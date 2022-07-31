Summer Showcase: West Florence High Band previews performance ahead of football season

wpde.com
Five charming small towns in South Carolina that are considered a must-visitJoe Mertens
This SC Native Went From "Homeless to Multimillionaire"Kennardo G. JamesMullins, SC
DDSN Honors Breanna Green as Employee of the YearPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
DDSN Honors Arlethia Birchmore as Employee of the YearPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
DDSN Honors Lynette Mills as Employee of the YearPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Hannah-Pamplico eyes return to the post season in newly formed region
PAMPLICO, SC - The Raiders are heading into the toughest Class A Region in South Carolina. Hannah-Pamplico will join Lake View, Green Sea Floyds, a long with newcomers Latta and Lamar. Despite the loss of a talented and successful senior class, the Raiders return their share of talent. Head Coach...
Trinity Collegiate focused on a returning to the title game in 22'
DARLINGTON, SC - The Titans fell short in the their bid to win a state Championship last season. As they enter a new year, the goal remains the same. They'll have to chance said goal without the likes of one of their must talented and productive classes in program history. Six of the 2021 senior signed college scholarship including former ABC 15 SCISA Player of the Year Reggion Bennett.
Friday Night Rivals 2022 game schedule
WPDE — Conway Medical Center Friday Night Rivals, powered by Mr. Sparky for 2022, will start its upcoming season this month!. 2022's schedule has been released, and is listed below. August 19 - Wilson @ Aynor. August 26 - Latta @ East Clarendon. September 9 - Carolina Forest @...
Sumter High School alum receives first ever Class of 1982 Legacy Scholarship
SUMTER, S.C. — A Sumter High School alumna and recent college graduate is the first ever recipient of the Sumter High School Class of 1982 Legacy Scholarship. Her name is Tatianna Davis. "I figured that if I can get through 10 surgeries or 100+ broken bones, I can get...
Power outages impacting homes, schools in South Florence
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — Duke Energy is reporting a power outage Wednesday afternoon that's impacting about 1,100 homes, businesses and schools. South Florence High School's Facebook page said they're experiencing a temporary power outage. It said "students are being held in their third-period classes until further notice." NEW: Investigation...
Parents complain new drop off procedure at Florence school is causing major headaches
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — Some parents complain the new drop-off procedure at a Florence school is causing major headaches. They are complaining the new drop-off procedure at Southside Middle School in Florence is causing major problems for them, including being late for work. The school isn't allowing students to...
New School Year at Butler Academy Includes Middle School Launch
Hartsville, S.C., July 29, 2022 — With the first day of the new school year on July 20, Butler Academy (BA for short) officially became a network of two schools serving families in seven counties as it launched its middle school experience. Beginning this year with fifth and sixth grade (and seventh eighth grades coming next year and the year after), BA’s deeply intentional approach to whole-child responsive-classroom education will support scholars and their families through a period that, for many, can sometimes feel quite stressful.
Grand Strand & Pee Dee neighborhoods, law enforcement host events for National Night Out
WPDE — Tuesday is National Night Out, which is an event designed to help communities get to know law enforcement better. The national community building event is normally held on the first Tuesday in August. Neighborhoods usually host block parties, festivals, parades, cookouts, or various other events. According to...
SCETV documentary featuring Marlboro County will have a prescreening on Thursday
A public screening of the documentary “Our Vanishing Americana: A South Carolina Portrait,” capturing the stories of various general and grocery stores, barber shops, and more, will be held downtown at The Skye in Bennettsville at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 4. The documentary follows Mike Lassiter on...
'We were excited to see their faces:' F1S teachers pleased with first day of school
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — Many teachers and principals in Florence 1 Schools said the first day of school went off without any major problems. Lucy T. Davis Principal Sonya Graves said it was wonderful to see the students return with smiles on their faces. “Our parents were excited to...
Shine Cafe in Downtown Conway is a local hidden gem
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Shine Cafe has been a local favorite since they opened in 2019. You’ll feel like you’re walking into your Aunt Leslie’s house to enjoy fresh made goodness. A lot of the menu offerings include items straight from their own garden. Come along...
Darlington group working to renovate building to feed those in need
DARLINGTON, S.C. (WPDE) — Community Connections of Darlington is working to renovate a building at the corner of Washington and West Broad Streets in Darlington. The group got the building at no charge to help continue their mission. Since 2016, Community Connections have fed people in need and given...
Beautification Board presents Pride of Darlington
The City of Darlington Beautification Board recognized Ernest and Ernestine Dubose of 622 First Street with the Residential Pride of Darlington Award! Thank you for taking such great care and pride in our City!. To nominate a property or business for one of these quarterly awards, email rock@cityofdarlington.com or mail...
Students released after 2 Marion Co. schools lockdown due to police activity, parents say
MARION, S.C. (WPDE) — Parents said students have been released after Johnakin Middle and Marion High Schools were on lockdown Wednesday afternoon. The lockdown came following police activity in the area of Euclid Street, according to officials. ABC15 crews on the scene said police have a house on Euclid...
Victim in Nacho Hippo shooting in North Myrtle Beach dies from injuries, coroner says
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The Horry County coroner says the victim in the North Myrtle Beach shooting last week succumbed to his injuries. The shooting happened inside Nacho Hippo on North Beach Boulevard, according to the report. The victim, identified as Quentin Johnson, 26, died Sunday at 12:22...
HopeHealth Welcomes New Provider
FLORENCE, S.C. – HopeHealth welcomes Jenna Doyle, DMD. Dr. Doyle is a dentist serving patients of HopeHealth in Lake City and HopeHealth in Kingstree. She earned a Bachelor of Science in Human Health Sciences from University of Kentucky and a Doctorate of Dental Medicine from University of Kentucky College of Dentistry. With a heart for volunteering, Dr. Doyle is involved with many charities and received the National Health Service Corps Scholar award and the American Association of Public Health Dentistry-Community Dentistry and Dental Public Health award.
Crews investigating fire at home in Galivants Ferry
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Crews are investigating a fire at a home in Gallivants Ferry Wednesday morning. Horry County Fire Rescue said they responded at 3:35 a.m. to Blue Jackets Drive to a reported structure fire. The fire was contained to a small pile of clothes with no...
Coroner identifies Lee State Park drowning victim
LEE COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Lee County Coroner has identified the victim of a drowning. Jorge Roberto Morales Ramirez, 18, drowned Sunday in the swimming area of Lee State Park. Officials say the drowning occurred around 2:45 p.m. and Ramirez’s body was recovered by Lee County Fire Rescue at...
Drowning Connected To Baptism
The drowning death of a South Carolina teen is being connected to a baptism. The Lee County sheriff's office says an 18-year-old disappeared while swimming at Lee State Park in the Bishopville area Sunday. The coroner's office reported yesterday that the teen was one of several people who were involved in a baptism at a small pond at the park.
Timmonsville police honor fallen officer killed 68 years ago for National Night Out
TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. (WPDE) — During the National Night Out Tuesday, Timmonsville Police Chief Thomas McFadden honored 35-year-old Lucious Victor Jenerette, who was shot and killed in the line of duty on April 25, 1954, at the Timmonsville town park. McFadden said he wanted to do something to honor Jenerette's...
