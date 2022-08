Denver Nuggets: The case for keeping Collin Gillespie

The Utah Jazz continue to shop Donovan Mitchell, but the New York Knicks are far from the only trade suitor for the All-Star guard. Donovan Mitchell remains an elite scoring guard, but he’s unlikely to be the best player on a championship team. This is something the Knicks — among other teams in the Association — must grapple with and understand going in.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 3 HOURS AGO