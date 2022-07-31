Checking in with Arizona softball recruits on the travel ball circuit

www.azdesertswarm.com
azdesertswarm.com
Arizona football training camp report: Day 1
With mostly morning practices during the preseason, Arizona is hoping to avoid both the extreme midday heat and Tucson’s summer rainstorms. It went 1 for 2 on Day 1 of training camp. A light rain fell at the outset of Arizona’s first workout Wednesday morning, with the clouds going...
azdesertswarm.com
Arizona lands commitment from 3-star Oregon pass rusher Tristan Davis
On the eve of Arizona starting training camp in preparation for the 2022 season it has landed another piece for 2023 and beyond. The Wildcats have received a commitment from Tristan Davis, a 3-star edge rusher from Oregon. Davis, who will be playing his senior season at Lakerigde High School...
azdesertswarm.com
Former Arizona softball duo Sharlize Palacios and Janelle Meoño land at UCLA
They waited until the last day to enter the portal and still be eligible to play in the spring. Now, former Arizona softball players Sharlize Palacios and Janelle Meoño have announced where they will play that season. Both Southern California products will join current Pac-12 rivals UCLA. Palacios was...
Jada Williams, 5-star point guard, on Arizona Wildcats' elite recruiting class: 'We aren’t done yet'
The Arizona Wildcats are assembling a 2023 recruiting class that might be ranked No. 1 in the nation. Entering the week, Adia Barnes' program already had commitments from forward Montaya Dew and post Breya Cunningham, the nation's No. 9 and 10 overall prospects, respectively. But Arizona added ...
azdesertswarm.com
Arizona to participate in Mexican Baseball Fiesta
The Arizona Wildcats will participate in the Mexican Baseball Fiesta once again this fall, facing a to be determined opponent on Oct. 6 at Kino Stadium in Tucson. The UA has twice before participated in the event, which is part of the professional Mexican Pacific League’s preseason, in 2018 and 2021. Last season the Wildcats lost 9-4 to Yaquis de Obregon in what served as the coaching debut of Chip Hale.
bvmsports.com
5-star 2023 point guard Jada Williams flips from UCLA to Arizona women’s basketball
Some combination of playing with a high school teammate and taking an official visit to Tucson influenced star 2023 point guard Jada Williams. It’s impossible to know which were the deciding factors, but the end result is the same. The La Jolla Country Day School and USA Basketball star has flipped her verbal commitment, deciding that she will not play…
azdesertswarm.com
Arizona football notebook: Training camp to feature split practices, position battles and ‘pitch counts’ for players coming back from injury
Training camp gets underway on Wednesday morning for Arizona, and with so many new and young players there will be a strong emphasis on maximizing reps. “We’ll be running a lot of two-field practices,” coach Jedd Fisch said. “So you’ll see the same drill going on in two different places. That’ll be the first thing we’ll do. We’ll try to figure out a way to get, not just 22 players taking a rep at practice but 44. So you’ll have the ones on one side of the field, the twos on the other side of the field, split our coaching staff in half and be able to develop our guys.”
azdesertswarm.com
Arizona football’s rebuild begins anew with training camp set to open
During his opening statement at Pac-12 Football Media Day last week, Jedd Fisch referred to the 2022 season as the “first year” of Arizona’s rebuilding project. So does that mean 2021 was the teardown?. The Wildcats open training camp on Wednesday, the second under Fisch but the...
azbigmedia.com
RICK Engineering acquires Cypress Civil Development
RICK Engineering Company (RICK), a multidisciplinary planning, design and engineering firm serving the western United States with 10 offices, has acquired Cypress Civil Development, a 12-year-old civil engineering and survey firm with offices in Tucson and Phoenix. The acquisition of Cypress Civil, which has a staff of 26 engineering professionals,...
Southern Arizona Local Races
With many of the tightly contested statewide races still undecided hours after the polls have closed, local races are reporting their frontrunners.
Ciscomani, Engel declared primary winners in AZ Congressional District 6
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — As projected winners in Tuesday’s primary, candidates Juan Ciscomani and Kirsten Engel are set to face off for Arizona’s only open seat in Congress, the new Congressional District 6. The seat is up for grabs this fall because Rep. Ann Kirkpatrick is not...
Salpointe HS officials ready for school year following campus fire
SCHS looks forward to welcoming1290 students and providing them with the signature Lancer experience.
biztucson.com
OneAZ Credit Union Reveals Winner of Perfect Match Bronco Giveaway
OneAZ Credit Union has announced the winner of the Perfect Match Bronco Giveaway, which ran from Apr. 1through May 31. Joel P. of Tucson has been randomly selected as the winner of a brand new, 2022 Ford Bronco Sport. Joel was presented with the keys at OneAZ’s Tucson Alvernon Branch on July 18.
tucsonaz.gov
Vote for Lincoln Dog Park
The City of Tucson Lincoln Dog Park is one of 30 finalists that have made it to the final round for the Bark for your Park grant. There will be nine winners who will recieve $25,000. If we win, we will use this funding to put in some amendities that you requested, like water misters, doggie fountains, and trees. How do you help Tucson win? VOTE now through August 31 at https://barkforyourpark.petsafe.com/. You can case your vote a day, every day through August 31st.
AZFamily
Parts of the West Valley hit by dust storm
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A wall of dust building out west made its way toward the Valley on Sunday afternoon. A dust storm warning was in effect for Goodyear, Buckeye, Casa Grande, Eloy, Florence, Coolidge, Maricopa and Arizona City but expired at 4:15 p.m. Some West Valley residents saw the...
Westbound Interstate 10 reopens at Picacho Peak Monday
A crash that shut down westbound Interstate 10 at Picacho Peak Monday has been cleared. There was no estimated time for the road to reopen.
insidetucsonbusiness.com
Salad and Go will open new location in Tucson
Don’t stand over a cutting board when fresh salads are available at Salad and Go’s new Tucson location, opening August 7, 2022. Founded in 2013, the franchise is a healthy spin on the fast-food concept. “Salad and Go first began in Arizona, and I’m proud to see the...
Phoenix New Times
Leaked Emails: How Mark Finchem Went From State Lawmaker to Conspiracy Czar
As the drama of the 2020 presidential election wound down, Arizona State Representative Mark Finchem had a hunch. A hunch that Democrats had tampered with the 17 local, state, and federal races in Pima County. Finchem, a Tucson Republican, didn't used to be a conspiracy theorist. Then he received an...
AOL Corp
7 Best Southwest Cities To Retire on a Budget of $2,200 a Month
While the Southwest can be a pricey place to live, retirees who want to settle there don't need to fret. Even if you're on a fixed income, places exist in the region where you can live comfortably. GOBankingRates set out to identify the Southwestern cities where you can live for...
tucsonlocalmedia.com
Creosote plant heals from the inside out
Monsoon season in Tucson, which lasts from mid-June to late September, is a special time for locals. It provides desert inhabitants with the euphoric sense of biophilia, or innate instinct to connect with the natural world around them. “The theory is that when you’re looking at these beautiful views and...
