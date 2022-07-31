ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Coral, FL

Florida mom missing after taking bus, police say

By Nexstar Media Wire, Nathaniel Rodriguez
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35lCJ5_0gzrQzFA00

TAMPA, Fla. ( WFLA ) — Police are looking for a missing Florida woman who was last seen taking a bus from Fort Myers to Tampa.

The Cape Coral Police Department said Erica Ann Johnson, 36, was reported missing on July 14.

According to WBBH , finding Johnson has been difficult because she does not have a bank account, a car, or any known social media. She was also said to rarely use her phone.

WINK News reported that Johnson’s ex-husband told police she missed an appointment to see her children, saying she had to work in a text message. Police said she got a ride from a coworker to the Cape Coral bus station on 4th Terrace.

Pat Carroll, voice of Ursula in ‘The Little Mermaid,’ dies

Surveillance video first placed her at the bus station around 5:37 p.m. on July 5 and again on July 8 at 5:31 a.m. She was seen leaving with a suitcase in the second instance.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0H3KGM_0gzrQzFA00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4D8n9H_0gzrQzFA00
Photos courtesy of the Cape Coral Police Department

On Thursday, police said Johnson was seen on the morning of July 8 boarding a Greyhound bus to Tampa. The bus was supposed to be making a nonstop trip to Tampa.

Police said she was seen carrying her bags, a travel pillow, and her bunny at the time.

Johnson is described as being 130 pounds and 5 feet 8 inches tall. She has light brown hair with blonde highlights and green eyes.

If you know where she is, Cape Coral police ask you call the department at 239-574-3223.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
10 Tampa Bay

Body found at public park in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. — A body was found Wednesday morning at Centennial Park in Tampa. Police were dispatched just before 7 a.m. Responding officers found a man dead with trauma to his upper body. The preliminary investigation suggests he was killed by somebody he knew – and that this was no random act, according to law enforcement.
TAMPA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cape Coral, FL
Cape Coral, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Fort Myers, FL
Fort Myers, FL
Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
Tampa, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Tampa, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
The Free Press - TFP

Missing-Runaway Trinity Latorre Located Safe

ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. – Trinity Latorre has been located safe, according to Pasco Sheriff’s Office. Pasco Sheriff’s deputies were searching for Trinity Latorre, a missing-runaway 17-year-old. According to deputies, Latorre is 5’8”, around 175 lbs., with blue eyes and red hair, and was last seen on
ZEPHYRHILLS, FL
cw34.com

Sheriffs save sea turtles from hotel at St. Pete Beach

ST. PETE BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Bodycam footage captures Pinellas County Sheriff's deputies releasing a bale of baby sea turtles back into the ocean after they mistakenly wandered onto a beachfront hotel. The sheriff's office says the security guard at the hotel found 15 sea turtles before he decided...
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pat Carroll
10 Tampa Bay

Car crashes into Pasco County business

LAND O' LAKES, Fla. — No one was hurt after a car crashed into a Pasco County business Tuesday morning. It happened at a strip mall located at the intersection of Dupree Drive and U.S. Highway 41, according to the Pasco County Fire Rescue. Authorities say the driver meant...
PASCO COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Bus Station#Greyhound Bus#4th Terrace#Surveillance#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
10 Tampa Bay

Pasco deputies: Teen wanted in shooting arrested for armed robbery 1 week later

HOLIDAY, Fla. — Pasco County deputies say a 17-year-old arrested for robbery on July 30 is responsible for a shooting that happened outside a shopping center a week prior. Investigators say a person, later identified as a 17-year-old boy, approached a man, pointed a silver handgun at him and demanded his belongings. When the man said he didn't have anything, the teen shot him, according to the sheriff's office.
HOLIDAY, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Man found shot in field, sent to hospital in South Brooksville

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. — The Hernando County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that sent one person to the hospital early Sunday morning in South Brooksville. Just after 12:30 a.m., deputies were dispatched to the area of Armstrong Street and Ellington Avenue on reports of a possible shooting. Once on scene, they saw a large group of people near the intersection.
BROOKSVILLE, FL
fox13news.com

Woman arrested in connection with two deaths in Hillsborough County

DOVER, Fla. - A 20-year-old woman is behind bars for her alleged role in arranging two murders in Hillsborough County. Deputies said Fatima Garcia Avila helped her boyfriend kill his cousin's wife, Erica Aviles, 22, because they believed she was having an affair. The victim was shot to death outside her home in Dover last month.
WHNT News 19

WHNT News 19

34K+
Followers
12K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

North Alabama's Local News Leader & Weather Authority, covering breaking news & supporting our community. www.whnt.com

 https://www.whnt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy