Cheyenne, WY

Frontier Days: Championship Sunday rodeo results at the ‘Daddy of ’em All’

By Cap City Staff
capcity.news
 3 days ago
KGAB AM 650

Lusk Native Wins CFD Barrel Racing Championship

Emotionally drained by the death of an uncle hospitalized in Cheyenne, barrel racer Andrea Busby rose to the challenge on her horse 'Tito' to win Cheyenne Frontier Days on Sunday. Busby is from Niobrara County - Wyoming's least populated - and she gave it all in front of a massive crowd gathered for the championship round at the world's largest outdoor western celebration. Her winning time on Sunday was 17.13 and beat a very talented field in the short go"
CHEYENNE, WY
thecheyennepost.com

Cheyenne Frontier Days Closes with a Bang

What started in 1897 as a competition between local ranches has turned into a 10-day entertainment extravaganza that celebrates the Western lifestyle known worldwide as Cheyenne Frontier Days (CFD). The 126th “Daddy of ‘em All” was deemed a huge success by organizers, thanks to the efforts of the 3,000 volunteers....
CHEYENNE, WY
Southlake Style

Kaden Anderson Commits To University of Wyoming

Southlake Carroll’s quarterback has officially committed to the University of Wyoming. On Monday, Kaden Anderson announced his commitment to the university via Twitter. Last season, Kaden threw for 3,036 yards and 34 touchdowns, helping the Dragons achieve a 14-1 season record. He was also named to the 4-6A First Team All-District.
LARAMIE, WY
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Smoke Pays Unexpected Visit to Cheyenne Sunday

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Cheyenne Frontier Days was supposed to conclude with some chance showers and storms. Instead, Cheyenne was briefly overrun with smoke for almost an hour as visibility went down to 2 statute miles. After further investigation, preliminary reports were found of a wildfire in Carter Canyon near Gering, NE that started late Saturday. Some reports indicated an evacuation of Carter Canyon Road that same night as 1,000 acres had already burned. More recent reports have the wildfire as large as 13,000 acres with multiple starting points and a breeze of 20 mph adding to the fast growth throughout Sunday. Winds from the northeast will indicate whether Cheyenne will receive more smoke from the blaze. The Monday smoke forecast is not favorable. Throughout the day, smoke will become heavier until midnight when a change in wind direction will clear out southern Wyoming from the fumes and haze.
CHEYENNE, WY
101.9 KING FM

Southeast Wyoming’s Favorite Food Truck Is Going For World Record

Now, this is something I'd love to volunteer to help out with. And when I say "help out" and "volunteer" I mean, I just want to eat chicken wings. If you've never had Weitzels Wings aka Double Dub's, you're missing out. They have a few food trucks that make their way around Southeast Wyoming and Northern Colorado and, in my humble opinion(and several others) have some of the best wings on the planet. You can find them in Cheyenne a couple of times a week, my go-to is on Fridays when they're at Freedom's Edge Brewing Company, but they make their rounds in Laramie and beyond.
LARAMIE, WY
capcity.news

WYDOT District 1 to hold annual STIP Presentation on Aug. 2

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Wyoming Department of Transportation’s District 1 recently announced that it will be holding its annual STIP presentation on Aug. 2. The State Transportation Improvement Program — or STIP — presentation will be an opportunity for local residents to see what work will be happening in the next few years.
CHEYENNE, WY
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Do Gooder: Big Al’s Towing

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Each week Blue Federal Credit Union and Wyoming News Now are teaming up to salute our community helpers with our Do Gooder Award. This week’s recipient is Big Al’s Towing. Big Al’s is being nominated for their work in roadside assistance. The...
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

After a hot July, the first week in August is heating up as well

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Cheyenne is heading into a hot first week of August after having high temperatures through July. The National Weather Service in Cheyenne listed the average temperatures for the month of July at a high of 87.8 and a low of 59. The hottest day of the month was July 18, which had a high of 99.
CHEYENNE, WY
oilcity.news

Wyoming receives applications for new charter schools in Casper, Cheyenne, Chugwater

CASPER, Wyo. — At least three charter schools are seeking approval to serve students in Wyoming. The Wyoming Department of Education said Monday it has received applications from the following proposed charter schools:. Prairie View Community School, Chugwater. Wyoming Classical Academy Charter School, Casper. Cheyenne Classical Academy Charter School,...
CASPER, WY
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Goshen, Laramie by NWS

Effective: 2022-08-02 15:22:00 MDT Expires: 2022-08-02 16:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Goshen; Laramie The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Scotts Bluff County in the Panhandle of Nebraska Northwestern Kimball County in the Panhandle of Nebraska Western Banner County in the Panhandle of Nebraska Southeastern Goshen County in southeastern Wyoming Northeastern Laramie County in southeastern Wyoming * Until 400 PM MDT. * At 321 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Meriden Rest Area, or 34 miles northwest of Kimball, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include La Grange, Albin and Meriden Rest Area. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
GOSHEN COUNTY, WY
capcity.news

Laramie County Recent Arrests (7/28/22–7/29/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
KGAB AM 650

Parents, It’s Shopping Time! Cheyenne School Supplies Lists

When August rolls around, kids and parents have one thing on their minds: school. I remember counting down the days to school starting as a student - mostly with dread (because who wants homework?) though I did look forward to seeing all my friends again. As for parents, many of us are ready for school to start (it's okay, we won't tell the kids.)
CHEYENNE, WY

