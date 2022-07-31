Silver Alert declared for missing Seymour man

www.wthr.com
Morgantown police ask for help finding runaway teen
MORGANTOWN, Ind. — The Morgantown Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a 13-year-old runaway teen. Police said Ryen East, of Morgantown, was last seen Monday, Aug. 1 around 1 a.m. in her hometown. East is described as 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs 120...
Details released on procession route, how to pay respects to Elwood Officer Noah Shahnavaz
ELWOOD, Ind. — Details were released on the procession route, as well as visitation and funeral services for Officer Noah Shahnavaz, 24, of Fishers, who was killed in the line of duty Sunday morning. (NOTE: The video above is from a previous report on the vigil held in Elwood...
Person fatally shot in self-defense after suspected robbery, IMPD says
One person was shot to death early Wednesday after he attempted rob a home on the city's east side, and the suspected shooter is in police custody, an official said.
Police search for man missing out of Seymour
SEYMOUR, Ind. — A Statewide Silver Alert has been issued as the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department investigates the disappearance of 31-year-old William Hankins. Authorities said Hankins is 5 feet 9 inches tall, 250 pounds, with blonde hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen Tuesday around 5:30 a.m. in Seymour, Indiana wearing a black shirt with skulls and black pants.
Police investigating 'accidental drowning' of 8-year-old in Charlestown
CHARLESTOWN, Ind. (WDRB) -- Police are investigating what they believe is an accidental drowning of an 8-year-old in Charlestown. Investigators said the child was found unconscious and unresponsive in a swimming pool. Police do not believe foul play was involved in the drowning. Police have not identified the child or...
Carlisle man killed in Greene Co. motorcycle crash
GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Carlisle man has died after being hit by a pickup truck shortly after being ejected from his motorcycle on State Road 67. According to the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, the crash occurred Saturday at 11:50 a.m. on SR 67 north of Switz City. Robert McKee, 43, of Carlisle, died […]
Body Found in Rural Scott County
Scott County Sheriff's Deputies are Conducting a Death Investigation. Scott County-On 7-31-2022, Scott County Sheriff's Deputies were dispatched to a location on County Line Road in Southern Scott County in reference to a deceased female. Upon arrival, Deputies located the deceased, later identified as Ashley Deaton-Hedge, 34 of Louisville, KY. Detective Lieutenant John Hartman and Detective First Sergeant Jacklyn Shofner of the Sheriff's Office responded to the location and are conducting the death investigation. Assistance at the scene was provided by Indiana State Police Crime Scene Investigation (CSI) Sergeant Merritt Toomey. The next of kin of the deceased has been notified. This is an ongoing investigation and no further information will be released at this time.
IMPD detectives asking for help solving 2019 homicide
Detectives with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Departments Homicide Unit are asking for the public's help in finding the suspect responsible for the murder of Rodney Mitchell.
Man found dead in private pond in Washington County
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ind. — The body of a Jackson County man was discovered in a private pond in Washington County over the weekend, Indiana State Police confirmed. Around 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, ISP and deputies from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office were sent to investigate the 11000 block of Haleysburg Road after a resident reported […]
Deputies investigating burglary, vandalism at Dubois Co. church
DUBOIS CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Dubois County deputies say they are looking for information about a burglary and vandalism incident at an area church. That happened at the Evangelical Lutheran Emmanuel Church at the corner of CR 600 and CR 445. Deputies say the suspects broke into the church, stole...
Elizabethtown man killed in crash
A two vehicle crash in Ripley County has claimed the life of a man from Elizabethtown. On Saturday, July 30 around 4:00 p.m. troopers from the Indiana State Police-Versailles Post began investigating a two-vehicle crash that occurred on State Road 129, just south of Versailles, that claimed the life of a Bartholomew County man.
Are Hoosiers still applying for gun permits, despite 'Constitutional Carry' law?
INDIANAPOLIS — It has been more than a month since Indiana's "Constitutional Carry" law took effect statewide. It allowed most Hoosiers to carry a handgun without a permit. NOTE: The video above is a previous report on the new law going into effect. It was a law opposed by...
16-year-old fatally shot during apparent robbery on Indy's far east side
CUMBERLAND, Ind. — A person was killed in a shooting during an apparent robbery on Indianapolis' far east side early Wednesday morning. Around 4:15 a.m., IMPD officers responded to the 11000 block of Tapp Drive, near the intersection of North Cumberland Road and 10th Street in the Cumberland area, for a report of a person shot.
Man dies after being found shot in NW side gas station, IMPD says
A man died after he was found shot early Friday inside a gas station on the city's northwest side, police say.
1 person dead after police shooting in Greenfield
GREENFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — Police have shot and killed a man Sunday morning in Greenfield, according to Indiana State Police. ISP confirmed an adult man is dead after a shooting involving police officers, and that no officers were injured. The man killed has been identified as Darrin Baker, a...
24-year-old Elwood officer killed; suspect charged with murder
HAMILTON COUNTY, Indiana — State Police is investigating following the deadly overnight shooting of an Elwood police officer. The Elwood police officer was shot during a traffic stop and died after being taken to an Indianapolis hospital. Officer Noah Shahnavaz, 24, of Fishers, graduated from the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy in April. He had served the community for 11 months and served in the Army for five years prior to becoming an officer.
