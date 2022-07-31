ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florence, SC

Summer Showcase: West Florence High Band previews performance ahead of football season

By Tonya Brown
wpde.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
wpde.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wpde.com

Hannah-Pamplico eyes return to the post season in newly formed region

PAMPLICO, SC - The Raiders are heading into the toughest Class A Region in South Carolina. Hannah-Pamplico will join Lake View, Green Sea Floyds, a long with newcomers Latta and Lamar. Despite the loss of a talented and successful senior class, the Raiders return their share of talent. Head Coach...
PAMPLICO, SC
wpde.com

Trinity Collegiate focused on a returning to the title game in 22'

DARLINGTON, SC - The Titans fell short in the their bid to win a state Championship last season. As they enter a new year, the goal remains the same. They'll have to chance said goal without the likes of one of their must talented and productive classes in program history. Six of the 2021 senior signed college scholarship including former ABC 15 SCISA Player of the Year Reggion Bennett.
DARLINGTON, SC
wpde.com

Friday Night Rivals 2022 game schedule

WPDE — Conway Medical Center Friday Night Rivals, powered by Mr. Sparky for 2022, will start its upcoming season this month!. 2022's schedule has been released, and is listed below. August 19 - Wilson @ Aynor. August 26 - Latta @ East Clarendon. September 9 - Carolina Forest @...
CONWAY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Florence, SC
Sports
City
Florence, SC
Florence, SC
Education
wpde.com

Power outages impacting homes, schools in South Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — Duke Energy is reporting a power outage Wednesday afternoon that's impacting about 1,100 homes, businesses and schools. South Florence High School's Facebook page said they're experiencing a temporary power outage. It said "students are being held in their third-period classes until further notice." NEW: Investigation...
FLORENCE, SC
peedeenewsnetwork.com

New School Year at Butler Academy Includes Middle School Launch

Hartsville, S.C., July 29, 2022 — With the first day of the new school year on July 20, Butler Academy (BA for short) officially became a network of two schools serving families in seven counties as it launched its middle school experience. Beginning this year with fifth and sixth grade (and seventh eighth grades coming next year and the year after), BA’s deeply intentional approach to whole-child responsive-classroom education will support scholars and their families through a period that, for many, can sometimes feel quite stressful.
DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Marching Band#The Band#Previews#Football Season#Highschoolsports
WMBF

Shine Cafe in Downtown Conway is a local hidden gem

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Shine Cafe has been a local favorite since they opened in 2019. You’ll feel like you’re walking into your Aunt Leslie’s house to enjoy fresh made goodness. A lot of the menu offerings include items straight from their own garden. Come along...
CONWAY, SC
wpde.com

Darlington group working to renovate building to feed those in need

DARLINGTON, S.C. (WPDE) — Community Connections of Darlington is working to renovate a building at the corner of Washington and West Broad Streets in Darlington. The group got the building at no charge to help continue their mission. Since 2016, Community Connections have fed people in need and given...
DARLINGTON, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Sports
peedeenewsnetwork.com

Beautification Board presents Pride of Darlington

The City of Darlington Beautification Board recognized Ernest and Ernestine Dubose of 622 First Street with the Residential Pride of Darlington Award! Thank you for taking such great care and pride in our City!. To nominate a property or business for one of these quarterly awards, email rock@cityofdarlington.com or mail...
DARLINGTON, SC
peedeenewsnetwork.com

HopeHealth Welcomes New Provider

FLORENCE, S.C. – HopeHealth welcomes Jenna Doyle, DMD. Dr. Doyle is a dentist serving patients of HopeHealth in Lake City and HopeHealth in Kingstree. She earned a Bachelor of Science in Human Health Sciences from University of Kentucky and a Doctorate of Dental Medicine from University of Kentucky College of Dentistry. With a heart for volunteering, Dr. Doyle is involved with many charities and received the National Health Service Corps Scholar award and the American Association of Public Health Dentistry-Community Dentistry and Dental Public Health award.
FLORENCE, SC
wpde.com

Crews investigating fire at home in Galivants Ferry

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Crews are investigating a fire at a home in Gallivants Ferry Wednesday morning. Horry County Fire Rescue said they responded at 3:35 a.m. to Blue Jackets Drive to a reported structure fire. The fire was contained to a small pile of clothes with no...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Coroner identifies Lee State Park drowning victim

LEE COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Lee County Coroner has identified the victim of a drowning. Jorge Roberto Morales Ramirez, 18, drowned Sunday in the swimming area of Lee State Park. Officials say the drowning occurred around 2:45 p.m. and Ramirez’s body was recovered by Lee County Fire Rescue at...
LEE COUNTY, SC
iheart.com

Drowning Connected To Baptism

The drowning death of a South Carolina teen is being connected to a baptism. The Lee County sheriff's office says an 18-year-old disappeared while swimming at Lee State Park in the Bishopville area Sunday. The coroner's office reported yesterday that the teen was one of several people who were involved in a baptism at a small pond at the park.
BISHOPVILLE, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy