People in the News: Aug. 1, 2022

mibiz.com
Related
mibiz.com
Michigan plans $110M statewide electric vehicle charging network
Multiple highway corridors through West Michigan would land high-speed electric vehicle charging stations in the coming years under a plan submitted last week for federal infrastructure funding. State officials on Friday submitted a formal plan to deploy $110 million over the next five years for the fast-charging stations meant to...
mibiz.com
Zeeland furniture startup in ‘launch and accessibility mode’ after $1.5M capital raise
A Zeeland furniture startup that seeks to play into the growing home office trend has secured $1.5 million in capital from investors around Michigan. Quint Workspaces LLC, formed in 2020 by office furniture industry veteran Don Goeman, plans to use the early-stage funding to support new product development, expand delivery services to major markets, and enhance e-commerce capabilities.
mibiz.com
Health providers welcome restraining order in chaotic day for Michigan abortion rights
BHSH System, the parent corporation of Spectrum Health in West Michigan and the largest in-state health system, will “continue to provide reproductive health care to our communities” as a legal case continues on a 91-year-old law banning most abortions in Michigan. An Oakland County judge Monday evening, acting...
Comments / 0