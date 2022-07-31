Shaping student lives more than a job; it’s personal

We are shaped by our backgrounds and experiences, and because all of our backgrounds and experiences are different, we cannot be expected to think the same way and have the same values.

In my over half-a-century plus of life, (wow, that’s a long time!) I have lived and spent time in four different countries and several states. Also during this time, I have traveled all over the world, including Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Caribbean, and Africa. Heck, I have even been to Canada.

I have seen poverty, lived in poverty, and been homeless. Sure my homelessness was only for a few days, but it was not fun. I count myself privileged and fortunate to have had the opportunity to obtain an education; an opportunity which my parents did not have, yet many in our society take for granted. I spent my 5th through 8th grade years in the Washington DC school system; at one point, the worst public school system in America -- that is part of my background and experiences.

As a life-long educator, I know, and the research shows, that when higher standards are set for students, they rise to the occasion. As an economics professor at a Historically Black College (HBCU), I held my students to very high standards and did my very best to ensure that they rose to those standards. I provided extra class sessions, review sessions, put a supplementary instructor in the classes, tutored my students personally, and walked around the library the night before an examination to assist my students with material they did not understand. Bottom line, I gave them no excuse to fail! Unfortunately, some did.

I remember one of my students (Mr. John ‘Y’) saying, “Dr. Quartey, you care too much! You got to teach this stuff and if they get it, they get it, if they don’t they don’t!” But, my conscience would not allow me to do that. As an educator, I was more than a teacher, I was a mentor and nurturer to many of my students. One point I always drove home to my students was that they had to take responsibility for their successes and failures. When some failed my class, they would say “Dr. Quartey, I can’t believe you failed me”, to which I would respond, “No, you failed yourself.”

In my over 30 years as an educator, I do not recall missing a day of work because of illness. There were some Fridays that I left work sick and was sick all weekend, but when Monday came, I was revitalized and reinvigorated; that is how much I love what I do. Education is a service industry, and we must serve our “customers” to the best of our ability. But I also realize that none of us are beyond reproach and will face criticism no matter what we do. I have received “nasty mails” and heard unflattering comments throughout my career.

My consolation is that some of my most critical former students now find me on Facebook and LinkedIn and tell me how much they appreciate how I have positively impacted their lives. Some are medical doctors, college administrators and professors, lawyers, engineers and much more. I did my very best to ensure that my students were inspired and motivated, but I could not want success for them more than they wanted it for themselves.

True educators go above and beyond the call of duty and provide their students with opportunities to excel. For me it has never been just a job, it’s a calling. This, I am sure, is due to my family background, upbringing, and experiences. I am fortunate to be at a community college, where shaping lives is what we do. Students at community colleges such as MCCC are some of the most underserved, and must be encouraged to dream, hope, and believe in themselves. We cannot achieve a hundred percent success, but we have to try. I heard someone once refer to community colleges as “two years of direction” and “the workhorses of higher education”. Transforming and enriching lives, that is what community colleges do. It cannot be just a job, it has to be a mission.

Kojo Quartey is President of Monroe County Community College and an economist. He can be reached at kquartey@monroeccc.edu.