Florence fraternity hosts back-to-school drive for Pee Dee area students

Conway 8-year-old serves up lemonade to help classmates buy school supplies, clothing
CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Amarah Barnett is going into third grade at Waccamaw Elementary School. At 8 years old, she already has left her mark on the community. Barnett is in her second year of serving lemonade to raise money to buy school supplies and clothing for her classmates who cannot afford them. Her dad, […]
Parents complain new drop off procedure at Florence school is causing major headaches
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — Some parents complain the new drop-off procedure at a Florence school is causing major headaches. They are complaining the new drop-off procedure at Southside Middle School in Florence is causing major problems for them, including being late for work. The school isn't allowing students to...
Power outages impacting homes, schools in South Florence
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — Duke Energy is reporting a power outage Wednesday afternoon that's impacting about 1,100 homes, businesses and schools. South Florence High School's Facebook page said they're experiencing a temporary power outage. It said "students are being held in their third-period classes until further notice." NEW: Investigation...
City of Florence begins project to tear down blighted, abandoned homes in neighborhoods
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – Abandoned homes that plagued Florence neighborhoods are coming down. The city of Florence will use $500,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funds to tear down abandoned homes with the goal of reducing crimes, promoting health and safety, and beautifying the neighborhoods. The first set of...
Grand Strand & Pee Dee neighborhoods, law enforcement host events for National Night Out
WPDE — Tuesday is National Night Out, which is an event designed to help communities get to know law enforcement better. The national community building event is normally held on the first Tuesday in August. Neighborhoods usually host block parties, festivals, parades, cookouts, or various other events. According to...
A healthy return to school, join in as a Florence pediatrician shares advice for parents
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — Join ABC15 as we speak with a pediatrician Wednesday, August 3, about everything parents should know as students return to school. We're speaking to Dr. Benjamin Elder through a Facebook live video at 10:30 a.m. Dr. Elder is prepared to give advice to parents on...
‘It’s just not peaceful’: Cheraw dealing with unkept cemetery
"I used to be able to come out here and just sit and talk with my dad," Katie Cruz said.
Horry County pediatricians seeing uptick in appointments as students return to school
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Children born during the pandemic are more prone to sickness their first year of daycare, according to pediatricians. Newborns to 3-year-olds develop their immune systems by naturally being exposed to viruses and bacteria. However, doctors say this hasn’t happened since children have been in quarantine. Pediatricians have been seeing children […]
HopeHealth Welcomes New Provider
FLORENCE, S.C. – HopeHealth welcomes Jenna Doyle, DMD. Dr. Doyle is a dentist serving patients of HopeHealth in Lake City and HopeHealth in Kingstree. She earned a Bachelor of Science in Human Health Sciences from University of Kentucky and a Doctorate of Dental Medicine from University of Kentucky College of Dentistry. With a heart for volunteering, Dr. Doyle is involved with many charities and received the National Health Service Corps Scholar award and the American Association of Public Health Dentistry-Community Dentistry and Dental Public Health award.
Students released after 2 Marion Co. schools lockdown due to police activity, parents say
MARION, S.C. (WPDE) — Parents said students have been released after Johnakin Middle and Marion High Schools were on lockdown Wednesday afternoon. The lockdown came following police activity in the area of Euclid Street, according to officials. ABC15 crews on the scene said police have a house on Euclid...
Sumter High School alum receives first ever Class of 1982 Legacy Scholarship
SUMTER, S.C. — A Sumter High School alumna and recent college graduate is the first ever recipient of the Sumter High School Class of 1982 Legacy Scholarship. Her name is Tatianna Davis. "I figured that if I can get through 10 surgeries or 100+ broken bones, I can get...
MCSO to hold National Night Out events on Aug. 2-3
The Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office wants to ensure students throughout the county can start the school year with school supplies. Officials will distribute school supplies during National Night Out events on Aug. 2-3. They have partnered with CareSouth Carolina, Marlboro County School District, Domtar Paper, Mohawk Industries, and Elliott...
Horry County police offer stickers designed to alert officers to people with special needs
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The Horry County Police Dept. is now offering stickers to help alert officers to people with special needs in a home. The idea is to post the sticker on your car or by the main entrance of a home to give first responders an idea of what accommodations may be needed.
Red Cross assisting Loris family following home fire
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — American Red Cross disaster-trained volunteers are assisting a family whose home, located on Market Street in Loris, was damaged by a fire Sunday morning. The Red Cross is helping 3 people by providing financial assistance for immediate needs such as food, clothing, and shelter,...
Police search for 'at risk' missing woman in Florence
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — The Florence Police Dept. is asking the community for help to find a missing person. Tonya Marie Jarvis was last seen just before 4 p.m. on Saturday, exiting a bus at the bus station in the 600 block of South Irby Street, according to police.
'Be the change:' Students expected to see lots of changes at Florence 1 Schools
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — Students at Florence 1 Schools will encounter a number of changes when they return to school Monday from summer break. One of the major changes is the elimination of mobile classrooms. District administrators made a vow to parents and the community in 2019 to get...
Clarendon County merge school districts with help from state budget
MANNING, S.C. (WIS) - Over 4,000 students across Clarendon County returned to familiar classrooms under a consolidated school district on Monday, August 1. The first day of public school across Clarendon County comes approximately one month after the merge of Clarendon 2 and Clarendon 4 into one district on July 1.
SCETV documentary featuring Marlboro County will have a prescreening on Thursday
A public screening of the documentary “Our Vanishing Americana: A South Carolina Portrait,” capturing the stories of various general and grocery stores, barber shops, and more, will be held downtown at The Skye in Bennettsville at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 4. The documentary follows Mike Lassiter on...
Community search continues 15 days after disappearance of elderly woman
PINEVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — “It’s been two weeks too long," said Iris King, a volunteer on the community search for Ruth Jenkins. For every day that Jenkins has been missing, a search team has been out trying to find her. On Sunday, volunteers gathered in Pineville to...
