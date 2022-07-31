ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Smith, AR

Fort Smith festival raises funds for local organizations

By Elena Ramirez
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34MPeR_0gzrQRQa00

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fort Smith hosted its 8th annual Peacemaker Music Festival.

The festival brings American Country music live in Fort Smith. The weekend-long festival is put on by volunteers.

This year, with record-breaking heatwaves, festival goers were happy to cool down and relax with live music.

“It was 105 this Wednesday and we couldn’t have lucked out any better for this weekend,” said Andrew Ruh.

Proceeds from the festival are donated to local charities. The past seven years have brought in close to $700,000 in donations.

