arrowhead Motel in Evansville early Wednesday morning. That happened around 1 on Old Business 41. Fire officials say the fire was contained to one room and everyone got out safely. We’re checking with the...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Authorities: Vehicle runs into Evansville business

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Authorities say a vehicle ran into a business in Evansville. Dispatch says it happened around 10:15 Monday night on East Riverside Drive near Gilbert Avenue at Space Monkey Records. Authorities say no one is hurt and the driver left the scene. We’ll be checking in with...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Central City adds classic cruiser to police fleet

CENTRAL CITY, Ky. (WEHT) — You’ve heard of police departments getting brand new cruisers, but a Muhlenberg County police department has one that’s more than five decades old. The department recently added a restored 1970 Dodge Dart that was made to look like a Central City Police cruiser. It’s owned by Officer David Morris and […]
MUHLENBERG COUNTY, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Owensboro, KY
Owensboro, KY
Crime & Safety
Local
Kentucky Accidents
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
City
Evansville, IN
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
Evansville, IN
Crime & Safety
Local
Indiana Accidents
Owensboro, KY
Accidents
Evansville, IN
Accidents
14news.com

VCSO investigating crash on Broadway Ave.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Crews were called to a crash on Broadway Avenue on Tuesday around 1:30 p.m. According to the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office Twitter page, the accident came in with injuries and happened near Schutte Road. A picture from the VCSO page showed a van that crashed...
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN
14news.com

Police: 2 arrested in connection to Owensboro homicide investigation

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Two Owensboro men have been indicted for the murder of John Leak Jr. [PREVIOUS: OPD releases surveillance of suspects in deadly shooting]. Owensboro Police officials say 27-year-old Damian Fields is currently being held at the Daviess County Detention Center for other offenses. 29-year-old Derrick Carroll is...
OWENSBORO, KY
14news.com

Wednesday Sunrise Headlines

(WFIE) - Crews responded to a fire at the Arrowhead Motel in Evansville overnight. We’re told no one was hurt and everyone got out safely. The EVSC school board member arrested over the weekend makes her first court appearance today. Authorities say Amy Word was one of six arrested in connection to a drug bust.
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Coal Mine Rd. in Gibson Co. closing for several hours

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with the Gibson County Sheriff’s Office say Coal Mine Road in Fort Branch will be closed Wednesday. That’s from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. It’s happening between South Main Street and County Road 330 West. Deputies say no traffic of any...
GIBSON COUNTY, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gibson Co#Sheriff S Office#Owensboro Updated
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
14news.com

Couple accused of assaulting victims with tire iron, pepper spray

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A couple is in jail after they allegedly assaulted two people in Evansville over the weekend. The victims reported the incident happened early Sunday morning at an apartment complex on Eden Drive on the city’s east side. According to an affidavit, Josilyn Davis and Taylor...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Inspections complete on the Twin Bridges

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — There will be no more inspections on the Twin Bridges — at least for now. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says crews finished up the work on Tuesday. Many people were surprised earlier last week when crews started work on the northbound bridge, which ended up causing many headaches and delays for […]
HENDERSON, KY
14news.com

Crews working on drain replacement on KY 176

MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Crews will be putting in a new drain on Kentucky 176 in Muhlenberg County. That’s between Riverside Road and PM Haul Road. Officials say this work zone could be in place for two days. Drivers will want to find another way around.
MUHLENBERG COUNTY, KY
14news.com

Crews expected to start work on South Green Street

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson Water Utility crews will be fixing two leaks on South Green Street Wednesday. Officials say the westbound lane will be blocked off in two different areas. The first is from the 500 block of South Green Street to Audubon Street. The second is from Norris...
HENDERSON, KY
14news.com

Crews battle early morning house fire in Daviess Co.

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Crews responded to a house fire in Daviess County early Monday morning. That happened in the 1100 block of Woodmere Lane around 5:45. Officials say they arrived on scene to find smoke coming from the second floor and attic. They say ventilation was established to...
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY
14news.com

EPD seeking public’s help to locate missing man

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Police Department is asking for help to find a missing man. Police say 57-year-old Patrick Arthur White was reported missing on July 7, and officers have not been able to locate White to check his welfare. White is described as a white male, about...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Tree falls on RV camper in Daviess County

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — Daviess Kentucky Dispatch tells us a tree has fallen on a camper. They say it happened at Diamond Lake amid the severe storms Monday night. No injuries were reported from the incident. This is a developing story. We’ll keep you updated on-air and online with more information as we receive […]
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy