Modern media are silos of biased information

I remember when I sat in front of the TV watching the 6 o’clock news, like so many others. The same information was broadcasted in every home and was generally accepted as truth. It gave us, as fellow countrymen, a unified frame of reference and understanding.

Today, biased silos of opinions and disinformation reinforce our entrenched beliefs and make it difficult to accept different viewpoints.

Beliefs are formed from an early age. In childhood, the adults in our lives direct our attention through their belief systems. Children automatically, without the benefit of critical thinking, focus their attention and agree with the “reality” of the influential adults in their lives. All the rules and concepts about how to behave and react in society are embedded in our psyche.

That belief system becomes the filter through which one decides what is right and wrong; what is acceptable or unacceptable, and what is just or unjust. The brain automatically filters out what our belief system deems as unimportant. We seek confirmation of these beliefs and biases. Modern media has provided us with silos of biased information that locks us into echo chambers that reinforce our beliefs.

We can only know what is within our consciousness, which is formed by our life experiences. Our brains use deep-rooted mental structures called frames to interpret what is happening in the world around us.

Teachers and experts have been a part of our framing that we trusted. Now one is more likely to trust a Facebook post or a friend that shares our beliefs. Misinformation is basically untrue or inaccurate information while disinformation is the intentional representation of a lie as if it is the truth.

The widespread use of disinformation is causing a collective suffering in our country. In 1786, Thomas Jefferson had a solution to our collective suffering; “I think by far the most important bill in our whole code is that for the diffusion of knowledge among the people. No other sure foundation can be devised for the preservation of freedom, and happiness.”

Democracy requires being well-informed and the use of critical thinking to discern difficult issues and to recognize misinformation or disinformation.

As a citizen, I engage in the political process and learn what our government and representatives are saying and doing with particular emphasis on their voting records and campaign contributions. I use my voice by voting. Our constitutional right to vote gives us collective power to vote for people who ensure the safety of the basic values and principles that our democracy was founded upon.

Some politicians, social media and news outlets spread misinformation and disinformation that play on our fears and unconscious biases.

Our country was founded on the principles of freedom, fairness and equality. We challenged an unfair authority, an English king who did not honor these principles . If we are to be a true democracy, our government must reflect our shared values and principles.

It is vitally important that information is accurate and well-vetted to make informed decisions as citizens. Votesmart.org is a non-partisan national organization that does extensive research on most candidates for a state or federal public office. They list their voting records, direct quotes, campaign contributions, and bios. Two opposing candidates on the ballot will be compared side-by-side. NPR Radio and PBS news are other non-partisan sources that I frequently use.

We are stronger when we are united and weaker and unhappy when we are divided. Let’s get back to the basic principles we were founded upon; “All men are created equal with inalienable rights of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.”

Linda Laurer is a member of Stronger Together Huddle, a group engaged in supporting and promoting the common good of all. She lives in Monroe.