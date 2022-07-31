How many points did Aashish Pentela from Peoria win in Boys' 18 doubles USTA competitions by week ending May 7?

spotonillinois.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
spotonillinois.com
How many Fairview Heights junior tennis players are ranked in Boys' 12 bracket in week ending July 22?
Edwardsville tennis player Andrew Wang is ranked 7,887th in the junior Boys' 14 category of the United States Tennis Association in the week ending July 23. They had 42 total points, split between 42 single points and any double points. USTA rankings are determined by adding 100 percent... Posted in:
spotonillinois.com
Normal tennis player Kerry Tilford ranks in Boys' 18 doubles bracket by week ending May 7
Normal tennis player Kerry Tilford won 65 points playing doubles tournaments in the junior Boys' 18 category of the United States Tennis Association by the week ending May 7. They are ranked 7,881st, up from 7,991st the week before. Their 65 points playing doubles equal 15 percent... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES...
spotonillinois.com
How many Livingston County black third graders failed the 2021 state math exam?
Normal tennis player Ryan Broach won 150 points playing doubles tournaments in the junior Boys' 18 category of the United States Tennis Association by the week ending May 7. They are ranked 2,220th, down from 2,191st the week before. Their 150 points playing doubles equal 15 percent... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES...
spotonillinois.com
Real Talk | Peorians: Prepare for victory
DEMARIO BOONEBearing witness to many of our challenges as of late, Peoria seems to be at a crossroads. A hot topic polarizing our community as of late is community crime and violence. Peoria is pushing records in shooting deaths per capita (second in the state to Chicago), and other...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
spotonillinois.com
Analysis: 91.3% of black LaSalle County third graders failed state math exam in 2021
City of Peru Fire and Police Committee met July 18. Here is the agenda as provided by the committee: ROLL CALL: * PRESENTATION * PUBLIC COMMENT * MINUTES o Police and Fire Committee Minutes of July 5, 2022 * OLD BUSINESS o Police Chief Bob Pyszka o flock safety camera update...
spotonillinois.com
City of Chenoa City Council met July 26
Here is the agenda provided by the council: 1) Roll Call 2) Pledge of Allegiance3) Approval of the Minutes of the Regular Meeting of July 12, 2022 and the Minutes of Executive Session of July 12, 2022; that the bills be allowed4) Comments from...
spotonillinois.com
Logan County Building and Grounds & Transportation Committee met July 5
Here is the agenda provided by the committee: ROLL CALL: - Chairman of Building & Grounds Jim Wessbecher - Vice Chairman of B&G Janet Estill - Chairman of Transportation David Hepler - Vice Chairman of Transportation...
Comments / 0