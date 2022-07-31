1 dead after 3-car crash in Stark County, OSHP says

www.cleveland19.com
Canton man dies in Paris Township crash, Ohio State Highway Patrol investigating
NORTH CANTON, Ohio — An investigation is underway by the Ohio State Highway Patrol after a one-vehicle crash killed a 55-year-old Canton man in Stark County. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. The crash happened...
Car collides with semi in Columbiana County
Troopers were called to State Route 14 near State Route 170 around 5:30 a.m.
Canton man dies after driving car into a ditch
STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A 55-year-old Canton man was killed in a car accident Tuesday evening in Paris Township. Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers said Christopher Bowling was driving a Chevy Malibu westbound on State Route 162 around 9:15 p.m. Troopers said Bowling lost control, drove off the left...
Good Samaritans rush to help Akron man injured in a violent motorcycle crash
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - An Akron man is grateful to be alive after he was hit by a car on his motorcycle on his way to work. 27-year-old Donald Cunningham was driving down North Main Street to his auto body shop down the road Monday morning when he was hit by a van. Without hesitation neighbors came running out of their houses and drivers hopped out of their cars to help him.
OSP: Canton Man Killed in Paris Crash
PARIS TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 55-year-old Canton man was killed in a one-vehicle crash on Route 172 near Autumn Avenue NE in Paris Township last night. The state patrol says Christopher Bowling went off the road and hit a ditch and an embankment. He was...
Man injured in overnight crash involving Cleveland police cruiser
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland police cruiser was damaged in a crash early Wednesday morning in the city’s Ohio City neighborhood. The two-car crash was first reported at around 2 a.m. near the Lorain Avenue and Fulton Road intersection. Cleveland EMS said one man inside a vehicle went...
Woman dies in head-on crash in Knox County
MOUNT VERNON, Ohio (WCMH) — A woman died Monday night after a head-on collision in Knox County. Samantha O’Rourke, 31, of Mount Vernon, was driving a Hyundai Elantra north on State Route 661 near Airport Road at 6:50 p.m. when a Chevrolet Silverado driven southbound by a 36-year-old went left of center and struck O’Rourke’s […]
Motorcyclist dies after Parma police chase, crash: Investigators
A motorcyclist who Parma police say led them on a chase that ended in a crash has died.
Newton Falls motorcyclist killed in crash on SR 534 in Southington
The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly motorcycle crash in Southington Township. The fatal crash Tuesday around 6:15 p.m. and involved a Kawasaki Ninja motorcycle. According to the release, 25-year-old Chase Baker of Netwon Falls lost control of the motorcycle just south of the Southington Local Schools driveway...
State Police Investigate Head-On Crash on Route 12 in Clayton
State Police in Alexandria Bay is investigating a head-on crash that occurred on State Route 12 in the town of Clayton, Jefferson County. On August 1, 2022, at 8:47 p.m., a 2012 Audi, operated by Randolph D. Heinle age 84 from Richfield, Ohio was exiting Natali’s Restaurant parking lot when he drove over a cement curb and began traveling north in the southbound lane. Heinle then struck a 2017 Dodge pickup truck head-on.
Portage County K-9 busts driver with psilocybin mushrooms, over 180 pills
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Mayfield Heights man is now facing felony drug charges following a recent traffic stop in Portage County. The Portage County Sheriff’s Office is praising K-9 Cavo and his handler for a recent drug bust that occurred during a traffic stop on State Route 44 in Ravenna.
Defendant in explosives case taken into custody at arraignment
An Austintown man who was indicted on a charge of having dangerous explosives was taken into custody Tuesday at his arraignment in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court.
Smashed-up cars sit for days following crash in Downtown Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A pickup truck went out of control on East 12th Street in Downtown Cleveland last Wednesday night. It jumped a median and knocked down a tree and a light pole, before crossing over the median and plowing into 3 parked cars at the corner of 12th Street and Chester Avenue.
Drunk driver counts to 30 in her head on way to jail: North Royalton Police Blotter
On July 8, police observed a weaving black Ford Fusion on York Road. After following the vehicle for a while, the officer pulled it over on Ridge Road. While talking to the resident, the officer was greeted by a huge whiff of booze. Also visible was a cup labeled Miller Lite that she said held her morning coffee.
Coroner identifies victim of shooting on Youngstown's South Side
The Mahoning County Coroner has released the name of a man shot to death on Youngstown's South Side over the weekend as 46-year-old Daniel Peek. The suspect in the case, 45-year-old John Morgan, remains held in the Mahoning County jail on a $1 million bond. Morgan was arraigned in Youngstown...
Suspect in West Side Youngstown murder arraigned
Robert Weaver, 37, was arraigned in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court Tuesday on a charge of murder for the Feb. 21 shooting death of 22-year-old Lamar Reed.
3 die in Strongsville crash; 2 victims just graduated from high school
STRONGSVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - Two recent Strongsville High School graduates and a 20-year-old man were killed in a car accident Sunday morning. Strongsville police said officers were called out to the 11700 block of Alameda Dr. around 6:15 a.m. Sunday after a passer-by saw a car crashed into a building.
‘Hearts grieve’: Recent Strongsville high graduates involved in crash that killed 2, left 1 in critical condition
STRONGSVILLE, Ohio (WJW) — A small memorial has been created by the friends and classmates of three graduates of Strongsville High School, involved in a one car crash early Sunday, that left two of them dead and a third hospitalized in critical condition. Killed were 19-year-old Davion Flanagan, a 2022 graduate of Strongsville High, and […]
Police: 2 dead, teen girl hospitalized after being trapped in car during crash in Strongsville
STRONGSVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - Two men died and a 17-year-old girl was hospitalized after a car crash Sunday morning in Strongsville, according to the Strongsville Police Department. Police did not give an update on the 17-year-old’s condition. The single-car crash happened at 6:15 a.m. July 31 at the intersection...
Police: Missing woman who used to live in Medina was last heard from in June
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are asking the public for help in the search for a former Medina resident who was last heard from in early June. The date of last contact with Mellissa Dunaway was on June 1, according to the federal National Missing and Unidentified Persons System. Officials...
