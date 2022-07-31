Camp Spark ignites young girls' interests in firefighting

kdvr.com
DougCo Sheriff warns vehicle thefts help power other crimesHeather WillardDouglas County, CO
9News Anchor Kyle Clark asks DougCo superintendent tough questionsSuzie GlassmanDenver, CO
Marshall Fire victims urge Polis, Biden to declare climate emergenciesMatt WhittakerSuperior, CO
Denver Is "Unintentionally" Charging People a New TaxTaxBuzzDenver, CO
Denver housing market shifts to favor buyersMargaret JacksonDenver, CO
Why weren't restraining orders granted before murder?
A Loveland woman filed for restraining orders against a man she said abused her and her family, but it was not granted. She and her teenage daughter were killed a month later. Matt Mauro looks into the case.
3 homes severely burned, residents displaced in Aurora fire
Aurora Fire Rescue is responding to a multiple home fire on East Whitaker Drive.
New messaging for youth violence
You may notice new billboards that are raising awareness against teen gun violence in southwest Denver. Passionate Boulder STEM teacher killed in plane crash. Mom of dead woman shares details of their final talks. New DougCo superintendent talks priorities. How did a New Mexico woman end up dead near Boulder?
Suspects wanted in car wash murder
Lakewood police are looking for three suspects featured in the security footage. Recovering from an ACL tear has never been quicker. Denver has had 41 days at or above 90-degrees in …. Isolated storms, hot temps Thursday, Friday. Breaking News. COVID numbers low, steady due to new treatments. Polis discusses...
Why a teddy bear, gun and casket are on this billboard
A new billboard on Federal Boulevard in Southwest Denver is taking aim at youth gun violence in the area. Kim Posey reports. Why a teddy bear, gun and casket are on this billboard. Youth violence billboard raising eyebrows. Californians driving up housing costs. Search for I-70 shooting suspect. Highs reach...
Suspect wanted in gas station attack
Aurora Police are investigating a reported bias-motivated crime after an attack at a gas station. Vicente Arenas reports.
Police release video of deadly I-70 shooting
The Denver Police Department has released video from a driver who witnessed a deadly shooting on Interstate 70. Courtney Fromm reports.
Special package stolen from teenager's porch
A Broomfield teenager saved up for months for a special package only to have it picked up by a porch pirate. Courtney Fromm reports. Local animal rescue out thousands after trailer destroyed …. Uber drivers refuse service to passenger with guide …. One-on-one with KOA Colorado’s Brandon Krisztal. Colorado...
Food banks face demand 'crisis'
A food bank in Lakewood says dwindling donations along with record numbers of families seeking help is creating an unprecedented crisis. Ashley Michels reports.
Wet July for most of Colorado
Denver ended July with below average precipitation, however, most of the state saw several inches of rain. Passionate Boulder STEM teacher killed in plane crash. Mom shares details of last conversations with daughter. New DougCo superintendent talks priorities. How did a New Mexico woman end up dead near Boulder?. Full...
Is it time to xeriscape your home?
Denver metro cities are responding to the drought by changing the way we use water. Dan Daru reports. Andrea Sansone completes 12 14ers in less than 24 …. Denver sidewalks question will be on November ballot. Four 911 calls misrouted after shooting. Suspect sprays gasoline on man. Suspects wanted in...
Coffee shop hires people with disabilities
Festive Cup Coffee and Gift Boutique is aiming to fill gaps and break barriers in the Highlands Ranch community by hiring people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Sarah White reports.
More e-bike rebates available in Denver
Monday, Aug. 1, Denver residents can apply for the next round of e-bike rebates from the city. Kim Posey reports. Local animal rescue out thousands after trailer destroyed …. Uber drivers refuse service to passenger with guide …. One-on-one with KOA Colorado’s Brandon Krisztal. Colorado Parks and Wildlife relocates...
Yes, Californians made Colorado unaffordable
Deep-pocketed transplants played an outsized role in the blazing spike in Denver-area home prices, as well as national prices. DJ Summers reports.
New DougCo superintendent talks priorities
The new superintendent of Douglas County School District, Erin Kane, spoke with FOX31 about her priorities for her first school year at the helm. Gabrielle Franklin reports.
