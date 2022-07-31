K9 Gabber retires from serving Morton County

www.kfyrtv.com
KFYR-TV
Ward County loses youth shelter options temporarily
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Ward County doesn’t have an option for a youth shelter for up to the next two months. The new state requirements went into effect on Monday, and Youthworks is still in the process of relocating within the county. Staff said there is no set replacement for the services they provided until they are open and certified again.
New information in Isaak death at State Penitentiary, investigations ongoing
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFGO) – Due to pending investigations, there is limited new information available regarding the circumstances surrounding the death by suicide of Chad Isaak at the North Dakota State Penitentiary in Bismarck over the weekend. Isaak was serving four concurrent life sentences in the shooting and stabbing deaths of four people at a property management company in Mandan in 2019.
KFYR-TV
Municipal Court to look for a new location in Minot
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – The Minot Municipal Court will remain where it is, for now. The court made the case to the city earlier this year to move locations. They argued that their current location is too hard to find. They raised concerns about security, and safety in their location as well as the strange layout of the workspace.
KFYR-TV
Bismarck man sentenced to eight years for manslaughter in distracted driving case
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A district court judge sentenced a Bismarck man to eight years in prison for manslaughter in a distracted driving case. A jury found Timothy McLaughlin guilty of manslaughter and two counts of aggravated reckless driving in March. Prosecutors say in July 2020, he was using his cell phone to search the internet and text when he failed to yield to traffic in front of him, which stopped for another crash on I-94 near Sterling.
KFYR-TV
Ward County increases staff salaries based on survey
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Salary studies came back for Ward County and were added to the budget for next year. The study looked at what it would take to bring county salaries in line with the average for counties of a similar size. That was added on top of the standard raises for the year as the commission started to look at the preliminary budget.
Minot PD hosts National Night Out in Roosevelt Park
National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Accused Minot killer has court date postponed
(Minot, ND) -- A preliminary hearing for an accused killer is postponed in Minot. Nichole Rice is charged with the stabbing death of Anita Knutson in 2007. Knutson was found dead in her Minot apartment and no one was arrested for 15 years until Rice was taken into custody in March. Rice had been a roommate of Knutson's.
KFYR-TV
Porcupine, ND man pleads not guilty in Bismarck gas station attack
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) – A Porcupine, ND, man accused of running over a Bismarck gas station employee with a car has pleaded not guilty to aggravated assault. A Landers Conoco employee told police he chased after a woman he saw shoplift a soda in May. He said he attempted to stop the car she was in by leaning through an open window when Seth DuBray, 25, began reversing the car. The employee said DuBray accelerated and threw him to the ground before looking him in the eyes, accelerating towards him again, and crashing into the store.
KFYR-TV
Judge sentences Bismarck woman to one and a half years in prison in child death case
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A district court judge has sentenced a Bismarck woman to one and a half years in prison for child neglect after a baby died in her care. Prosecutors said 26-year-old Cassandra Black Elk was the sole adult at the scene where a three-week-old died in February. They say she had been intoxicated and in an altercation with the baby’s father who left the home a few hours before police arrived. She told police she swaddled the baby and went to sleep, but when she woke the baby was dead.
KFYR-TV
City of Washburn reacts to death of Chad Isaak
WASHBURN, N.D. (KFYR) - Many residents of the city of Washburn, where Chad Isaak lived, would rather not be associated with the convicted killer. His suicide means many questions about a horrific crime will never be answered. While many people at Dakota Farms Restaurant had opinions about Chad Isaak, only...
Breaking: Convicted Murderer, Chad Isaak, Dead In Prison
48-year-old Chad Isaak was found dead yesterday evening (July, 31st) at 5:44pm, according to the North Dakota Highway Patrol. A joint statement was released by NDHP and the DOCR, indicating that officers had been called to the North Dakota State Penitentiary after a resident caused self-harm. The resident was identified...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Chad Isaak dead following reports of "self injury"
(Bismarck, ND) -- The North Dakota State Penitentiary is reporting Chad Isaak has died due to self-injury. Isaak was convicted back in August of 2021 of the killing of four people in Mandan. The North Dakota Highway Patrol was called to the penitentiary on Sunday following reports of a resident who had self-harmed. The trooper was told the inmate was taken by ambulance to Sanford Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead at 6:24 p.m.
KFYR-TV
More than a half dozen tribal first responder agencies train for water search and rescues
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Practice makes perfect. The MHA Emergency Operations Center partnered with other rescue agencies to train for Search and Rescue-Water Recovery Operations. NorthStar Search and Rescue from Minnesota and Wings of Hope from Wisconsin joined the emergency operations center and six other agencies at Four Bears Park...
Resources for helping the homeless during the summer
The month of August is here and from the looks of it, warmer temperatures are on the rise. Those without a home are going to seek a place to stay cool and a roof over their heads. “We actually do see the biggest spikes during the summertime. I think people come to the Bismarck area […]
KFYR-TV
Construction causing low water pressure in NE Bismarck, crews working to resolve issue
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The city of Bismarck wants residents of the northeast part of the city to know they may be experiencing low water volume and pressure. The issue is due to the construction project on 43rd Avenue, with the area around Legacy High School and Sunrise Elementary most impacted.
Convicted murderer takes own life in ND prison
BISMARCK, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The man convicted of murdering multiple people in a gruesome work-place death has taken his own life. The North Dakota Highway Patrol says it was called to the State Penitentiary in Bismarck on Sunday, July 31 for a report of an inmate who caused self-harm.
Mandan’s First Annual Memorial Square Block Party This Thursday
The first ever Memorial Square Block Party presented by First International Bank & Trust & Cloverdale will happen this Thursday, August 4th, 2022 from 3 to 7 pm at 4530 Memorial Highway in the parking lot. This event is FREE and open to the public. Bring out the whole family...
KFYR-TV
Minot preliminary budget approved
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – The Minot City Council approved the preliminary budget proposal for 2023. The preliminary budget calls for an increase of 1.48 mills over 2022. That adds up to about a $7 increase from year to year for property valued at $100,000. “Work on getting that lower,...
KFYR-TV
Bismarck Public Schools looking for bus drivers
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The start of the school year is right around the corner for bus drivers. After adding two new schools to the Bismarck school district, BPS is looking to hire two more bus drivers for their two new routes. This is just one of the buses getting...
The Memories Will Haunt Mandan Forever
There are many expressions that you hear without giving them much thought. One of them is absolutely false, and it pertains to all of us, in particular, the ones who are THE closest to this horrible case - the families. "Time heals all wounds" - Sorry, but it doesn't - there is no way that it ever will. I moved here just over 2 years ago, I work right down the street from one of the most grisly murder scenes police have ever come across - RJR Property management company - 1106 32nd Ave SE in Mandan. EVERY time I drive by that street my mind flashes images of a madman butchering four innocent people - the date was April 1st, 2019. The police caught a suspect a couple of days later, and 364 days ago he went on trial for murder - His name was Chad Isaak.
