South Africa's clean President Ramaphosa faces his own scandal

‘Karua wave’ in Kenya’s elections may bring first female deputy president
Martha Karua may become Kenya’s most senior woman ever but feminists fear the compromises that will be forced on her
Kenya's election rips open scars of inequality, corruption
In the shadow of a glossy, thousand-dollar campaign billboard, one of many across Kenya’s capital, street vendors struggle to make even 200 shillings ($1.68) a day and often pocket none.Kenya’s Aug. 9 election is ripping open the scars of inequality and corruption as East Africa’s economic hub chooses a successor to President Uhuru Kenyatta. The vastly rich son of the country's founding leader, Kenyatta has deflected graft allegations by calling for transparency but done little in a decade in power to enable it.The vendors on a barren patch along Nairobi’s Outer Ring Road can hardly grasp the enormous amounts...
Kim Jong-Un Hails 'Long-Standing And Traditional' Friendship In Message To New Indian President
North Korea’s supreme leader Kim Jong-un on Thursday sent out a congratulatory message to the newly elected president of India, Draupadi Murmu. What Happened: In his message to Murmu, Kim hailed North Korea’s “long-standing and traditional relations of friendship and cooperation” with India, according to the statement released by the North Korean Foreign Affairs ministry.
Singapore insists it has given fleeing Sri Lanka leader Rajapaksa no ‘privileges, immunity or hospitality’
Singapore has insisted that it has not provided any priviliges or immunity to Gotabaya Rajapaksa, the former president of Sri Lanka who fled the cash-strapped nation amid anti-government protests last month.Mr Rajapaksa, 73, along with his wife and two bodyguards fled to the Maldives on 13 July, before landing in Singapore for a “private visit” the next day. He was initially issued a 14-day visit pass. It was later extended by two weeks, and is set to expire on 11 August.He emailed his resignation letter to the parliament speaker on 14 July.Singapore’s foreign minister Vivian Balakrishnan, in a written...
China defends military ship's planned visit to India's neighbour Sri Lanka
BEIJING/NEW DELHI, July 29 (Reuters) - China said on Friday it hoped "relevant parties" would refrain from interfering with its legitimate maritime activities, after New Delhi voiced concern over a Chinese military ship's planned visit to a port in India's southern neighbour Sri Lanka.
Macron pledges support to boost food production in Africa
YAOUNDE, Cameroon (AP) — France will help some African nations increase food production as Russia’s war in Ukraine is responsible for global food and fuel shortages that are causing untold suffering across the continent, French President Emmanuel Macron said Tuesday. Speaking at a news conference in Yaounde after...
Tunisia's Opposition Ennahda Says Leader Faces New Investigation
TUNIS (Reuters) -Tunisia's Islamist opposition party Ennahda on Wednesday accused the authorities of attempting to intimidate opponents, saying police had opened a new investigation into its leader Rached Ghannouchi. The party said Ghannouchi was being investigated on suspicion of describing the security forces as tyrannical, and it denied that he...
ASEAN Chair Warns of Myanmar Peace Plan Rethink if Executions Continue
PHNOM PENH (Reuters) -The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) will be forced to reconsider a peace plan agreed with Myanmar if its military rulers execute more prisoners, Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen said on Wednesday. The 10-nation bloc, which is hosting a big international gathering this week, has pushed...
UK, Irish leaders at funeral for peacemaker David Trimble
LONDON (AP) — The leaders of Britain and Ireland joined scores of mourners on Monday for the funeral of politician David Trimble, who shared the Nobel Peace Prize for helping to end decades of violence in Northern Ireland. U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Irish Premier Micheal Martin joined Trimble’s widow and four children for the service at Harmony Hill Presbyterian Church in Lisburn, southwest of Belfast. Trimble died on July 25 at the age of 77. Irish President Michael D. Higgins, senior British officials and politicians from both sides of Northern Ireland’s Catholic-Protestant divide also attended the funeral, including Trimble’s one-time enemy, the former Sinn Fein leader Gerry Adams. Trimble, who led the Ulster Unionist Party from 1995 to 2005, became a key architect of the 1998 Good Friday peace agreement after he reversed his long-held opposition to negotiating with the Irish Republican Army-linked party Sinn Fein.
Funding for long Covid scandalous, says Scottish Labour
The Scottish government has been criticised over the level of funding it has allocated for the treatment of long Covid. Scottish Labour has described the £10m to be spent over three years as "scandalous". However, ministers insist it will be targeted to where it will make the biggest difference.
Sri Lanka Says Chinese Military Survey Ship Will Port Only to Refuel
COLOMBO (Reuters) - A Chinese military survey ship will visit a strategic port in crisis-hit Sri Lanka later this month only to refuel, a cabinet spokesman said on Tuesday, after neighbouring India raised concerns over the vessel's journey to the Indian Ocean island. Shipping data from Refinitiv Eikon showed the...
