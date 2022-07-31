Checking in with Arizona softball recruits on the travel ball circuit

Training camp gets underway on Wednesday morning for Arizona, and with so many new and young players there will be a strong emphasis on maximizing reps. “We’ll be running a lot of two-field practices,” coach Jedd Fisch said. “So you’ll see the same drill going on in two different places. That’ll be the first thing we’ll do. We’ll try to figure out a way to get, not just 22 players taking a rep at practice but 44. So you’ll have the ones on one side of the field, the twos on the other side of the field, split our coaching staff in half and be able to develop our guys.”

TUCSON, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO