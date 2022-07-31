Earthquake reported overnight near Elgin

www.abccolumbia.com
wfxb.com
1.7 Magnitude Earthquake Reported in Elgin, S.C.
Another Earthquake was reported near Elgin, South Carolina. Data from the United States Geological Society shows the newest quake in the series struck around 1:24 a.m. yesterday and was reported with a 1.7 magnitude. According to the South Carolina Emergency Management Division, approximately 10 to 15 earthquakes are recorded annually in the state.
WBTV
Earthquake reported near Blowing Rock, USGS says
BLOWING ROCK, N.C. (WBTV) - According to the United States Geological Survey, a 2.1 magnitude earthquake occurred off of U.S. 321 just north of Blowing Rock, and south of Boone at 12:22 a.m. (EST) Tuesday. The depth of the earthquake was measured at 2.1 kilometers. Numerous smaller magnitude earthquakes have...
2.1 magnitude earthquake shakes Blowing Rock, U.S. Geological Survey says
BLOWING ROCK, N.C. — An earthquake that hit North Carolina may have been felt across state lines. The 2.1 magnitude earthquake shook people near Blowing Rock shortly after 4 a.m. Tuesday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The agency said it was centered around 3.2 miles north-northeast of Blowing Rock, and had a depth of two kilometers.
WLTX.com
Showers, storms possible this afternoon
COLUMBIA, S.C. — More hot weather is forecast for this afternoon, but showers and storms may bring us some relief in the heat later today. Typical summertime conditions are expected to continue into the weekend with highs in the lower 90s with a chance for rain each day. Tuesday...
abccolumbia.com
Midlands resident helps victims of Kentucky flooding
Columbia, SC (WOLO) — As rescue teams continue to help victims of Kentucky’s flooding, some local Midlands residents are doing their part to help as well. Bob Mann, a Gaston resident, arrived in Kentucky this past Saturday. He and other American Red Cross volunteers are currently camped out at the University of Pikeville. Each day, part of his job is to help find places for flood victims to stay.
abccolumbia.com
Deputies ambushed in Northeast Columbia subdivision
Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Sheriff Leon Lott says deputies with Richland County Sheriff’s Department were ambushed with gunfire at around 5:30 a.m. this morning. The ambush took place at Carriage Oaks subdivision in Northeast Columbia. Deputies were called to the neighborhood over a possible domestic dispute. But when...
coladaily.com
Deputies ambushed Wednesday morning in Northeast Columbia
Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott is scheduled to hold a press conference Wednesday afternoon to provide additional information regarding deputies who were ambushed earlier in the morning while in the Carriage Oaks subdivision in Northeast Columbia. According to officials, the department responded to a call for help after deputies were...
The Post and Courier
Greenway to connect downtown Columbia to Lake Murray gets state funding
LEXINGTON — The Irmo Chapin Recreation Commission will receive state funding to begin designing and building the Lower Saluda Greenway, which will connect with existing trails, creating a trail network that will run from the Lake Murray Dam to Columbia. The 12-foot-wide greenway will connect the existing Saluda River...
FOX Carolina
Earthquake reported in South Carolina on Saturday morning
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey reported that an earthquake hit an area near Elgin, SC, on Saturday morning. Officials said the earthquake happened around 4.3 miles east of Elgin at 7:41 a.m. According to officials, the earthquake had a magnitude of 1.8 and a depth...
abccolumbia.com
Midlands residents hang out with law enforcement at National Night Out events
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — Since 1984, National Night Out has been held on the first Tuesday of August. Tuesday evening, that tradition continued in the Midlands. “The premise of the event is to bridge the gap between local communities and law enforcement. It’s a beautiful thing to see law enforcement with members of the community at our location having fun and sharing a meal,” said Michael Parker, program director at The Meeting Place Church. “It’s very important. It makes our community a better place.”
Search for missing boater underway on Lake Murray
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — Authorities are searching for a missing boater on Laker Murray, who was last seen on Sunday. Officials with the S.C. Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) Law Enforcement Division say they are currently searching for a missing person on Lake Murray in Lexington County. According to...
What South Carolina counties have the highest COVID-19 case rates within the last week?
CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Both urban and rural counties in South Carolina top the list for the areas with the highest rate of new COVID-19 cases, according to information updated Monday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. At the top of the list is Cherokee County, with an average of 534.03 new […]
Rural South Carolina water projects waiting for pandemic relief funds
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — South Carolina is dedicating at least $900 million of its $2.4 billion in federal American Rescue Act (ARPA) Funds to water, sewer, and storm water infrastructure. On Tuesday, Sumter City Council approved spending $2.8 million in federal ARPA funds towards water plant upgrades. "Like many...
iheart.com
Drowning Connected To Baptism
The drowning death of a South Carolina teen is being connected to a baptism. The Lee County sheriff's office says an 18-year-old disappeared while swimming at Lee State Park in the Bishopville area Sunday. The coroner's office reported yesterday that the teen was one of several people who were involved in a baptism at a small pond at the park.
‘It’s just not peaceful’: South Carolina town dealing with unkept cemetery
"I used to be able to come out here and just sit and talk with my dad," Katie Cruz said.
wach.com
Crash on Sunset Blvd has an outbound lane closed
LEXINGTON COUNTY (WACH) — A collision on Sunset Blvd./US-378 near Mineral Springs Road has an outbound lane closed according to Lexington Police. Please drive alert as first responders are on scene and working in the roadway.
WIS-TV
FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Crash on I-77 near Columbia stalls traffic
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A crash on I-77 south near Columbia stalled traffic Monday morning. The crash happened 1 mile north of Exit 2 around 8 a.m. Two right lanes were closed, according to SCDOT. No injuries have been reported. Expect delays and use caution when driving through the area.
Small fire extinguished at Columbia firearms manufacturer's facility
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia-Richland crews say they have extinguished a small fire that led to a temporary evacuation of employees at a firearms manufacturer's facility on Sunday, officials say. Fire Chief Aubrey Jenkins said that crews arrived at 797 Old Clemson Road, the address of FN America, LLC, to...
WIS-TV
Columbia looks to Clear the Shelters in August
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Columbia Animal Services is offering fee adoptions through August. The Clear the Shelters event runs from August 1st through the 31st. Columbia Animal Services is located at 127 Humane Ln. in Columbia. Their hours of operations are Monday to Friday 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
wach.com
2 dead after crash in Orangeburg County
ORANGEBURG COUNTY (WACH) — The Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office is identifying the individuals fatally wounded in the motor vehicle collision that occurred on Saturday, July 30, 2022 on Highway 178 in Bowman, SC. MORE STORIES LIKE THIS | Teen identified in deadly Columbia shooting. Cournesha McClorin, 25, of...
