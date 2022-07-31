chattanoogaradiotv.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WATE
Date Night Eateries Around Chattanooga
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WATE) — There are so many different places that you can visit while in Chattanooga. For the Chattanooga Tourism Co.’s Couple’s Summer PLAYlist, we have come up with some of the top spots to take your date to for the perfect food pairing with your adventurous stay!
Major discount grocery chain opening another new location in Tennessee on August 10th
This month, a popular discount grocery store chain is opening another new location in Tennessee. Read on to learn more. Aldi fans in Athens, Tennessee, will be excited to learn that a new store location is set to open on Wednesday, August 10, 2022.
WATE
Locally raised and processed beef and pork at Hyde Farms
GREENBACK, Tenn. (WATE) – When it comes to their meat and produce products at Hyde Farms, you do not have to look far to view the source as everything is grown, raised, and processed locally in East Tennessee. Hyde Farms goes above and beyond to do meat products right....
Iconic Powell restaurant closing for business after 7-and-a-half years
POWELL, Tenn. — Families heading to the downtown Powell area, or up to the nearby elementary school, would often stop at a landmark restaurant known for homemade meals inspired by southern cuisine. But they may no longer have the chance to grab their favorite meals. The Front Porch announced...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WATE
Relax with your significant other at Oddstory Brewing Co.
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WATE) – Whether you want some great pizza or an ice cold pint, Oddstory Brewing Co. is serving up deliciousness as they expand to a larger venue. Oddstory Brewing Co. is about coming together and you get that message the moment you walk into their welcoming taproom. With board games on the walls and comfy seating, Oddstory invites you in and wants you to stay awhile. With a large variety of beer selections that will accommodate any taste, there is something for everyone at Oddstory.
WATE
Cavender’s western wear opens first store in Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – If you are looking to outfit the whole family, Cavender’s Boot City & Western Wear has opened their first location in Tennessee right here in Knoxville. Whether you are in search of the perfect boot for any occasion or you are getting your kids...
chattanoogapulse.com
The First Friday Of The Month Is Food Truck Friday At The Kitchen Incubator Of Chattanooga
The question that perplexes workplaces all over Chattanooga is “where do you want to eat lunch?”. The Kitchen Incubator of Chattanooga has the answer. The first Friday of the month is Food Truck Friday. Each month, hungry Chattanoogans can enjoy a variety of foods created by local culinary entrepreneurs served from their food trucks at the Kitchen Incubator of Chattanooga.
WATE
Experience the romantic side of Chattanooga
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WATE) – If you are looking for a romantic getaway with your significant other, Chattanooga offers a variety of attractions and adventures to make your date night magical. There is so much to do in Chattanooga, Tennessee that the many options may at times be a little...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Take a Boat Ride on America's Largest Underground Lake
Nestled in the quaint town of Sweetwater, TN, you’ll find a once in a lifetime experience on America’s largest underground lake – The Lost Sea Adventure. (To see the world’s largest underground lake, add Dragon’s Breath Cave in Namibia to your bucket list). Let me preface this by saying I’m not a huge fan of caverns (“seen one, seen them all” kind of girl right here), but when I heard that Craighead Caverns had a lake you could take a boat ride on, I knew I had to see it. We made a pit stop here on the way to Chattanooga, but it’s also less than 2 hours from the Gatlinburg/Pigeon Forge area if you’re headed to the Smoky Mountains.
WTVC
Tennessee Aquarium hatches endangered Short-tail Nurse Shark pups and more
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Thom Benson talks about the endangered short-tail nurse sharks just hatched at the aquarium, the upcoming Ocean Exploration Member night and the premier of ET at the IMAX theater. Stay connected with Tennessee Aquarium. 800.262.0695. ______________. Follow This N That on our social media accounts as...
WBIR
Pillar in East Tennessee rugby community dies in car wreck
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Nobody loved rugby quite like Reece Hathorn. The 22-year-old was a fanatic for the sport. According to his sister Taylor, he was always practicing, tackling and mentally preparing for the next game or practice. She said playing rugby was a part of her brother's personality. "He...
thesmokies.com
Tips for riding The Tail of The Dragon, your complete guide
As a child of the 80s, the education of my youth came with a handful of recurring staples from elementary through middle school. Each year – seemingly at random – the teacher would wheel in a rickety cart with a television and a top-loading VCR. The lights would be turned down and a video like “Rikki Tikki Tavi” or a cartoon version of “The Hobbit” would be played.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wvlt.tv
Budweiser Clydesdales to return to East Tenn. for 2022 Smoky Mountain Air Show
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The world-famous Budweiser Clydesdales will return to East Tennessee for the September 2022 Smoky Mountain Air Show. The Clydesdales will be making two appearances at McGhee Tyson Airport for the Smoky Mountain Air Show, which is sponsored by DENSO, on Sept. 10 and 11. The eight-horse...
chattanoogapulse.com
Chattanooga State All Inclusive Registration Resort Day Set For This Saturday
Chattanooga State’s popular Registration Resort Day has returned for a second year scheduled for Saturday, August 6 from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on the main campus, 4501 Amnicola Highway, here in Chattanooga. Dr. Kisha Thomas, director of Recruiting, pointed out that the all-inclusive day combines fun, activities, music,...
wvlt.tv
Richy Kreme Donuts surprises customers with grand opening in Knoxville
President Joe Biden declared a federal disaster to direct relief money to more than a dozen Kentucky counties. A witness said he told people waiting in line to “not look down” on their way up. Woman found dead under Anakeesta chairlift, witness says she fell. Updated: 11 hours...
chattanoogacw.com
Calming fears with shears: Brainerd barber helps kids with special needs
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — It's difficult to get many kids to sit still for a haircut. But for some kids with special needs, a trip to the salon can bring even more challenges. "He's not bad. he just needs a little extra love and a little extra care," said Alexus Smith.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
She Traveled 200 Miles for an Abortion She Never Wanted
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Madison Underwood was lying on the ultrasound table, nearly 19 weeks pregnant, when the doctor came in to say her abortion had been canceled. Nurses followed and started wiping away lukewarm sonogram gel from her exposed belly as the doctor leaned over her shoulder to speak to her fiancé, Adam Queen.
eastridgenewsonline.com
Last Summer Open-Air Market along Rossville Blvd, Fall Markets Announced
The BLVD Project and Rossville Downtown Development Authority are hosting the last open-air market of the summer on Friday, August 5, from 4:00-8:00 p.m. There will be a live performance by Barefoot Nellie, with food and alcohol available for purchase from Amigos at Peerless Mill. Guests can expect a wide...
Knoxville bar owner charged with selling alcohol without a license
The owner of Billiards and Brews, Richard Lawhorn, was arrested following a July 19 search that found the business was storing alcohol on the premises while not having a license.
Popular Tennessee restaurant closed abruptly this month
A popular restaurant chain abruptly closed one of its locations in Tennessee last week. Big River Grille & Brewing Works, a Chattanooga staple for nearly 20 years, has unfortunately closed its doors for the last time.
Comments / 0