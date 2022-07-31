Undo's Upper Ohio Valley Italian Heritage Festival comes to a close

wtov9.com
Ohio Valley Pride Festival events bring up concerns at Wheeling City Council
At the Wheeling City Council meeting, Councilman, Ben Seidler, delivered his remarks to a presentation regarding the Ohio Valley Pride Festival that occurred two weekends ago. “The level of crudeness that happened over the weekend two weeks ago with music at an event that was supposed to be a family-friendly event, where all were welcome […]
WTOV 9
Marshall County Back-to-School Fun Fair taking place
MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. — The 22nd annual Marshall County Back-to-School Fun Fair took place Wednesday morning at the Moundsville Center at the former West Virginia State Penitentiary. It’s not your ordinary back-to-school giveaway. Susie Baker, parent educator for Marshall County Schools, started the “Fun Fair” in 2000 – and...
Your Radio Place
Kayak tours continue in Belmont County
BARNESVILLE — The second stop of the Belmont County Kayak Tour will visit the Egypt Valley Wildlife Area on Aug. 9 at 6 p.m. If you don’t have a kayak, a canoe and all necessary safety equipment will be provided for free! If you would like to join, call 740-526-0027 or messaging us on Facebook.
WTOV 9
Bear carving causes excitement along Jefferson County road
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — An uncommon art form is drawing some attention in Jefferson County. Mike Lewis had a tree removed from his yard for the safety of his house and nearby power lines. What was left was a 7-foot tree stump where Lewis found inspiration. After a week...
7 days with no water and porta jons placed outside for a West Virginia town
WETZEL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — In late July, four main water lines broke in Pine Grove. Since then, homes and businesses have either had only a trickle of water or no water at all. Officials and volunteers have been scrambling to fix the problem and help the residents. They say it’s a 40-year-old water system, […]
weelunk.com
Wheeling Italian Heritage Festival 2022: See Photos from the Celebration
The 2022 Upper Ohio Valley Italian Heritage Festival took over Wheeling Heritage Port this weekend for its annual three-day celebration. This beloved summer festival celebrates all things Italy with live music, food, dancing and a bocce tournament. The festival is organized by a volunteer board of directors who have worked...
WTAP
Harmar Days Festival comes to an end for the year
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The annual Harmar Days Festival has come to an end. Many people attended the weekend event for different reasons. Some for food, live entertainment, the kids zone and many other reasons. One of the main reasons for Country Kettle Corn vendor, Eric Pistole, was the support...
West Virginia racehorse euthanized on track after collapse
WEST VIRGINIA- A racehorse at Mountaineer Casino in New Cumberland was euthanized after it collapsed on the track. According to horse racing results company Equibase, ‘Little Christy’ had a “bad step and fell in mid-stretch, being euthanized on the track.’ This comes after a federal judge says a national horse racing authority cannot enforce its […]
West Virginia couple sues Moundsville Mexican restaurant after being injured
MOUNDSVILLE, WEST VIRGINIA- A West Virginia couple is suing the Acapulco Mexican Restaurant in Moundsville after a man says he was injured while delivering to the establishment. According to the West Virginia Record, Bernard Braham of Wood County was trapped after 300 pounds of a purchase order fell on top of him. Braham claims he […]
WATCH: Tornado in Dallas Pike, West Virginia confirmed
DALLAS PIKE, W.Va. — A Tornado was confirmed in Dallas Pike, West Virginia on Monday evening. Marshall County EMA Director, Tom Heart asks that everyone avoids Stone Church Road to Dallas Pike Baptist Church and Oklahoma Road for it will be closed for several hours for debris removal. Several homes and barns were damaged or […]
WDTV
The Ultimate Tribute to Kenny Rogers coming to the Robinson Grand
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - The Ultimate Tribute to Kenny Rogers will be coming to the Robinson Grand in October. Award-winning country recording artist Alan Turner recreates the magic of a night with Kenny in the Ultimate Kenny Rogers Tribute Show, The Gambler Returns. The show is scheduled for Sunday, Oct....
Boa Constrictor discovered on lawn in Belmont County
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) A four-to-five-foot-long snake that turned out to be a boa constrictor was found coming out of a wooded area and going onto a lawn in the Wolfhurst area early Monday morning. Belmont County Cpl. Elizabeth Sall responded to the call and retrieved the snake, believed to be an escaped pet. Cpl. […]
Heritage Music Bluesfest will keep you going
When Bruce Wheeler found himself wanting to start outdoor events in 2001, Heritage Port was the place for the first ever Heritage Music Bluesfest and every second weekend in August, besides 2020, has been dedicated to it ever since. The Bluesfest features two stages – a main stage with national and international blues talent, as […]
WTOV 9
It's a tax-free weekend on back-to-school items in West Virginia
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — As students and families begin to gear up for the school year, buying back-to-school supplies is a must. And what a better time to buy them than this weekend, as they will be tax free in West Virginia. Shoppers will be able to purchase things...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Ospreys raising young atop crane along Monongahela River near Charleroi
Tarentum resident Jim Bonner, executive director of the local Audubon Society, has heard many bird stories. Over the years, he has fielded countless inquiries from the public to the Audubon Society of Southwestern Pennsylvania’s headquarters at Beechwood Farms in Fox Chapel. But there was something different about a recent...
WTOV 9
Tragedy strikes the same Dallas, W.Va. family twice in one summer
MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. — Less than 2 months after the McCord family in Dallas lost its home to a fire, a tornado took the rest of their belongings on Monday night. Two pets were also lost in the fire. The tornado wiped out a barn that held any possessions they were able to salve from the blaze.
West Virginians get ‘Idol Across America’ chance next week
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — “American Idol” hopefuls in the Mountain State have the opportunity to audition virtually over Zoom next Monday, Aug. 8 as part of “Idol Across America.” During this first round of auditions, hopefuls can sign up to audition in front of producers and receive real-time feedback. It starts this Wednesday, Aug. 3. […]
pittsburghmagazine.com
A Grand Old Family Estate Goes on the Market in Ben Avon
Occasionally, a grand old house defies the odds and retains its original glory. Such is the case with 7190 Brighton Road in Ben Avon, a home that only has changed hands once since it was built more than 100 years ago. Owned for 64 years of those years by the...
wtae.com
Two tornadoes confirmed in Western Pennsylvania
WEST FINLEY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Two tornadoes have been confirmed from Monday evening's storms in western Pennsylvania, the National Weather Service said Tuesday. See the tornado damage: Watch the report above. An EF2 tornado with maximum winds of 110 mph to 120 mph was confirmed near the intersection of...
Marshall County family’s farm upside-down after Monday night’s storm
MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF)– Homes across the Ohio Valley were damaged in Monday night’s storm, leaving countless residents without power in Dallas, West Virginia. Some residents say it was a quiet storm. That it snuck up on them but the tornado itself was ruthless. Over on Dallas Pike Road, a family’s barn was turned upside-down […]
