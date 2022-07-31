Aug. 1: City of Waco will start enforcing the water conservation plan

www.kwtx.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Governor Abbott Stops in West Texas to Support the Republican Party and Share His MessageTom HandyPecos County, TX
Three days in Dallas, Austin, and Waco, TexasCarlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle BloggerDallas, TX
Beto O’Rourke Tries this Old Strategy to Close the Gap with Texas GovernorTom HandyTexas State
Related
KWTX
City of Killeen announces stage 1 conservation plan for residents
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The City of Killen has initiated Stage 1 of the Drought Contingency and Water Conservation Plan adopted by Killeen City Council. Voluntary water conservation is advised year round for residents. Residents are asked to limit the irrigation of landscaped areas based on the street address ending...
KWTX
Sides clash as Waco looks at GRACE Act
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Pro-lifers and pro-choicers clashed Tuesday night as the City of Waco looks into becoming a GRACE Act city. The GRACE Act is the Guarding the Right to Abortion Care for Everyone Act, which would limit city funding and deprioritize the enforcement of the state’s abortion laws.
City of Killeen asks residents to water their lawns on these days
KILLEEN, Texas — The City of Killeen is asking residents to cut back on watering their lawns because of severe drought in Central Texas. The city initiated Tuesday Stage 1 of the Drought Contingency and Water Conservation Plan, which outlined "mild water shortage conditions," following the hottest, driest month on record for Central Texas in July, according to the National Weather Service.
Updates provided on multi-million dollar Waco riverfront development projects
The riverfront complex is set to include a new basketball pavilion, restaurants and a riverwalk. The city estimates a total of $700 million in investment will be brought to the area.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KWTX
City does away with contract after residents voice disapproval, many show up to air grievances anyway
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - What started off as a rally to air our grievances turned into more of a revival. A citizens coalition in Temple, angry about a contract the city never approved, was out in front of city hall Tuesday night. “We appreciate the leadership of the Temple city...
2 buildings destroyed in Falls County Bulldog Fire
MARLIN, Texas — About 10 to 15 homes were evacuated earlier Tuesday because of a nearly 100-acre fire that was burning in Falls County, according to Emory Johnson, the spokesperson for Texas A&M Forest Service. The fire, which is being called the Bulldog Fire, sparked near Highway 6 and...
Lorena recycle trailer involved in vehicle accident
LORENA, Texas (FOX 44) – Due to an accident involving the recycle trailer for the City of Lorena, recycling will be suspended until further notice. The City posted on social media Tuesday night that a driver ran a stop sign and hit the recycle trailer – causing the trailer “to be totaled.” The City says […]
fox7austin.com
Texas drought may be impacting your home's foundation
AUSTIN, Texas - The Texas heat is leaving nothing untouched. "Last week we had over 125 calls for first-time inspections between Salado and San Marcos," said Jeff Griffith, owner and general manager of CenTex Foundation Repair. "That’s about a 25 to 30 percent increase of what we’ve been seeing in the past."
IN THIS ARTICLE
KWTX
Killeen makes moves on new plan for city development
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The suggestions are in and now the plan is to move forward in Killeen, where officials have started the task of re-organizing the way the city is developed. Called its “comprehensive plan,” it outlines how Killeen can better manage its growth. And there is lots of...
KWTX
Fire Agencies responding to Bull Dog Fire in Falls County
MARLIN, Texas (KWTX) - Fire departments and the Texas A&M Fire Service are responding to the Bull Dog Fire in Falls County that is 75 acres and 40% contained. The cause of the fire is reportedly due to a tree on a power line. The fire is near County Road...
fox44news.com
I-14 closures announced for Bell County this week
BELL COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – The Texas Department of Transportation and its contractor plan to perform various intersection closures along Interstate 14 this week. This comes as crews will be painting bridge railing. The closures will be full underpass intersection closures as they intersect I-14. The upcoming closures...
City of Killeen reopens spray pad at discounted rate for residents
The city of Killeen has reopened the Junior Service League Killeen Spray Pad for the summer at a discounted rate after closing it on Friday and again on Monday.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Killeen's Municipal Court seeks volunteers
KILLEEN, Texas — If you're looking to volunteer, the City of Killeen's Municipal Court is seeking help. In a news release sent out Tuesday, the court said it is looking for volunteers who can help during business hours, which is Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The court said volunteers are asked to commit at least three-hour shifts once a week.
KWTX
Xeriscape: Save time, money and water with this popular style of landscape
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - With high temperatures and Waco’s current water conservation efforts in place, people are looking to save water wherever they can. Nowadays, having a green thumb can sometimes mean ditching the green in your yard altogether. If you’re looking to minimize your water usage or spend...
News Channel 25
Central Texas firefighters working hard to keep wildfires at bay
COPPERAS COVE, Texas — It’s no secret that Central Texas has been experiencing extreme departures and drought this summer and that has fire departments busy battling multiple wildfires. Right now, fast-spreading wildfires just keep coming and it’s taking everything firefighters have just to keep them at bay.
KWTX
Waco Judge: Waco attorney can live at his residence as long as he is not left alone with son
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Waco attorney Adam Hoffman, free on bond after his arrest on allegations he abused his son’s 10-year-old male friend, can live at home as long as he is not left alone with his son, a judge ruled Wednesday. The judge’s order came in response to...
KWTX
Raising Cane’s breaks ground on first dog park in Texas
COPPERAS COVE, Texas (KWTX) - Raising Cane’s is partnering with Copperas Cove City Park to open its first dog park in Texas to provide a safe, active spot for dogs and dog-owners. The chicken-finger franchise native to Louisiana expanded to 470 locations worldwide. Soon, it will expand its dog...
fox44news.com
Waco Hwy 6 road closure in place until next year
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Texas Department of Transportation’s Waco District continues their work on constructing new frontage road bridges as part of the Mall-to-Mall project. Crews will close the westbound Highway 6 frontage road on Monday – from past the on-ramp before Beverly Drive to Beverly...
KWTX
Waco Facebook group ‘hides and seeks’ decorative rocks around the area
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Members of Waco Texas Rocks Facebook group decorate, hide and find rocks throughout the area, creating a fun, free scavenger hunt for residents and tourists. The group has almost 15,000 members, including the artists who design rocks and hide them as well as people who find...
It Was Fun While It Lasted, But Killeen, Texas Splash Pad Closed Again
When we were literally starting to get our feet wet here in Killeen, Texas, a news release stated that a favorite splash pad that was closed for months and finally reopened in July has to be closed again. However, it's not all bad news. NOT AGAIN, KILLEEN!. That's right -...
Comments / 1