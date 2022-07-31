The space tech helping to tackle deforestation

www.bbc.co.uk
The Accidental Ecosystem: behind the rise of urban wildlife in US cities
“Animals that do well in cities do things that, in a lot of ways, resemble what people do.” Peter Alagona, author of The Accidental Ecosystem – a new book about how wildlife make habitats out of cities – is talking about one of his favorite creatures: bears. He’s explaining how, in part, they thrive in our cities because they resemble us so well. “I love bears – they’re intelligent, they rear their young, they learn, they have culture. They’re a lot like us.”
A breakthrough technology shoots laser beams at trees from ISS
The GEDI system aboard the ISS shoots laser beams down at Earth to fight deforestation. It helps to provide valuable information on the world's forests. Space technology is critical to the fight against climate change. The Food and Agricultural Organization (FAO) of the United Nations is building new digital tools...
Phys.org
Alarm as Earth hits 'Overshoot Day' Thursday: NGOs
Mankind marks a dubious milestone Thursday, the day by which humanity has consumed all earth can sustainably produce for this year, with NGOS warning the rest of 2022 will be lived in resource deficit. The date—dubbed "Earth Overshoot Day"—marks a tipping point when people have used up "all that ecosystems...
Time Out Global
This Climate Clock shows how long we’ve got to save the world
You’ve probably seen the heat and wildfires ravaging mainland Europe, and the extreme heatwave in the UK earlier this week. It got a lot of us thinking about, y’know, the oncoming climate apocalypse. And, (sort of) coincidentally, today is being marked as the world’s first Climate Emergency Day.
BBC
Conjoined twins separated with the help of virtual reality
Brazilian twins who were joined at the head have been successfully separated with the help of virtual reality. Three-year-olds Bernardo and Arthur Lima underwent surgeries in Rio de Janeiro, with direction from Great Ormond Street Hospital in London. The teams spent months trialling techniques using virtual reality projections of the...
What's the biggest group of animals ever recorded on Earth?
In early 2020, ornithologist Noah Strycker found himself walking amongst several thousand chinstrap penguins on Elephant Island, a remote blip of snow-covered rock just off the Antarctic Peninsula. He was there to carry out a census of the island's penguin colony, which hadn't been properly surveyed since 1970. "I'll never forget the sight, sound, and...smell," joked Strycker, a graduate student at Stony Brook University in New York, as well as a professional bird watcher, and author.
Mexico concerned by Chinese retailer Shein's use of a Mayan design
MEXICO CITY, July 21 (Reuters) - Mexico has questioned the use of cultural elements from the Mayan indigenous community by Chinese fast fashion company Shein in the design of one of its garments, prompting the retailer to remove the product from its website.
Fast Company
Remember all the disposable stuff you used when COVID-19 hit? It made the plastic crisis much, much worse
Plastic filled our lives during the pandemic, littering our world with N95 masks, take-out containers, and single-use grocery bags. While the world was fixated on the global health crisis, the plastic crisis only got worse. Plastic products like PPE and disposable packaging were marketed as tools in the fight against COVID-19.
BBC
Taiwan: Pelosi leaves Taipei to sound of Chinese fury
US Speaker Nancy Pelosi has left Taiwan after a brief but controversial visit. Ms Pelosi - the most senior US politician to visit in 25 years - departed on Wednesday after meeting leaders in the capital Taipei. But her visit, as part of a wider Asian tour, sparked fury in...
Phys.org
Is organic farming always good for the environment? Researchers create strategy to help decide
Ensuring sufficient global food production and supply using sustainable methods is one of the most significant challenges we face this century. Organic farming is seen as one potential solution to the increasing problem of decreasing biodiversity. However, lower yields have sparked a debate about whether organic farming is always the best use of land.
natureworldnews.com
Coca-cola Claims "Less Harmful" Plastic On Sprite Clear Bottles Roll-Out Starting August 1
According to a statement released on Wednesday by parent company Coca-Cola, Sprite will no longer be sold in its recognizable green plastic bottles in North America. The popular beverage will now be sold in transparent clear plastic bottles because they are "less harmful" to the health. The United States is...
Phys.org
Recording the seasons using the Nature's Notebook platform
The proliferation of citizen science platforms has allowed for widespread collection of data in countless disciplines, including phenology, the study of the timing of seasonal events in plants and animals. Writing in BioScience, Theresa Crimmins of the USA National Phenology Network (NPN) and colleagues survey the research and applied scientific advances made using the Network's digital platform, Nature's Notebook.
yankodesign.com
Eco-sustainable pods can be a workspace in the middle of nature
Having an enclosed space in the middle of a forest may be a dream come true for some people. I wouldn’t want to live there of course but it would be a good place to get away every once in a while and breathe in nature, literally. And if the said space is eco-sustainable and made from sustainable materials, that is definitely a plus, or rather a requirement. If you could bring said space outside of the forest to the concrete jungle, then that would be an ideal product.
Phys.org
Students from poorer regions rate Sustainable Development Goals as more important than those from richer regions do
In 2015, the member states of the United Nations adopted the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. The central element is the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). These include "Zero Hunger", "Clean Water", "Responsible Consumption" and "Life Below Water". The SDGs relate to all three pillars of sustainability, i.e. social, economic and environmental sustainability. Achieving the goals should enable a life of dignity for everyone worldwide and conserve the planet's natural resources on a sustained basis. Yet how are the SDGs perceived in the first place, and what conclusions can be drawn from this? Until now, there has been a research gap in this area. The few international studies to date had mostly interviewed rather broad population groups. There was a lack of data that could deliver specific recommendations in certain realms of society, for example, how university practice could be improved in line with the 2030 Agenda.
CNBC
They dropped out of Stanford to run a startup. Now, it's close to becoming India's next tech unicorn
"When we started this 12 months ago, every conversation we had was, 'You're totally out of your mind, this is never going to work,'" said teenage CEO Aadit Palicha. Yet, Palicha's company has managed to prove those doubters wrong — it's now nearing unicorn status and is one of India's fastest-growing quick commerce apps. A unicorn is a startup valued at more than $1 billion.
Phys.org
Computer modelling aims to inform restoration, conservation of coral reefs
A UBC Okanagan research team has created a computer modeling program to help scientists predict the effect of climate damage and eventual restoration plans on coral reefs around the globe. This is a critical objective, says Dr. Bruno Carturan, because climate change is killing many coral species and can lead...
Stilla Technologies Solidifies Leadership in EMEA, Expands Footprint in APAC
Stilla Technologies, the multiplex digital PCR company, announces the addition of Yvan Sergeant to serve in the capacity of Vice President/General Manager for the EMEA region. Sergeant joins Stilla with over two decades of experience in the life sciences industry, scaling go-to-market teams and delivering substantial growth in both genomics and proteomics spaces. Yvan held prior leadership positions at PerkinElmer, Caliper Life Sciences, and Trinean, and comes to Stilla from Quanterix where he served as VP/GM, Europe.
Phys.org
Faster growth may help bacteria remove lake plastic waste: study
Chemicals leaking from plastic waste make bacteria grow faster in European lakes, according to research published Tuesday that authors said could provide a natural way to remove plastic pollution from freshwater ecosystems. Microplastics have been found in virtually every corner of the globe—from the highest glaciers to the bottom of...
BBC
Taiwan: Nancy Pelosi trip labelled as 'extremely dangerous' by Beijing
China has branded a landmark visit to Taiwan by US Speaker Nancy Pelosi as "extremely dangerous". It accused Ms Pelosi, the most senior US politician in 25 years to visit the island China claims as its own, of "playing with fire". "Those who play with fire will perish by it,"...
Phys.org
It's raining PFAS: Even in Antarctica and on the Tibetan Plateau, rainwater is unsafe to drink
Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) are man-made hazardous chemicals that are spread globally in the atmosphere and as a result they can be found in the rainwater and snow in even the most remote locations on Earth. During the last 20 years, guideline values for PFAS in drinking water, surface waters and soils have decreased dramatically due to new insights into their toxicity. As a result, the levels in environmental media are now ubiquitously above guideline levels. A perspective article by researchers from Stockholm University and ETH Zurich published in Environmental Science & Technology suggests that PFAS define a new planetary boundary for novel entities that has been exceeded.
