ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Proposed ordinance would make arroyo camping illegal

By Scott Brown
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mYgOK_0gzrKC4p00

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque City Council will also be voting Monday on whether to make camping in arroyos illegal. The ordinance, proposed by Councilor Tammy Fiebelkorn, would make it easier for Albuquerque police to cite and detain people in order to remove them from the area.

Right now, arroyos are considered private property because they are owned and operated by the Flood Control Authority. That means APD doesn’t have jurisdiction to remove someone from the area, the ordinance would change that. “Right now, it’s trespassing, but there is nothing on the books that allows the enforcement of that mechanism,” said Fiebelkorn.

The ordinance would have law enforcement give a warning first unless there was an immediate danger that could result in an arrest.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.

Comments / 4

Nathaniel King
2d ago

What about sidewalk and park camping? What about defecating and littering on public land? How about we force them into shelters and off the streets. Get them off drugs and get them a job. They need to contribute to society and the community instead of just destroying it

Reply
12
Janette Kimberlin
2d ago

So it would be illegal but the police won’t be allowed to enforce it??? So what good it that??

Reply
7
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRQE News 13

First city-sanctioned homeless camp clears hurdle

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city has taken the first step to approve the first application for a safe outdoor space. An organization called Dawn Legacy Point, which was created by Street Safe New Mexico, applied for a safe outdoor space along Menaul in an empty lot. Right now, the future of sanctioned homeless camps is up […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Aging downtown Albuquerque crosswalks pose risks for community

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –  The city is constantly trying to fix up its downtown and lure more residents and businesses down, but some say the streets aren’t very inviting, saying the dressed-up crosswalks are falling apart. “The streets definitely could be smoother, it’s really nice to ride on a newly paved street where they’ve repaved it, […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
City
Albuquerque, NM
Albuquerque, NM
Government
ksfr.org

Governor announces public safety funding in Bernalillo and Albuquerque

Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham paid a visit to both Bernalillo and Albuquerque Tuesday to announce $5.7 million dollars for a new public safety complex for Sandoval County and $800,000 in initial funding for the Law Enforcement Training Assistance Fund. In Bernalillo, the governor was joined by county and law enforcement...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

NM AG calls on city councilors after increase in bus crime

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) New Mexico’s Attorney General’s office believes shoplifters are using the public bus system as their get-away vehicles. Attorney General Hector Balderas says stopping shoplifters and other organized crime rings has become a mission, but he says the criminals are only getting more brazen. “Organized retail crime is now spilling into our public bus systems, and it’s now spilling into some of our local rural neighborhoods,” says Balderas.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque removes abandoned RV after multiple complaints

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –  Neighbors say they want to know why it took the city almost a month to deal with an RV abandoned near East San Jose Elementary School. After multiple 311 reports to the ci,ty the RV was finally hauled away but not after vandals torched it Wednesday morning. “It really sets the tone […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
ladailypost.com

Española Planning Director Killed In Albuquerque

Española Planning and Land Use Director Muhammad Afzaal Hussain was shot and killed Monday night in Albuquerque. Courtesy photo. I am deeply saddened to report that Monday night City of Española Planning and Land Use Director Muhammad Afzaal Hussain was shot and killed in Albuquerque. APD is investigating the shooting, but it appears Muhammad was randomly targeted in a senseless act of violence. His family has been notified of this tragic loss.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arroyos#Northern New Mexico#Crime#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Krqe En Espa Ol#Apd#Nexstar Media Inc#New Mexico News#Videos
KRQE News 13

New Water Authority payment kiosk available downtown

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County residents now have the option to pay their water and super bills at a self-service kiosk in downtown Albuquerque. The new kiosk is located in the lobby of Bernalillo County’s Alvarado Square building. Cash, e-checks, and credit/debit card payments will all be accepted at the kiosk. The county says cash […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

State considers sale of land for proposed veterans cemetery

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The state is considering selling land for a new veteran’s cemetery. The state land office is taking public comment at a meeting Tuesday evening. The proposal would allow the sale of more than 300 acres of land to the US Department of Veterans Affairs. This would be on the northwestern edge of […]
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

People refusing to leave arroyos could soon be arrested

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque city councilors have paved the way for people to get arrested if they refuse to leave an arroyo. Tuesday night, council passed an ordinance that gives the Albuquerque Police Department the authority to remove people from arroyos. The measure sponsored by Tammy Fiebelkorn requires officers to give a written warning first, […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Mexico City
KRQE News 13

Judge sides with Bernalillo Co. DA in court-monitored GPS records lawsuit

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Eight months after the Bernalillo County District Attorney’s Office sued the Second Judicial District Court seeking criminal suspects GPS data, a judge has sided with the DA. The decision, filed in district court Monday, indicates that the court’s pretrial services division improperly withheld suspects GPS monitoring records, which should be considered “public […]
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM
KRQE News 13

Stretch of Central now qualifies for development incentives

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The section of Central between University and Girard was one of the few stretches of Central that was not designated as a metropolitan redevelopment area. Monday, city councilors voted to incorporate that part of Central. The designation allows designated areas to qualify for grants and incentives to spur new development and infrastructure […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Program will give Albuquerque Biopark employees more training

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A new certification program at the Albuquerque Biopark is helping animal care staff gain additional training. Employees can opt-in to the Animal Care Excellence Program which trains them on things like animal wellness, nutrition, and animal enrichment. It will give employees more opportunities for increased responsibilities and higher pay.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
krwg.org

Albuquerque council looking to protect homeless from floods

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The Albuquerque City Council is expected to introduce a proposal Monday to protect the homeless from rushing floodwaters. Albuquerque TV station KOB reports that the proposal will give the city authority to remove people from arroyos, hopefully preventing unnecessary rescues. If passed, the proposal would give the city authority to cite people for camping or otherwise hanging around in ditches and arroyos. The proposal is one of several in the past year to tackle the homelessness crisis in Albuquerque. Council member Pat Davis says the city “is literally looking place by place, block by block, park by park, to figure out what works and what doesn’t.”
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Former New Mexico cannabis director joins private firm, raising ethics debate

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – After spending less than a year developing and executing the state’s cannabis rules, New Mexico’s former Cannabis Control Division director is taking her talents to a private cannabis firm. A powerhouse consultant agency, “Weeds” has hired Kristen Thomson, leading some to debate about the ethics of the move. Thomson was appointed to […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Southwest Albuquerque neighborhood overgrown with weeds

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Weeds line Tower Road near 98th Street in southwest Albuquerque. “It’s very frustrating. These weeds are already three feet tall, close to four feet,” said Albert Marquez, who lives in the area. Weeds line the sidewalk and cover the median on Tower. According to the city’s website, homeowners are responsible for clearing […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

Legacy Church stirs the pot during election season

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Since it's election season, public endorsements will try to get you to vote for certain candidates, but some are excluded from doing so. One local church is stirring the political pot, once again. Recently Target 7 received viewer e-mails about Legacy Church Pastor Steve Smotherman. Some...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

29K+
Followers
8K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Albuquerque and New Mexico Local News and Weather

 https://krqe.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy