Local business aims to help kids out this upcoming school year

Wheeling, W.Va. — Due to the massive flooding effecting many in Kentucky-- a local business in Wheeling took initiative to help their Appalachian neighbors. "On Friday we started taking donations and started getting the word out that we were going to take physical donations and we were taking monetary donations through our PayPal account," said Matt Welsch. "We've raised over $6,000 already."

WHEELING, WV ・ 2 DAYS AGO