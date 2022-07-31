Gas prices down in Baton Rouge; drivers hoping for more relief

www.wbrz.com
wbrz.com
Thousands lost power in Baton Rouge amid Wednesday morning storm
BATON ROUGE - A little over 6,000 people were left without power amid storms that rolled through the area Wednesday morning. Major outings included the stretch from Greenwell Springs Road down Lobdell Avenue until Florida Boulevard, and from Florida Boulevard until Jefferson Highway. Another major outage stretched along Perkins Road...
Weather causes power outages in Baton Rouge area
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Thousands of Entergy customers are without power in the Baton Rouge area Wednesday morning due to heavy rains and storms. As of 9: 15 a.m., 6,000 people are without power in East Baton Rouge Parish, according to Entergy’s outage map.
wbrz.com
Uncertainty surrounding future of Gotcha bikes in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE - You may have seen the blue Gotcha bikes sitting untouched at one of many locations around the city of Baton Rouge. A light on a screen near the handlebars indicates the bikes are available, but there's a question of how long that will be the case. The electric bikes were first introduced to Baton Rouge in 2019 as part of a strategic plan to make the city's roadways safer for bicyclists and pedestrians.
brproud.com
Damaged power line knocks out electricity for hundreds of Entergy customers in BR
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Some Entergy customers are without power on Wednesday morning due to a damaged power line near Hyacinth Ave. & Staring Ln. According to Entergy, “Approximately 350 customers are without power.”. Crews have been at this location since 2 a.m. and have isolated the...
ThomasNet Industrial News Room
Chemical Company Announces $17.5 Million Louisiana Expansion
Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. Bercen Chemicals LLC announced it would expand...
Unclaimed: Mega Millions ticket sold in Louisiana
A winning Mega Millions ticket sold in Bossier City last week worth $10,000 remains unclaimed.
wbrz.com
Homeless population adding challenges to new business in LSU's Northgate area
BATON ROUGE - With the start of the fall semester just around the corner, business owners in the Northgate area near LSU are working hard to prepare for students' arrival. Co-owner of Soulshine Kitchen and Bar, Joe Martin, says, the funky, upbeat vibe of the new restaurant has been overshadowed by concern about the many people living in what appears to be a vacant building next door.
theadvocate.com
'Higher fine' signs going up on Atchafalaya Basin Bridge; see timeline for new changes
Workers are placing signs that read, “Higher Fines,” on the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge as part of a new crackdown on speeders, state Department of Transportation and Development officials said Tuesday. Motorists will notice the signs starting Friday, including on the bridge approaches on Interstate 10 at both ends...
wbrz.com
Roughly 6,000 were without power in East Baton Rouge amid morning storms
BATON ROUGE - A little over 6,000 people were left without power amid storms that rolled through the area Wednesday morning. Major outings included the stretch from Greenwell Springs Road down Lobdell Avenue until Florida Boulevard, and from Florida Boulevard until Jefferson Highway. Another major outage stretched along Perkins Road...
tigerdroppings.com
ALDI expected to build second BR area store on O'Neal Lane south of Oschner
Aldi has submitted plans to build a grocery store on O’Neal Lane, its second location in Baton Rouge. The fast-growing chain submitted plans Friday to East Baton Rouge Parish officials for a 20,664-square-foot store at 2345 O’Neal Lane. In March, it filed plans to build a similar sized store near the intersection of Siegen Lane and North Rieger Road, in front of Total Wine.
Several cars stall after rain waters rise on Burbank Drive
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A portion of the road was barricaded along Burbank Drive next to Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux on Wednesday, August 3 after several cars stalled while attempting to drive through high water. Videos show how much water fell in the area during storms that rolled through...
theadvocate.com
Aldi files permit for second Baton Rouge store, see where it will be
Aldi has submitted plans to build a grocery store on O’Neal Lane, its second location in Baton Rouge. The fast-growing chain submitted plans Friday to East Baton Rouge Parish officials for a 20,664-square-foot store at 2345 O’Neal Lane. In March, it filed plans to build a similar sized store near the intersection of Siegen Lane and North Rieger Road, in front of Total Wine.
Crews remove fallen tree from interstate; all lanes open
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - All lanes are back open on I-10 West at South Acadian Thruway, according to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development. Crews removed the tree that fell onto the interstate Wednesday morning. DOTD reports that congestion on I-10 West has reached Bluebonnet Boulevard, and congestion...
wbrz.com
Crews clean storm drains to prevent major flooding in East Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE- Crews used high pressure hoses and vacuums to clean out clogged storm drains across East Baton Rouge Parish that have been neglected over the years. They hope this will prevent major flooding, which can turn roads into rivers at the drop of a hat. "South Louisiana gets the...
Expungement event planned for East Baton Rouge Parish
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Southern University Law Center is planning an upcoming expungement event in partnership with East Baton Rouge leaders and the Louisiana Department of Corrections. The event is scheduled to take place on Friday, Aug. 19, between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. at the Greater King...
theadvocate.com
West Baton Rouge's first food truck festival planned for Oct. 29 in Port Allen
After two successful combination food truck/music festival/car shows in Livingston Parish in 2021 and 2022, organizer Scott Innes is bringing his concept across the bridge. The inaugural West Baton Rouge Food Truck Festival & Car Show will take place Saturday, Oct. 29, in Port Allen, Innes announced Tuesday. The date...
54-Year-Old Debra Marshall Killed In A Fatal Accident In Baton Rouge (Baton Rouge, LA)
The officials are investigating a fatal accident on North Street. The suspected driver who fled the scene after the crash is being searched. After being injured in the fatal crash, 54-year-old [..]
visitbatonrouge.com
Find the Best Fishing Spots in Baton Rouge
Take a break from your busy schedule and enjoy an outdoor experience right here in the Capital City. BREC parks are located all over the Baton Rouge area and offer public, freshwater ponds and lakes perfect for family outings, date nights, or even quick casts all year long. You don’t need to drive far to reel in something big in Baton Rouge!
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Ascension Parish government: Manchac Acres Road bridge closed
Ascension Parish government announced a bridge closure along Manchac Acres Road where it crosses Muddy Creek in Prairieville. Three concrete pours are needed to finish the construction, according to a parish social media post. This will complete the construction of the box culverts, headwalls, and wing walls, replacing the bridge.
brproud.com
Brusly man accused of conducting charter fishing trips without proper licenses, LDWF says
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Brusly man was cited by wildlife and fisheries agents after alleged charter boat regulation violations on Friday, July 29. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries identified the man as Austin C. Rivault, 24, of Brusly. Officials said agents cited Rivault for two counts of failing to comply with charter boat regulations.
