South Africa's clean President Ramaphosa faces his own scandal

LONDON (AP) — The leaders of Britain and Ireland joined scores of mourners on Monday for the funeral of politician David Trimble, who shared the Nobel Peace Prize for helping to end decades of violence in Northern Ireland. U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Irish Premier Micheal Martin joined Trimble’s widow and four children for the service at Harmony Hill Presbyterian Church in Lisburn, southwest of Belfast. Trimble died on July 25 at the age of 77. Irish President Michael D. Higgins, senior British officials and politicians from both sides of Northern Ireland’s Catholic-Protestant divide also attended the funeral, including Trimble’s one-time enemy, the former Sinn Fein leader Gerry Adams. Trimble, who led the Ulster Unionist Party from 1995 to 2005, became a key architect of the 1998 Good Friday peace agreement after he reversed his long-held opposition to negotiating with the Irish Republican Army-linked party Sinn Fein.

2 DAYS AGO