Charles William "Billy" Vitter

A resident of Greensburg, LA, passed away on Thursday, July 14, 2022 at St. Helena Parish Nursing Home in Greensburg, LA. She was born June 26, 1968 in Monroe, LA and was 54 years of age. She is survived by her father, Joseph “Sonny” McLean, Jr. and wife, Lee; step-father, Russell Kiser; sister, Jennifer Miller and husband, Mitch; 3 nieces and 1 nephew, Heather, Emily, and Joseph Miller and Rachel Moore. Preceded death by her mother, Elizabeth Ann Kiser; daughter, Courtney McLean; sister, Chandra McLean; niece, Stephanie McLean; grandparents, Joseph McLean, Sr., Martha McLean, Frank and Frances McKee, and Quincy and Loyce Travis. A private service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions to Louisiana Baptist Children’s Home at www.lbch.org . McKneely Funeral Home, Kentwood, in charge of arrangements. For an online guestbook, visit http://www.mckneelys.com.

GREENSBURG, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO