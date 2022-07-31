ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warminster, PA

sauconsource.com

Motorcyclist Seriously Injured in Upper Bucks Crash, Police Say

Pennsylvania State Police at Dublin are investigating a three-vehicle crash in upper Bucks County that seriously injured a motorcyclist Sunday. In a news release, police said the accident happened around 3:45 p.m. on Rt. 663 (John Fries Highway) north of Brinkman Road in Milford Township. Two troopers were en route...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

Hazmat Situation Declared In West Philadelphia After About 154 Plastic Milk Jugs Of Gas Found At Abandoned Home

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are investigating a hazmat situation after more than 100 plastic milk jugs filled with gasoline were found inside an abandoned home in West Philadelphia. First responders were dispatched to an abandoned home on the 100 block of North 59th Street for reports of a strong smell of gas around 8:30 p.m. Monday. Police say upon arrival, first responders found about 154 one-gallon jugs of gasoline. You can imagine how strong the smell was coming from that house which is what tipped off the police to this potentially dangerous hazmat situation. First responders went right inside because the house...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Warminster, PA
Warminster, PA
Crime & Safety
MyChesCo

Male Gropes Himself in Public at Walmart

WARMINSTER, PA — On July 23, the Warminster Township Police Department received a call about a disorderly person at the Walmart in Warminster, PA. Upon further investigation, authorities determined that the Hispanic male had been groping himself in public and behaving in a sexually explicit manner. Warminster Township Police...
WARMINSTER, PA
MyChesCo

Wanted: Female Who Damaged Vehicle in Walmart Parking Lot

ELVERSON, PA — The Caernarvon Township Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a female who caused damage to another vehicle in the Walmart parking lot. Authorities state that on July 24, 2022, at 8:40 AM, this female was operating a black RAM 1500 truck...
delawarevalleynews.com

Across The Region, Thousands Show For National Night Out

Last night was National Night Out. Across the nation, different police departments came out to participate in the event in their own way. It is a way to bring out the business community and residents and get a community together with law enforcement and public safety personnel. Major cities,like Philadelphia will hold multiple events at various locations, like a parking lot of a store.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Mercury

Man admits role in straw purchase scheme in Montgomery and Bucks counties

NORRISTOWN – A Philadelphia man has admitted to participating in a straw purchase scheme with several others in Montgomery and Bucks counties. Tyzeem S. Kinney, 19, of 2700 block of West Eyre Street, pleaded guilty in Montgomery County Court to charges of corrupt organizations, illegal transfer of a firearm to ineligible persons and conspiracy in connection with incidents that occurred in the two counties between 2020 and 2021.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
ocscanner.news

LACEY: WOMAN SLUMPED OVER WHEEL AT WAWA ARRESTED FOR DWI AND POSSESSION OF CDS

On Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at 6:39 a.m., Officer Hutman responded to Wawa, 444 South Main Street, for a report of a female slumped over the wheel of a vehicle. Officers made contact with the driver, Jennifer Melchione, 50, of Clark, NJ, who appeared to be under the influence of CDS. At the conclusion of the on scene investigation, Jennifer was arrested for DWI. Jennifer was then transported to police headquarters for processing. Jennifer was issued motor vehicle summonses for DWI and Possession of CDS in a Motor Vehicle. Jennifer was also charged on a criminal complaint summons for Possession of CDS and Use/Being Under the Influence of CDS. Jennifer was served her copies of the complaints and later released in accordance with John’s Law.
CLARK, NJ
sanatogapost.com

Sunday Accident Closes Route 663 East of Pennsburg

PENNSBURG PA – A “motor vehicle crash with serious injuries involving a vehicle and motorcycle” occurred during early afternoon hours Sunday (July 31, 2022) on Route 663 between Spinnerstown and Brinkman roads in Milford Township, Bucks County, about 5 miles northeast of Pennsburg Borough, Pennsylvania State Police reported at 5:06 p.m. in a Twitter alert.
PENNSBURG, PA
MyChesCo

Warminster Police Seek Suspect in Strong-Arm Robbery: Hoodie-Clad Criminal Sought

WARMINSTER, PA — The Warminster Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect who stole a wristlet from a woman on July 25, 2022. The victim, who was not identified, said that she was exiting her residence at around 12: 23 AM to retrieve the wristlet from her vehicle when the suspect approached her from behind and grabbed it. The perpetrator then fled in an unknown direction. The only description provided is that the suspect was wearing a hoodie.
WARMINSTER, PA
Jersey Shore Online

Parkway Crash In Lacey Claims Driver

LACEY – A Sayreville man was killed in a crash Friday night after his car veered off the Garden State Parkway, State Police said. The victim was identified as 49-year-old Brian Steiner. Police said the crash occurred around 7:23 p.m. near milepost 72 in Lacey Township. Steiner was driving...
LACEY TOWNSHIP, NJ
CBS Philly

Man, Mother Attacked By Their Own Dog In Kensington: Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A man and his mother were rushed to the hospital after being attacked by their own dog in Kensington. The vicious attack happened at a home on East Tioga Street. Police say just after 3 a.m. Monday, a man who lives at the home got into a heated argument with his ex-girlfriend in the basement. The dog became agitated and attacked the man’s mother, biting her multiple times. The son tried to get control of the dog. The dog in turn attacked him biting mostly his arm. Police say the dog is a pit bull. Animal control removed the dog from the home and the mother and son were transported to a nearby hospital where they are in critical condition. Police say the son is right now undergoing surgery on his arm.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

