Why no mention of Paul Robinsons false leg during final week and in the documentary afterwards

By owen10 Posts:
digitalspy.com
 3 days ago
forums.digitalspy.com

digitalspy.com

Home and Away star Matt Evans addresses change in fan reactions to Theo

Home and Away spoilers follow. Home and Away star Matt Evans has addressed the change in fan reactions to Theo. In the soap, Justin falsely reports that Theo has cheated with his studies in mechanics. Facing possible expulsion, Theo is informed that he can prove his abilities by sitting an...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

The Chase enrages viewers after Bradley Walsh marks contestant wrong for mispronouncing correct answer

Fans of The Chase have vented their frustration after a contestant was particularly hard done by in Tuesday’s (2 August) episode.The ITV game show saw host Bradley Walsh deny one of the contestants a point after they mispronounced the answer – despite it being correct.Contestants Jan, Phil, Ellie and Roddy were welcomed onto the show, vying against Anne “The Governess” Hegerty for a shot at the prize money.Ellie, a student, was posed a question about whisky during the money-building segment of the game.“What Socttish whisky brand has the slogan: ‘Famous for a reason?’” she was asked.In response, she said,...
TV & VIDEOS
TheWrap

‘Big Brother’ Season 24: A Shocking Back Door Eviction Sends a Power Player Packing

The house guests blindsided another contestant this week with their second eviction of the season on Thursday night. Power player Ameerah Jones was sent packing from the CBS reality show in a 7-4 vote after she and her festie bestie Terrance Higgins were put on the chopping block, which came as a complete shock to pretty much everyone except for the few who had been working to force her exit all week.
TV SHOWS
SheKnows

Grace Warrior’s Reaction When She Spots Her Mama Bindi Irwin is So Precious!

Click here to read the full article. Growing up in the Australia Zoo, Grace Warrior, 1, is used to discovering amazing sights like red pandas and gorgeous nature scenes. But her favorite thing? Spotting her mama, Bindi Irwin, in the wild. During a photo shoot for Irwin’s 24th birthday — sporting her cute short haircut! — Irwin posed for pictures by a tree. But when Grace saw her, she couldn’t leave her mama’s side! Irwin posted the sweet photos of Grace’s reaction to Instagram yesterday. “Grace spotting me, a photo series…” Irwin wrote. “Swipe for the cutest little sunshine in the world,...
ANIMALS
digitalspy.com

Law & Order spinoff casts Arrow star in major role

Arrow alum Rick Gonzalez is officially joining the NBC Law & Order spin-off Law & Order: Organized Crime. Gonzalez, who played Rene Ramirez AKA Wild Dog in Arrow, is joining the upcoming third season of NBC's police drama. Gonzalez will play an NYPD detective assigned to the Organized Crime unit, according to Deadline.
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

Jason Herbison finally says why Kylie & Jason didn't have many lines

"Our discussions with Jason (Donovan) and Kylie were always about making a small appearance. They didn’t want to overshadow the current cast or make the finale about them. Plus more importantly, we also filmed their scenes before I’d written the episode, so whatever we filmed had to fit in with that. I hate to see Kylie copping any criticism – she was nothing short of amazing on the day,” he said.
TV & VIDEOS
digitalspy.com

Neighbours ending has Really hit me hard...

I have been thinking about the Neighbours ending since Friday and I think the reason its hitting differently is for a few reasons. Brookside finished when I was 16 years old and I remember it being sad and feeling emotional and like it was the end of an era. But 20 years have passed since then.
TV SERIES
Grand Tour Nation

Jeremy Clarkson Responds To Scathing Review Of His New Restaurant

Earlier this week, a Mail Online journalist by the name of Jan Moir wrote about her experience at Diddly Squat Restaurant. This restaurant, if you haven’t yet heard, is what’s resulted from Jeremy Clarkson’s small but welcome victory over his local council after they had rejected previous plans for a restaurant on his farm. But […] The post Jeremy Clarkson Responds To Scathing Review Of His New Restaurant appeared first on Grand Tour Nation.
RESTAURANTS
digitalspy.com

2022 Post-Villa Islander Watch

Thought it would be good to have a thread to keep track of any interesting goings-on now they're all doing now out of the villa. Particularly in terms of monitoring the most interesting question of all - how long will any of them stay together? I never follow any of them on social media during the show itself, but I think it's more interesting seeing what they get up to in the immediate aftermath.
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

Voting Figures

The only good thing about them getting second was seeing his face! If it had been 4th he would’ve been off camera seething instead we got to see his smug face right up until he didn’t hear his name!. He is a vile little man and the sooner...
TV & VIDEOS
digitalspy.com

Why Batgirl was cancelled

While the notorious caped crusader Batman has had many an incarnation, we have seldom seen Batgirl in the lead. So to say that the cancellation of her first live-action movie is disappointing would be an understatement. In The Heights star Leslie Grace was set to play the titular vigilante, aka...
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

Are you enjoying EastEnders at present?

**Remember folks not all of us have watched the box set on the iplayer so please no spoilers**. They are introducing the new characters gradually rather than all at once. They are wrapping up some plot strands that have been left hanging for some time. They are making more balance...
TV SERIES

