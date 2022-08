The Laramie High School Fall Sports Night is on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, at Laramie High School, starting at 7 p.m. in the LHS Theater. This is a meeting that potential student-athletes and parents need to attend if your son or daughter or both are thinking about participating in cross country, golf, tennis, football, volleyball, girls swimming and diving, dance, or cheer this fall sports season at Laramie High School.

