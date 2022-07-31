Reno Fire Responds to Extraction Crash on Virginia Street and McCarran

www.2news.com
KOLO TV Reno
Emergency response closes north Reno street
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - 11:10 P.M. UPDATE: Reno Police say the SUV involved in the incident was involved in a hit-and-run crash at a nearby apartment complex a short time earlier. Witnesses followed the driver. They found him pinned underneath. Investigators believe the man driving the SUV got out of the vehicle and forgot to put it in park. It appears it then rolled over him.
KDWN
Bat infestation forces closure of fire station south of Reno
RENO, Nev. (AP) — Fire officials have temporarily closed a small fire station between Reno and Carson City due to a bat infestation. The Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District announced the temporary closure Tuesday of Fire Station 30. It’s on Old Highway 395 in the Washoe Valley next to the historic Bowers Mansion. Fire spokesman Adam Mayberry says bats have been flying in the living quarters and dead bats have been found in the apparatus bay where an ambulance is parked. The fire station dates to the 1950s. Officials thought they solved a similar problem with bats in 2015 but they’ve since returned. Two firefighters are temporarily transferring to another Washoe Valley station.
KOLO TV Reno
Scooter rider hit by car in Reno
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A scooter rider was taken to the hospital with minor injuries after crashing into a car Wednesday morning. According to Reno Police, two riders on Bird scooters were going the wrong way on Kirman Avenue when a driver started to turn left on Capitol Hill. The driver reportedly didn’t see the riders before making the turn and hit one of them.
mynews4.com
Man arrested for prowling in Reno neighborhoods
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Reno police officers arrested a 27-year-old man for prowling in Reno neighborhoods. Reno Police Department (RPD) officers responded on July 13 at 2:30 a.m. to an incident in the area of the 1400 block of E. 9th Street on report of a prowler. The prowler contacted a teenager girl while peeping in her window. Officers responded on July 14 to the same area on the report of a prowler that had attempted to contact another girl while standing outside her window.
2news.com
Car Rolls Away, Crashes Through Incline Village Dispensary
A car crashed through the front window of an Incline Village dispensary on Tuesday and it was caught on tape!. The Washoe County Sheriff's Office released this video of the crash which narrowly missed the clerk working at the NuLeaf Tahoe dispensary, just after 1 p.m. Deputies say a woman...
Sierra Sun
Vehicle, without driver, crashes into business in Incline Village
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — An empty vehicle crashed into NuLeaf Lake Tahoe on Tuesday afternoon. According to the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office, a driver parked her vehicle in the Christmas Tree Village parking lot. While they aren’t sure of the details, the driver had either left her car in neutral or something went wrong in the car.
L.A. Weekly
Three Injured Two-Car Collision at Mae Anne Avenue [Reno, NV]
RENO, NV (August 3, 2022) – Sunday night, at least three people sustained injuries after a two-car collision at Mae Anne Avenue. The incident took place on July 24th, at around 8:00 p.m., near the entrance to Coit Plaza. According to reports, a collision between two vehicles happened after...
KOLO TV Reno
Teen arrested for damaging parks in Sparks
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - A teenager is facing felony charges for allegedly damaging two local parks. The Sparks Police Department says that it received a report of someone driving recklessly through parks in the Wingfield Springs area around 3 a.m. on July 31. Officers discovered thousands of dollars in damage at Del Cobre Park and Jacinto Park. Most of the damage was reportedly done to landscaping and sod used for recreational activities.
informnny.com
Bats return to Nevada fire station, forcing it to close
RENO, Nev. (AP) — Bats have infested a Nevada fire station for the second time in seven years, forcing officials to temporarily close it. The bats have been flying around the living quarters of the small fire station between Reno and Carson City and dead bats have been found in a bay where an ambulance is parked, said Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District spokesperson Adam Mayberry.
KOLO TV Reno
Washoe Valley fire station closed due to bat infestation
WASHOE VALLEY, Nev. (KOLO) - Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District is closing one of its stations because of a bat infestation. According to TMFPD, bats have been flying in the living quarters of Station 30 and dead bats have been found in the apparatus bay. The decision to close the station along Old Highway 395 next to Bowers Mansion came as a result of the health and safety risk to employees. TMFPD reportedly tried to fix the problem in 2015, only to have the bats return.
2news.com
Kinney Fire Now Fully Contained
Fire crews say workers cutting pavers with power saws ignited the Kinney Fire in south Reno on Monday. The 17.4 acre fire started along Kinney Lane around 3:15 p.m. It is now fully contained. It briefly threatened 15 homes and only damaged some nearby fences. Firefighters say the workers won't...
L.A. Weekly
Intersection Closed after Two-Vehicle Crash on Saliman Street [Carson City, NV]
The incident happened around 6:00 p.m. at the intersection of Saliman and William streets. Carson City authorities responded to a collision between two vehicles, although the main events that led up to the crash remain unknown. Officials are currently unsure about the total number of injured victims at this time.
FOX Reno
Reward offered for information about suspected prowler in Reno
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Secret Witness is offering a $750 reward for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of a suspected prowler in Reno neighborhoods. The sightings of the suspected prowler began two weeks ago with reports of a man peering through the bedroom windows of two teenage girls. In one instance, instead of fleeing when seen, the suspect moved closer and motioned for the girl to remain quiet. Instead, she slammed the window shut and screamed for her mother.
mynews4.com
Construction equipment sparked 17-acre Kinney Fire Monday afternoon
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The fire has been 100% contained. The Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue (TMFR) team says sparks from a power saw caused the fire which spread onto the surrounding vegetation in the area as workers cut pavers. Some wood fences were damaged,...
mynews4.com
Crews respond to a rollover crash at South Virginia Street in Reno
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Reno Fire Department (RFD) is responding to a rollover crash at South Virginia St. near South McCarran Blvd. in Reno Sunday afternoon. RFD says two vehicles were involved, but only one car tipped over to the side. Two people were trapped and extricated with minor injuries.
KOLO TV Reno
Dozens arrested and cited during street racing crackdown
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Northern Nevada Law Enforcement Agencies partnered for a joint operation to address illegal street racing and sideshows in the Reno-Sparks area, which resulted in several arrests and dozens of citations. 77 officers and other staff from Reno and Sparks Police, Washoe County Sheriff’s Office and Nevada...
Plumas County News
Head-on collision sends five to hospital; multiple helicopters assisted
Nathanial Smotrys, 18, from Garden Grove, California, was driving a 2005 GMC Sierra on July 29 at approximately 5:28 p.m. He was traveling northbound on Highway 89, south of Sierraville, with one passenger. Stephen Reikes, 54, from Livermore, California, was driving a 2005 Chevrolet Silverado, southbound on Highway 89, also...
KOLO TV Reno
Fire reported in Pine Nut range east of Minden
MINDEN, Nev. (KOLO) - East Fork Fire is responding to a fire in the Pine Nut Mountains east of Minden. The fire was reported around 3:00 p.m. Tuesday in the area of Sunrise Pass Road. There’s no word yet on whether any structures are threatened, but the fire is burning...
2news.com
Sparks Fire Responds to Structure Fire Involving Two Apartments
The Sparks Fire Department responded to a structure fire around 3 a.m. on Sunday July 31, 2022. Two apartments at 1855 El Rancho Drive were involved. Officials say the fire seems to have started on the balcony and spread to the second apartment's balcony. The exact cause of the fire...
2news.com
Carson City Sheriff's Night Out Returns to Mills Park
Tuesday, some parts of the region will celebrate what's know as National Night Out, a campaign that brings police and neighbors together in the hopes of creating safer places to live. In Carson City, the Sheriff's Office takes a regional approach to the idea. "In Carson City, that has morphed...
