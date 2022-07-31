New Exquisite Restaurant Coming to a Minnesota Suburb

krforadio.com
Popular retail chain announces plans for another new store location in Minnesota
What Makes Writing Good?Sarah RoseMinneapolis, MN
The Ultimate Minneapolis Girls GetawayAmber GibsonMinneapolis, MN
Kobenz Talks Latest Single, Working with Katy Rose, and Much MoreMeikhelMinneapolis, MN
Five local restaurants in Minnesota have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensMinnesota State
southsidepride.com
Restaurant news, plus two mini-reviews
The long-vacant Viking Bar location on Riverside Avenue has finally attracted a new resident: TAMU Grill and Catering, with a Kenyan fusion menu. Owner George Ndege, aka Chef JoJo, was formerly known as both the host of KFAI’s African Rhythms and a caterer of African food, both of which he and his family will continue along with running the restaurant. With their grand opening in early July, TAMU(“delicious” in Swahili) will be open Wednesday through Sunday, serving food described as a fusion between (deep breath) Kenyan, West African, Indian, Southeast Asian and Middle Eastern cuisines. (Sounds great, actually. Watch this space, I may review it.)
You Can Experience Alice in Wonderland Here in Minnesota!
The newest cocktail experience is here, and this journey takes you through wonderland! The Stillheart Distillery and Cocktail Lounge in Minneapolis is the newest location for the “Alice experience” which is an interactive theater/cocktail party for you and your friends to travel into wonderland!. According to Minneapolis.org, the...
Five charming small towns in Minnesota have been ranked as a must-visit
Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from the Planet Ware website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're going to Minnesota on vacation or looking for some good places to live in the state, you might want to consider stopping by one of the following small towns.
restaurantclicks.com
Where to Get Italian Food in Minneapolis
I fell in love with Italian food when I visited Rome several years ago. Since then, I have constantly stopped at Italian restaurants trying to recapture those bites of spaghetti carbonara, lasagna, and ravioli I had in Italy. I visited a friend in Minneapolis earlier this year, and we both...
After 2 Years, 35 Foot Bloody Mary Bar is Back in Minnesota
It's been a two year wait. Not that anyone needs to explain why we haven't had a chance to utilize a 35 foot Bloody Mary/Mimosa bar in the last two years. Anyone say pandemic? But it is BACK!!. This Bloody Mary/Mimosa bar is located in Hell's Kitchen in Minneapolis. It...
Local restaurant owner says Twin Cities are a 'very nice place,' but 'things change at midnight'
As crime continues to be an issue throughout the Twin Cities, some restaurant and business owners have started to speak up about what they would like to see done and how they think returning to work is the solution.
KARE in the Air: Minnehaha Falls
MINNEAPOLIS — Want a stark indication of just how dry our summer has been?. Images from our KARE in the Air drone show water spilling down Minnehaha Falls in southeast Minneapolis is more of a trickle than the usual rush, due to a significant drought impacting the Twin Cities and much of Minnesota.
Study: 2 Minnesota cities among top 10 best places to live in the country
Two Minnesota cities were named among the top ten best places to live in the country in a new report by Livability.com. Each year, Livability ranks the Top 100 Best Places to Live in America, but this year is focused on "mid-sized" cities with 500,000 or fewer inhabitants. The LivScore...
Last Call For Tilly’s Bar and Grill in Oronoco?
I made an offer to purchase the property, but unfortunately, it was declined. It does sadden me to walk away. Rent prices and higher property taxes are the reason why a popular bar and restaurant just north of Rochester will either be closing or will have new ownership soon. The news was posted to the business's Facebook page on Tuesday afternoon. Read the full statement below.
New Insect Found in Minnesota
The Minnesota Departyment of Agriculture (MDA) reports the first siting in the state of the purple carrot-seed moth (Depressaria depressana), an invasive insect that feeds on plants in the carrot family. In a News Release from MDA it states the insect, "Feed on plants in the carrot family, such as...
Popular retail chain announces plans for another new store location in Minnesota
If you're a Fleet Farm fan in Minnesota, we have great news. The popular retail chain just announced that they plan to open another new store location this fall. Fleet Farm is continuing its expansion in Minnesota with plans to open another new store this September.
Minnesota’s ‘Worst Attraction’ Is An Hour Away From Rochester
It's just been named the Worst Attraction in Minnesota in a new online social media poll, and it's only an hour away from Rochester. Do you know what it is?. Thanks to the dedicated followers of Matt Surelee's Instagram page, we now know which attraction in each state has been voted as the worst. In case you don't know, this Business Insider story defines Matt Surelee as an internet content creator who has become somewhat famous online for creating a chart or graph and posting it to his account every day-- something he's been doing since 2017.
Prankster Turns Minneapolis Fountain into Big Soapy Mess
A prankster in Minneapolis, Minnesota made a big soapy mess on Hennepin Ave. Thursday morning. I mean, I guess it helped clean up the street? Maybe?. I spotted the video from WCCO this morning on Facebook and I thought it had snowed for a second. Turns out, someone had decided it would be funny to pour soap into a fountain on Hennepin Ave. this morning and take off.
kvrr.com
Storms knock out power to 75,000 customers in Minnesota
MINNEAPOLIS – Severe storms knocked out power to as many as 75,000 customers across Minnesota where power poles were toppled and winds gusted as high as 81 mph. Xcel Energy says the largest power outages were west of the Twin Cities and by Wednesday morning service had been restored to about half of those who lost power.
Almost all of the new apartments being built in the Twin Cities are rentals, not condos
The Twin Cities is in a decade-long multifamily residential housing boom, but almost none of the new construction consists of for-sale condos. It's nearly exclusively rental units.Why it matters: There seems to be plenty of demand for condos as people want fixed housing costs and opportunities to build equity. The few recent projects that were built have sold quickly.State of play: Twin Cities has seen a few condo projects in recent years, most notably the Eleven tower and RBC Gateway Tower in downtown Minneapolis, as well as smaller scale projects in Wayzata. But those have been priced mostly above $1...
Overnight storms leave downed trees, damage across Twin Cities
MINNETONKA, Minn. -- The strong storms that passed through the Twin Cities overnight into Wednesday morning downed a lot of trees and branches.Off Minnehaha Avenue in Minneapolis, the strong winds toppled a huge tree onto two cars, covering much of the street. It also took out a light pole.Off 31st Avenue, a WCCO crew saw police at the scene of a bad motorcycle crash a huge tree also toppled nearby. WCCO saw a body at the scene. We're still waiting for more information from police about what happened and whether it was weather related.Leland Nelson was taking shelter in a parking garage near Cedar Avenue and Hopkins Crossroads, waiting out the storms."It sounds and looks pretty nasty out there and scary," he said. "Real high winds and lightning and now it's raining real fiercely so I hope it subsides and goes away."Nelson also said he had a close call with a downed tree overnight."A big branch come underneath the underpass there by the gas station [and] hit my car and all the power went out," he said.As of 5:20 a.m., Xcel Energy reported about 40,000 Minnesota customers were without power.
What Fox News' Laura Ingraham said in her Minneapolis report
After touring some of the scarred areas of Minneapolis from the civil unrest following the police killing of George Floyd in May 2020, Fox News' Laura Ingraham reported live from the Twin Cities Tuesday night and claimed 'the suffering" in the city "hasn't stopped." Ingraham, who says she has visited...
southsidepride.com
There’s a bad smell somewhere
[Ed Felien’s remarks to the Park Board on July 20]. In a promotional video having something to do with the Hiawatha Plan, Michael Schroeder is shown saying, “My mission is to de-Wirthify the Minneapolis Park System.” The crown jewel of his plan is to turn the Hiawatha Golf Course into a swamp. It was almost a swamp a hundred years ago before Theodore Wirth dredged Rice Lake to a depth of 33 feet. Most of Minneapolis was a swamp a hundred years ago. Powderhorn Park was a swamp that crossed Lake Street to 28th Street. But swamps smell bad. People wanted to drain the swamps so they could build homes and parks and playgrounds and golf courses.
fox9.com
Minnesota woman sets record for world's longest fingernails
(FOX 9) - Everyone has something about them that makes them feel unique. But it doesn't take long to put a finger on what makes Diana Armstrong so special. "I was really shocked about it because to me, I didn't think they were that long. But to other people they were long. But I didn't think so at the time," Armstrong says.
