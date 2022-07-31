Memorial held for man, 12-year-old boy killed in a Waterboro car crash last year

www.newscentermaine.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Once-popular sporting goods store set to close all remaining locations by SeptemberKristen WaltersSouth Portland, ME
Celebrating National Hot Fudge Sundae DayThe Maine WriterMaine State
Even more things to do on July 23rd & 24thThe Maine WriterMaine State
Things to do in Maine July 16th & 17thThe Maine WriterMaine State
Local Restaurant Buys Maine Wharf To Help You Save MoneyGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Related
Motorcyclist dies after collision with vehicle in Scarborough
SCARBOROUGH, Maine — A motorcyclist died Wednesday after colliding with a vehicle in Scarborough. It happened around 9:15 a.m. on Route 114 (also known as Gorham Road), according to a release from Scarborough police. The vehicle was turning left into Nonesuch River Golf Club when it collided with the motorcycle traveling south, police said.
Police identify man who died in Southport crash
Police have identified the man who died in a car crash on July 27 in Southport. James T. Pener, 18, of Brookline, Massachusetts, was driving a Tesla sedan at the time of the crash and was the only person in the vehicle at the time, Lt. Michael Murphy of the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office wrote in a news release issued Tuesday.
Lewiston man dies after crashing into a tree in Hartford
PORTLAND, Maine — A Lewiston man died Monday after his vehicle reportedly crossed the centerline and struck a tree. Deputies with the Oxford County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a crash around 10 a.m. Monday on Route 219, also known as Bear Pond Road, in Hartford. Upon...
Route 113 closed in Standish due to crash
PORTLAND, Maine — Update 5:56 p.m.:. Authorities say a dump truck collided with a vehicle on Route 113 in Standish, according to a report from the Standish Fire Department on scene. One woman was reportedly transported to a hospital via Life Flight. It's unclear if there are other injuries...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Truck driver's blood showed heroin-related substance after deadly NH motorcycle crash
CONCORD, N.H. — Editor's note: The video attached to this story was published June 23, 2019. A substance made when the body breaks down heroin was present a truck driver's blood just hours after he was involved in a 2019 crash that killed seven motorcyclists, a forensic toxicologist testified Monday.
Deaths of woman, 2 kids in Northfield, NH investigated as 'suspicious'
NORTHFIELD, N.H. — The deaths of a woman and two children in Northfield, New Hampshire, are being investigated as suspicious, NBC 10 Boston reports. Authorities said Wednesday afternoon they are responding to the scene of three suspicious deaths — an adult woman and two children — at a residence in Northfield.
Police seek man wanted for abduction, recently seen in Maine
BRENTWOOD, N.H. — Police are looking for a man wanted in connection with an abduction who was recently seen in Maine, authorities say. The Brentwood Police Department in New Hampshire wrote in a Facebook post on Tuesday that Peter M. Curtis allegedly used a firearm during the abduction. The...
South Portland grants licenses to hotels-turned-shelters with new conditions
SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — Following hours of debate, the South Portland City Council voted unanimously Tuesday night to grant licenses to four hotels serving as shelters to hundreds in the city with new conditions to improve public safety. The vote came after South Portland's police and fire chiefs said...
RELATED PEOPLE
South Portland could end program allowing hotels to house people at risk of homelessness
SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — The South Portland City Council is scheduled to vote Tuesday night on whether to revoke the licenses of four hotels sheltering hundreds of people experiencing chronic homelessness and those seeking asylum. A total of 730 people currently live in the hotels, according to City of...
Cyclists build houses and memories in Maine and beyond on coast-to-coast trek
WINDHAM, Maine — A group of cyclists started their trek by dipping their back tires in Seaside, Oregon, and rode all the way to Sebago Lake, Maine, to dip their front tires. "It was challenging at times, and other times it was extremely gratifying. Being able to do that, the different portions of the country. We are from all over the country, I believe there are 10 of us that have pedaled from coast to coast," Tom Thibeau, the only cyclist from Maine this year, said.
Musician Eric Bettencourt wraps up summer in Maine
PORTLAND, Maine — Eric Bettencourt is a singer-songwriter originally from northern Maine who now splits his time between Portland and Austin, Texas. Each summer, he returns to Vacationland and performs at various venues, including the Portland Lobster Company. Bettencourt said he’ll soon be releasing new music once he returns to Texas.
Alleged victims can pursue civil court claims after long-time priest is reinstated
PORTLAND, Maine — After a Catholic priest was recently cleared of sexual abuse allegations brought by two women, advocates are pushing for the alleged victims to seek justice in civil court. Attorney Mark Randall represents one of the two women who accused Father Robert Vaillancourt of sexual abuse in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Allen's Coffee Flavored Brandy to sell Maine's top selling spirit in collectible lighthouse bottles
PORTLAND, Maine — Allen's Coffee Flavored Brandy is produced through M.S. Walker in Massachusetts, but it's quite iconic in Maine. For more than 20 years, it was the top selling liqueur product in the state. In 2008, Mainers consumed nearly one bottle for every man, woman, and child in our 1.3-million population.
Mainers rowing historic boat from Bath to Colonial Pemaquid
BATH, Maine — The organization, Maine’s First Ship, located in Bath, was invited to share a historic ship at the Colonial Pemaquid event on Saturday. The event will celebrate European and Indigenous watercraft from the 17th century, perfect for "Jane Stevens," a 17th-century-inspired rowing shallop. Instead of driving...
'City of Us' mural in Lewiston promotes diversity and inclusion
LEWISTON, Maine — If you're driving down Bartlett Street in Lewiston, you might notice that a once-drab slab of concrete has new life. The mural, titled "City of Us," features more than a dozen flags from other countries and is designed to promote inclusion in one of Maine's most diverse cities. The project was made possible by a 2018 planning grant and finally came to life in mid-July.
Berwick issues drinking water advisory
BERWICK, Maine — The town of Berwick is reporting elevated levels of manganese in local tap water, advising against children drinking the water for more than 10 days out of the year. The town says the Berwick Water Department has been experiencing difficulty over the last two weeks with...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
US News and World Report ranks Maine Medical Center best hospital in state
PORTLAND, Maine — Maine Medical Center earned the top spot on a list of hospitals in the state compiled by U.S. News and World Report. This is the tenth consecutive time Maine Med has earned this distinction. The list compared more than 4,500 hospitals in the country. Fewer than...
Exploring the world of exotic animals with Mr. Drew.
PORTLAND, Maine — Whenever Mr. Drew stops by the 207 studio, we never really know what to expect. For starters, you never know what animals he’s going to pull out, or even what part of the world they are from until he arrives. On this visit, it was a pair of chameleons and a snake he says are a dime a dozen in Australia.
Amazon eyes Scarborough for warehouse, economic development, official says
SCARBOROUGH, Maine — The town of Scarborough could possibly be the next home for a global retail and shipping giant. According to the executive director of the Scarborough Economic Development Corporation (SEDCO), Amazon has inquired about potentially building a warehouse in the town. "We have gotten some inquiries from...
'No Knead Focaccia' simplifies making fresh bread at home
PORTLAND, Maine — Dale Barnard is the chef at Old Port Sea Grill in downtown Portland. He joined us in the 207 kitchen to share a recipe for bread that can be ready in under an hour. Ingredients:. 3 cups all-purpose bread flour. 2 cups warm water. 1 package...
NEWS CENTER Maine
Portland Bangor, ME
14K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Local news from Mainehttps://www.newscentermaine.com/
Comments / 0