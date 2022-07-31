Q & A with Prof. Andrew Budzinski on his recent Richmond Law Review article “Overhauling Rules of Evidence in Pro Se Courts”

law.udc.edu
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Texas Governor Offers Washington D.C. and New York City a DealTom HandyTexas State
MCPS Hosts Job Info Session to Fill More than 400 Teaching Vacancies Before August 29Heather JauquetRockville, MD
Republican Senators Change Their Vote, Blocking a Bill to Help Sick Veterans.Kevin AlexanderWashington, DC
2022 NFL Draft Review: Washington CommandersAdrian HolmanWashington, DC
Washington D.C. Mayor Asks For Help From National Guard Over Governor Abbott’s ActionTom HandyWashington, DC
mymcmedia.org
Elrich, Delegates Invite 10 Companies to Relocate From States Banning Abortion
Leaders in Montgomery County sent letters inviting 10 companies, including Tesla and AT&T, to relocate to the county from states banning abortion following the Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. County Executive Elrich has previously said the county will work on advertising campaigns in states that roll back...
Pro-Trump YouTuber Charged With Entering Capitol During Jan. 6 Riot In DC
An Oxon Hill man, who identified as "Semore Views" on YouTube, was charged after he entered the Capitol during the January 6 riots, WUSA9 reported. William Kit, 46, who broke into the Capitol through a broken window, appeared in court on August 1 and was released on a personal recognizance bond, WUSA9 said.
Oxon Hill convenience store clerk accused of entering Capitol on Jan. 6
WASHINGTON — An Oxon Hill, Maryland, convenience store clerk who doubles as a pro-Trump YouTuber under the name "Semore Views" was arrested Monday on four misdemeanor counts for allegedly entering the U.S. Capitol Building on Jan. 6. Kit made his initial appearance in court Monday and was released on...
WJLA
Former DC Catholic school principal sentenced to 30 months in prison for embezzlement
WASHINGTON (7News) — A former D.C. school principal received a sentence of 30 months in prison for stealing around $175,000 from an association that raises funds to provide school activities to students. Bridget Coates was the principal of St. Thomas More Catholic School in Southeast D.C. when she began...
Women who filed lawsuit against DC Fire and EMS describe pattern of ‘marginalizing Black women’
"That diversity stuff they're talking, no. That's BS," said Jadonna Sanders, referring to a recent recruitment push by DC Fire and EMS. "They're just doing that because they know they have a problem."
Prince George’s Health Officer Stepping Down, Following Similar Departures In D.C. And Montgomery County
Prince George’s County is the latest D.C.-area jurisdiction to lose its top health official, after two-plus years of coronavirus restrictions, new variants, and spiking case rates. Dr. Ernest Carter announced he is resigning as the Prince George’s County health officer. He started in the role just months before the...
popville.com
US Capitol Police: “Officers Arrest Accused Serial Armed Carjackers”
“Two men who are accused of being involved in a series of armed carjackings across the Washington, DC area are facing felony charges because of the work of several United States Capitol Police (USCP) officers. Just before 5:00 p.m. last night, a USCP patrol officer spotted a stolen Mercedes C-Class...
NBC Washington
How to Get Paxlovid: DC Offers Free Telehealth Prescription, Delivery
COVID-19 patients in Washington, D.C., who are at higher risk for more serious illnesses can begin getting prescriptions for Paxlovid via telehealth appointments. DC Health is partnering with Color Health to expand access to the antiviral medication. The program is available to all residents 18 and older who have tested...
howard.edu
Professor Jasmine Young, MBA, Appointed Director for Howard University School of Business Warner Music/Blavatnik Center for Music & Entertainment Business
WASHINGTON – The Warner Music/Blavatnik Center for Music & Entertainment Business at the Howard University School of Business is excited to welcome Jasmine Young, MBA, as its director. The Blavatnik Center offers one-year fellowships to high-potential students and equips them with the knowledge and materials necessary for pursuing careers in the music and entertainment industry.
North Carolina Avenue residents express concerns about city's plan to implement bike lanes in the neighborhood
WASHINGTON — There’s a bike lane battle brewing on Capitol Hill. The District has proposed changes to one street that has neighbors on the offensive to stop it. On a Friday morning, North Carolina Avenue neighbors bristled about a proposed bike lane on their street. Residents are quick to tell you they aren’t opposed to bike lanes.
Black Greek Fest returns on hot summer weekend
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The second annual Black Greek Festival has returned on one of the hottest weekends in the DMV. Dozens of people from several African American Greek sororities and fraternities came together to celebrate culture with the community. The hot temperatures did not stop people from showing up to the second annual […]
popville.com
Missed connection – Saturday lunch at Le Diplomate
Enjoyed an impromptu lunch at the Le Dip bar on Saturday; chicken club with fries. Struck up a conversation with two guys from Alabama. One lives in Dupont and we talked about his love for mezcal espresso martinis and a good Barry’s workout. We both ordered aioli,. but he...
