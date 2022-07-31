Aug. 1: City of Waco will start enforcing the water conservation plan

KILLEEN, Texas — If you're looking to volunteer, the City of Killeen's Municipal Court is seeking help. In a news release sent out Tuesday, the court said it is looking for volunteers who can help during business hours, which is Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The court said volunteers are asked to commit at least three-hour shifts once a week.

KILLEEN, TX ・ 21 HOURS AGO