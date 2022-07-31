ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe County, MI

Entrepreneur is not always about making money or profit

By Kojo A. Quartey
The Monroe News
The Monroe News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1W6lrG_0gzrM41q00

What do all the largest companies in the world have in common? Can you name one business that was not started by an entrepreneur? Personally, aside from a few started by the government, such as the post office, I cannot think of any.

Even mail delivery has its fair share of entrepreneurial companies now competing with our government service – FedEx, UPS, etc. When you think of the world’s largest companies, such as Walmart, Ford, Apple, they all started as an idea in someone’s mind.

The word entrepreneur is defined by Meriam-Webster as, “one who organizes, manages, and assumes the risks of a business or enterprise.” It has also been said to be the “creation or extraction of economic value”. Note that it is about change and is broader than it was when the word was first developed.

The classical economists were the first to come up with the term. In basic economics, the four factors of production are land, labor, capital and entrepreneurship. The entrepreneur was the one who pulled those other three resources together for one purpose only, to make a profit. As we can see from the more modern definitions above, the concept of “profit” is missing as entrepreneurship may include values beyond economic ones. This essentially means that an entrepreneur can take risks for purposes other than profit. It could simply be to provide goods or services for the needy. This is the concept of “social entrepreneurship”.

Some years ago, I railed against the concept of “social entrepreneurship.” Why? Because in all of my studies in economics and from all that I had been teaching my students, the entrepreneur, in the strictest sense, is the individual who takes a risk to make a profit. So if there was no profit motive, then I felt that the individual needed to be called something else.

I felt that the terms social and entrepreneur were contradictory or oxymoronic. How could one seek a social objective while also seeking a profit? I now know better. One can seek a number of objectives beyond the profit motive while engaging in entrepreneurship. Entrepreneurship does not always have to be about making money or profit. Or to put it another way, the profit does not have to be in terms of money or materiality; it can be in terms of what sociologists and some economists call psychic income – the satisfaction or nonmonetary gain from doing good; it is making a difference in the lives of others.

I am by no means suggesting that we should pursue entrepreneurship only socially. The profit motive, while it benefits the individual entrepreneur, may benefit others also, while benefiting society in general. Society is replete with such examples.

The largest Michigan company in terms of number of employees is Ford Motor Company, with almost 200,000 employees. Here in Monroe it is La-Z-Boy, Inc., with almost 10,000 employees. We all know the impact these companies, with a profit motive, have on our economies and communities. Aside from jobs provided and their multiplier effect, we see the numerous examples of La-Z-Boy’s largesse through its corporate responsibility acts in our Monroe community.

Other Michigan-based companies in the top 100 list that directly impact Monroe are DTE Energy, Meijer, General Motors, Guardian Industries, and Consumers Energy (zippia.com/advice/largest-companies-in-michigan/). Their impact is enormous, and our community would not be what it is without them.

These companies started as an idea in someone’s mind, with a profit motive, and now the entire society is the better for it. So let’s keep those ideas coming, whether it is for one’s own benefit or for the larger social benefit.

Monroe County Community College’s Maker Space/Entrepreneurship Center encourages your innovation and ideas, be they for social or profit purposes, and we are here to help you succeed. In the long run, if your idea takes off, not only will you benefit, but the entire society benefits as we make the world a better place for all of us.

Kojo Quartey is president of Monroe County Community College and an economist. He may be reached at kquartey@monroeccc.edu.

Comments / 0

Related
Inc.com

Shopify Does Something No Business Should Ever Do: Fire via Email

Shopify announced it would lay off about 10 percent of its workforce, and the company chose to do this via an impersonal method: email. First, CEO Tobias Lütke sent an email to the whole company, signed tobi, which informed employees to look out for a second email that would tell them Shopify had eliminated their position.
BUSINESS
Mashed

What To Do If You Ever Hear A 'Code Brown' At Walmart

When you go to your local Walmart, chances are that the most exciting thing to happen would be seeing a particularly oddball customer dressed in an outfit wildly inappropriate for grocery shopping — and even then, that's a pretty rare occurrence. Most of your trips to Walmart are usually the same old song and dance, selecting your items while enjoying the music playing over the intercom, only interrupted by employees making the same cut-and-dry announcements. Nothing really noteworthy — most of the time.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
County
Monroe County, MI
Local
Michigan Business
Monroe County, MI
Business
geekwire.com

Amazon sheds record 99k employees after overstaffing warehouses, will slow office hiring

Amazon’s direct workforce declined by 99,000 employees from the first to the second quarter, to 1.52 million people, the largest sequential drop in its history, after overstaffing its warehouses to handle pandemic-driven demand. The decline was primarily due to attrition in Amazon’s fulfillment and distribution network, said Brian Olsavsky,...
BUSINESS
restaurantbusinessonline.com

Layoffs hit another restaurant technology company

UPDATE: This story has been updated with a comment from Lunchbox. Restaurant technology layoffs have come for Lunchbox. The fast-growing online ordering company cut a third of its staff last week, CEO Nabeel Alamgir wrote on LinkedIn, specifically in its engineering, customer success, marketing and delivery departments. "Lunchbox had grown...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Social Entrepreneurship#Linus Business#Fedex
Fast Company

Gen Z employees have become the default office tech support—and they’re not happy about it

Lost files, computer viruses, outdated software: Tech malfunctions are nothing new in the workplace, and almost half of working America reports that they seek out coworkers at least once a day for tech assistance. While computer struggles may feel universal, troubleshooting tech issues is far from a shared job. In fact, over one in four Gen Z workers feel they cannot get work done due to being designated the default “tech support” for their colleagues, according to a new study conducted by OSlash.
TECHNOLOGY
pymnts.com

Ulta Beauty Will Invest $20M in Emerging Tech Startups Through Prisma Ventures

Beauty retailer Ulta Beauty has launched a $20 million digital innovation fund, Prisma Ventures, that will invest in emerging technology startups working to improve online and in-store experiences, according to a Wednesday (Aug. 3) press release. The announcement comes on the heels of some recent new and expanded partnerships for...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Entrepreneurship
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Walmart
TechCrunch

Apple alum’s finance operations startup raises funds to expand globally

The seed funding round was led by Mumbai-headquartered Blume Ventures, with participation from Titan Capital, T-Fund, Speciale Invest, Bharat Founders Fund, T2D3, Amplify and Force Ventures. It was also joined by Chargebee founders Krish Subramanian and Rajaraman Santhanam, Rohit Chennamaneni of HR management platform Darwinbox and Asad Khan and Jay...
BUSINESS
Axios

MicroStrategy CEO changes roles to help company buy more bitcoin

Michael Saylor, who led MicroStrategy, the enterprise software company he co-founded in 1989 to make a $4 billion investment in bitcoin, will drop his role as CEO the company announced on Tuesday. Driving the news: Saylor will stay on as executive chairman, while Phong Le, the president and previously the...
BUSINESS
The Monroe News

The Monroe News

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
367K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Monroe, MI from Monroe Evening News.

 http://monroenews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy