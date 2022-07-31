Special package stolen from teenager's porch

kdvr.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Famous ice cream brand set to open scoop shop in Colorado on August 6thKristen WaltersBoulder, CO
DougCo Sheriff warns vehicle thefts help power other crimesHeather WillardDouglas County, CO
9News Anchor Kyle Clark asks DougCo superintendent tough questionsSuzie GlassmanDenver, CO
Marshall Fire victims urge Polis, Biden to declare climate emergenciesMatt WhittakerSuperior, CO
Denver Is "Unintentionally" Charging People a New TaxTaxBuzzDenver, CO
Suspects wanted in car wash murder
Lakewood police are looking for three suspects featured in the security footage. Recovering from an ACL tear has never been quicker. Denver has had 41 days at or above 90-degrees in …. Isolated storms, hot temps Thursday, Friday. Breaking News. COVID numbers low, steady due to new treatments. Polis discusses...
Man found dead in car in Lakewood
LAKEWOOD, Colo. — Officers are investigating the death of a man who was found shot to death in a car in Lakewood early Sunday morning as a homicide, the Lakewood Police Department said. Police said around 12:15 a.m. Sunday, they got a call about a suspicious incident in the...
Customers sprayed with gasoline in apparent hate crime
AURORA, Colo. — Aurora Police were trying to identify a man in a suspected bias-motivated crime at a gas station on July 23. The Aurora Police Department (APD) said the man confronted two customers who were speaking Spanish at about 11 p.m. at the Rocket Gas Station in the 1100 block of South Havana Street.
Woman killed in fall inside Empower Field at Mile High identified
DENVER (KRDO) -- Denver Office of the Medical Examiner has identified the woman who died after she fell off an escalator inside Empower Field at Mile High Saturday night, according to 9NEWS. Denver Police Department told 9NEWS they received a call for a outdoor death investigation at 1701 Bryant St. at 10:52 p.m Investigators discovered The post Woman killed in fall inside Empower Field at Mile High identified appeared first on KRDO.
Jeffco carjacking leads to police activity in Denver
The Denver Police Department says a carjacking lead to a shelter-in-place for some residents in southwest Denver Wednesday morning.
Suspect wanted in gas station attack
Aurora Police are investigating a reported bias-motivated crime after an attack at a gas station. Vicente Arenas reports.
Remains found in Colorado identified as woman who called 911 'stuck in snow' in February
According to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation, remains recovered earlier this summer have been identified as a woman who went missing after calling for help in February. Melinda Tafoya-Deltoro, 38, was last heard from on February 13, when she called 911 from the Miner's Candle area of Clear Creek County to report that she was stuck in the snow. Authorities responded to the scene and were able to find her vehicle, but could not locate her. An extensive search was conducted in the area, but she was not found at that time.
Arrests Made in Murder of 25-Year-Old Mom Found on Colorado Mountain
Police in Colorado have collared three people they believe to be involved in the murder of a 25-year-old New Mexico mother found slain on Boulder’s Flagstaff Mountain last month. An additional suspect is being sought, according to the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office. Alexis Baca had been traveling through...
Colorado woman devastated after deadly shooting on I-70
The fiancé of a Denver man who was tragically shot and killed during a possible case of road rage Sunday night says she is devastated and lost without her loved one by her side. Tamra Holton's fiancé, Kevin Piaskowski, was shot and killed Sunday night near Interstate 70 and Quebec. The shooting was captured on a nearby driver's dashcam and showed a silver truck swerving around traffic before opening fire at Piaskowski. "The situation has been so daunting, and the last 24 hours have been nothing but a nightmare," Holton told CBS4's Dillon Thomas. Since the shooting, Holton has been surrounded...
Man shot to death at Lakewood car wash
Police are investigating a homicide after a man was found shot to death inside his vehicle at a Lakewood car wash early Sunday morning.
Suspected drunken driver crashes into Arvada home
ARVADA, Colo. — A young couple in Arvada is living out of a hotel after a suspected drunken driver with previous DUI arrests crashed a Ford F-250 into a house. "We were like in the midst of wedding planning, and now we’re like trying to figure out where we’re going to live," said Hannah Petterson. "It’s crazy.”
Police: Body found in lake believed to be missing 11-year-old
The Denver Police Department said a body was discovered in Rocky Mountain Lake Monday morning and it is believed to be a missing child.
Suspect wanted in connection with fatal hit and run in northeast Denver
Denver police are searching for a 23-year-old who is wanted in connection with a fatal hit-and-run crash on July 30.
Thieves drill into Englewood woman's gas tank, cause roughly $1,000 in damage
An Englewood woman had an alarming start to her Saturday after she discovered a hole had been drilled into her gas tank.
Police release video of deadly I-70 shooting
The Denver Police Department has released video from a driver who witnessed a deadly shooting on Interstate 70. Courtney Fromm reports.
Thousands of dollars in hay for Colo. animal shelter burns in I-70 trailer fire
A Colorado animal rescue has lost thousands of dollars worth of hay used to feed their animals in a trailer fire on I-70 over the weekend.
Woman who died at Empower Field identified
Denver's Office of the Medical Examiner identified the woman who died at Empower Field at Mile High Stadium on Sunday as Jimi Goodman, 49. Goodman fell off an escalator railing following a concert by country musician Kenny Chesney, Denver police said. The cause of death was blunt force injuries, and...
Why weren't restraining orders granted before murder?
A Loveland woman filed for restraining orders against a man she said abused her and her family, but it was not granted. She and her teenage daughter were killed a month later. Matt Mauro looks into the case.
Body found in Denver lake believed to be 11-year-old girl
Denver police believe a body discovered in the water at Rocky Mountain Lake Park on Monday is an 11-year-old girl with autism who wandered from her home. Police responded to the area of 44th Avenue and Pecos Street around 5:30 a.m. Monday to search for the girl. They immediately began a grid search and initiated a reverse 911 call to those in the area.At approximately 7:38 a.m., a body was found in Rocky Mountain Lake, near West 47th Avenue and Grove Street in Denver's Berkeley neighborhood. They say foul play is not suspected at this time but the investigation...
Smoke from house fires in Brighton seen from Highway 85
At least two homes suffered damage from a fire a in Brighton on Tuesday afternoon. Brighton Police say Kuner Road was closed in both directions between Bridge and Jessup streets.Smoke could be seen from Highway 85 and Bridge Street.A suspected cause for the fire has not been determined. It's not clear if anyone was hurt.
