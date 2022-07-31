Local business aims to help kids out this upcoming school year

wtov9.com
WTOV 9
Marshall County Back-to-School Fun Fair taking place
MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. — The 22nd annual Marshall County Back-to-School Fun Fair took place Wednesday morning at the Moundsville Center at the former West Virginia State Penitentiary. It’s not your ordinary back-to-school giveaway. Susie Baker, parent educator for Marshall County Schools, started the “Fun Fair” in 2000 – and...
WTOV 9
Steubenville High School, Wells Academy partner with local first responders to prioritize
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — Steubenville High School and Wells Academy are partnering with local first responders in order to prioritize safety in schools. The high school held a safety plan review in order to educate authorities on the current lockdown and safety plans, as well as speak about other active shooting incident statistics.
WTOV 9
Brooke County's Project Lifesaver program to benefit from grant
BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. — The Brooke County Emergency Management Agency has received a $6,000 grant from the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America. Funds from this grant will be used on the county's Project Lifesaver program, which works to help find people who are prone to wandering, such as those with dementia, autism, or Alzheimer’s disease.
WTOV 9
It's a tax-free weekend on back-to-school items in West Virginia
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — As students and families begin to gear up for the school year, buying back-to-school supplies is a must. And what a better time to buy them than this weekend, as they will be tax free in West Virginia. Shoppers will be able to purchase things...
WTOV 9
Local Business taking initiative to help Kentucky flood victims
Wheeling, W.Va. — Due to the massive flooding effecting many in Kentucky-- a local business in Wheeling took initiative to help their Appalachian neighbors. "On Friday we started taking donations and started getting the word out that we were going to take physical donations and we were taking monetary donations through our PayPal account," said Matt Welsch. "We've raised over $6,000 already."
WTOV 9
Wheeling University strengthens commitment to reducing carbon footprint
WHEELING, W.Va. — Wheeling University announced a partnership Tuesday that will reduce the school's carbon footprint. Liberty Energy Solutions President Richard Peluchette introduced a new filter system that will impact energy costs and will be promoted within the diocese and other universities across the country. "I think collectively, when...
WTOV 9
National Night Out an opportunity for police, fire personnel to meet who they serve
WHEELING, W.Va. — Wheeling participated in National Night Out for the 39th year Tuesday evening at Wheeling Park's J.B. Chambers Memorial Ice Rink. The aim of the event is to promote police and community relationships. "What this event is truly for is allowing them to get to know a...
Ohio Valley Pride Festival events bring up concerns at Wheeling City Council
At the Wheeling City Council meeting, Councilman, Ben Seidler, delivered his remarks to a presentation regarding the Ohio Valley Pride Festival that occurred two weekends ago. “The level of crudeness that happened over the weekend two weeks ago with music at an event that was supposed to be a family-friendly event, where all were welcome […]
WTOV 9
Mayor addresses council members' conduct at meeting
STEUBENVILLE, Ohio — Steubenville Mayor Jerry Barilla started Tuesday’s city council meeting addressing council members after receiving multiple complaints about their conduct at meetings over the past few months. "People are coming to me,” Barilla said. “I don't know if they're coming to you, but they're coming to...
WTOV 9
Bear carving causes excitement along Jefferson County road
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — An uncommon art form is drawing some attention in Jefferson County. Mike Lewis had a tree removed from his yard for the safety of his house and nearby power lines. What was left was a 7-foot tree stump where Lewis found inspiration. After a week...
Your Radio Place
Kayak tours continue in Belmont County
BARNESVILLE — The second stop of the Belmont County Kayak Tour will visit the Egypt Valley Wildlife Area on Aug. 9 at 6 p.m. If you don’t have a kayak, a canoe and all necessary safety equipment will be provided for free! If you would like to join, call 740-526-0027 or messaging us on Facebook.
WTOV 9
Federal indictments returned, leaders praise community, ask for continued help
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — U.S Attorney William Ihlenfeld held a news conference on Wednesday to discuss significance of drug and firearm cases in the area. Ihlenfeld and local law enforcement from Ohio County, Wheeling Police, Belmont County, and Pennsylvania State Troopers were on hand to talk about four recent federal grand jury indictments.
Boa Constrictor discovered on lawn in Belmont County
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) A four-to-five-foot-long snake that turned out to be a boa constrictor was found coming out of a wooded area and going onto a lawn in the Wolfhurst area early Monday morning. Belmont County Cpl. Elizabeth Sall responded to the call and retrieved the snake, believed to be an escaped pet. Cpl. […]
WTOV 9
It's a bird! It's a plane! No, it's Ohio's Oral Rabies Vaccination Campaign
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — Health departments at both the local and state level are working together to help protect wildlife from rabies. Next week, if you see something falling out of an aircraft or helicopter, don't be alarmed – it’s just to fight rabies. The Oral Rabies...
butlerradio.com
Local COVID Hospitalizations Continue To Climb
Local hospitalizations connected to COVID-19 have continued to increase at Butler Memorial Hospital over the past week. According to the Butler Health System, as of Monday morning 18 patients were hospitalized with COVID at Butler Memorial Hospital with two of those in the ICU. This is four more COVID patients...
WTOV 9
Tragedy strikes the same Dallas, W.Va. family twice in one summer
MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. — Less than 2 months after the McCord family in Dallas lost its home to a fire, a tornado took the rest of their belongings on Monday night. Two pets were also lost in the fire. The tornado wiped out a barn that held any possessions they were able to salve from the blaze.
West Virginia Governor appoints local attorney as judge for Second Family Court Circuit
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) — Governor Jim Justice has appointed David L. Jackson, of Weirton, WV, to the Second Family Court Circuit, which serves Marshall, Wetzel, and Tyler counties. Jackson is set to fill the seat vacated by the resignation of Judge Robert C. Hicks. Jackson has 30 years of legal experience in both private practice […]
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Officer Brian Shaw ride could top 1,000 bikes in one of the largest charity motorcycle rides in Western Pennsylvania
The Officer Brian Shaw ride is expected to top 1,000 riders for ShawRide V on Aug. 13. Its organizers and other participants say it has become one of the largest charity motorcycle rides in Western Pennsylvania. The ride benefits a scholarship fund dedicated to Shaw’s memory that pays for two...
WTOV 9
Fitzsimmons Law reps discuss of $400 million opioid settlement for West Virginia counties
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — West Virginia counties and cities have reached an historic settlement with the "Big Three" opioid distributors in the amount of $400 million. Cardinal Health, Amerisource Bergen, and McKesson were targeted as opioid distributors. Representatives from Ohio-County-based Fitzsimmons Law Firm served as co-lead council for the...
WTOV 9
Fire at Ohio Street home a familiar scene for Steubenville firefighters
A fire ignited a home along Ohio Street in Steubenville on Wednesday morning. “Our first crews on scene reported heavy fire from the second floor,” Steubenville Fire Chief Carlo Capaldi said. “The whole front of the building was engulfed in flames.”. The abandoned house was boarded up, and...
