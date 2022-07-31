www.healthdigest.com
What Most People Say Before They Die, According To Top Palliative Doctor, Simran Malhotra – Exclusive
Death and dying are often challenging both physically and mentally. Here are some lessons we can learn from those who are near the end of life.
Dementia symptoms: The hair change seen in ‘70%’ of patients with Alzheimer’s disease
Advancements in medicine have seen the number of elderly people increase year on year, explaining the rising prevalence of dementia. The faster the disease is diagnosed, the longer doctors are able to extend the quality of life of sufferers. Some studies suggest brain decline may be accompanied by changes in the hair and nails.
Master P Opens Up About Daughter Tytyana Miller's Death and Her Battle With Addiction
Master P is turning his family's heartbreaking loss into a mission. On Friday, the 52-year-old rapper sat down with Gayle King for CBS Morning to open up about his daughter, Tytyana Miller's, death by drug overdose and share how he is working to spread awareness on mental illness and substance abuse.
Ashley Judd Says She Doesn't Blame Late Mother Naomi For Suicide As She Reflects On Mental Illness
Ashley Judd spoke out about the tragic passing of her beloved mother, singer Naomi Judd, who died by suicide at 76 just three months ago. Radar has learned that her greatest wish for Naomi is that "when she transitioned, she was hopefully able to let go of any guilt or shame that she carried."
Marc Anthony Dying? Superstar Singer's Recent Frail Look Sparks Major Concern
Marc Anthony sparked major health concerns due to his recent frail look. Jennifer Lopez's ex was recently spotted looking disheveled during an outing with Romeo Beckham. Daily Mail shared photos of him that were taken on Thursday, showing the superstar singer having an unusual slimmed figure that was worsened by his unkempt hair.
Tyler Perry on Why He Keeps Son Aman, 7, Out of the Spotlight: 'to Have as Normal a Life as He Can'
Tyler Perry is opening up about why he keeps his 7-year-old son, Aman, out of the limelight. In the August/September cover story of AARP The Magazine, the 52-year-old filmmaker revealed why he believes his personal relationships should remain private. "Because these people are not famous. My son's not famous," he...
Jackie Evancho, 22, Reveals She Has Bones of an '80-Year-Old' Due to Anorexia-Caused Osteoporosis
After suffering from an eating disorder for seven years, Jackie Evancho is ready to make a change. In the new issue of PEOPLE, the singer, 22, opens up about her battle with anorexia and how she's working to get healthy. While she's struggled with disordered eating since she was a...
3 surprising signs you're at risk of Alzheimer's
Watching a loved one go through Alzheimer’s is hard on the people around them. Getting an early diagnosis could help you or your loved one better manage the disease. Apart from problems with memory associated with most types of dementia, some signs are more subtle and easy to miss.
Who Is Leah Remini’s Husband Angelo Pagan and How Many Children Do They Have?
Get to know more about the man Leah Remini is married to and where you may have seen him before. Plus, find out how many children they have together.
Woman diagnosed with ‘really bad anxiety’ actually had cancer
A mother of three discovered she had a cancerous brain tumour after doctors initially diagnosed her with vertigo and a case of “really bad anxiety”.Police officer Emma Capper, 39, had been finding it hard to turn her head and felt “unsteady” on her feet for weeks.She was initially prescribed beta blockers for high blood pressure and anti-sickness medication for dizziness over the phone. A later scan of her head showed a “large growth” that turned out to be cancerous. The tumour was found after Capper’s symptoms worsened and she began throwing up. She bypassed her GP and visited a...
A woman thought her 40-pound weight gain was due to aging, but it was fluid buildup causing heart failure
Tannie Coward thought her weight gain and acid reflux were unfortunate realities of aging. She really had congestive heart failure, including nearly 40 pounds of fluid weakening her heart. She's now managing her condition and encouraging other women to take control of their heart health. Tannie Coward was in her...
Celebrity Pregnancy Announcements of 2022: See Which Stars Are Expecting Babies
New year, new baby bumps! Aaron Rodgers’ brother Luke Rodgers and more celebrities are expanding their families in 2022. The professional football player’s older sibling announced his wife Aimee Rodgers’ pregnancy in a January 1 Instagram post showing her baby bump in a white sweater. “For the last two and half years we have kept […]
Vitamin D overdose is possible and becoming more common, doctors warn
Vitamin D toxicity, or hypervitaminosis D, is a formerly known and severe condition that occurs when excessive amounts of vitamin D are taken via supplements. It is caused by supplements only, not by diet or sun exposure since the body cannot regulate the amount of vitamin D that is taken by supplements.
Hailey Bieber Supports Husband Justin as He Returns to Stage After Health Scare
Watch: Justin Bieber to Resume World Tour After Health Scare. Justin Bieber back on stage? You better Belieb it. After postponing several of his Justice World Tour shows due to his Ramsay Hunt syndrome diagnosis, the singer returned to the stage at the Lucca Summer Festival in Italy on July 31, and his wife Hailey Bieber was there to cheer him on.
The only real way to detox your body
Hint: soothing cucumbers aren't involved. Sarah Gualtieri/UnsplashGet rid of those toxins the scientific way.
I Am A Brain Cancer Doctor. I Thought I Understood My Patients — Then I Got A Brain Tumor.
As I heard the sci-fi clangs and bellows of the MRI scanner, all that rang through my mind was the near-familiarity of this experience. As a neuro-oncologist, I have often listened to my patients’ experiences in MRI scanners, from the loud noises to the claustrophobic abyss, and seen their anxiety that preceded the results.
Best pain medication for severe arthritis
Arthritis is a chronic inflammation of the joint that affects people worldwide. Doctors will create treatment plans for people based on the level of pain they experience, such as those with severe arthritis. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC),. people in the United States have arthritis....
The link between lung cancer and shoulder pain
Lung cancer can cause referred pain in the shoulder. Referred pain means that pain starts in one area of the body, but a person experiences it in a different area. Some types of lung cancer are more likely than others to cause referred pain. Pancoast tumors are a relatively rare...
White children are especially likely to be overdiagnosed and overtreated for ADHD, according to a new study
The Research Brief is a short take about interesting academic work. The big idea White children are especially likely to be overdiagnosed and overtreated for attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder during elementary school. That is the key finding from our recent peer-reviewed study. We analyzed data from 1,070 U.S. elementary school children who had displayed above-average behavioral, academic or executive functioning the year before their initial ADHD diagnoses. We considered these children as unlikely to have ADHD. Children diagnosed and treated for ADHD should display chronically inattentive, hyperactive or impulsive behaviors that impair their functioning and result in below-average academic or social development. Among elementary school...
Bipolar Disorder Explained: Causes, Symptoms, And Treatments
This article discusses a mental health condition and mentions suicide and suicidal ideation. Changes in mood are normal and experienced by everyone, according to the National Institute on Mental Health (NIMH). However, when those temperament changes are extreme and affect how you think and act, it could be classified as bipolar disorder (via Cleveland Clinic). Formerly referred to as manic depression, this mood disorder interferes with the everyday life of close to six million Americans (via NIMH).
