Profar homers to help Manaea, Padres beat Twins 3-2

Walk in the footsteps of thousands of military sailors aboard the USS Midway MuseumFit*Life*TravelSan Diego, CA
San Diego renters need to earn over $33 an hour just to afford a one-bedroom apartmentBeth TorresSan Diego, CA
Apple buys new campus for $445 million for vast San Diego expansionEntrepreneur's JournalSan Diego, CA
Opinion: William Shatner and "Star Trek"Herbie J PilatoSan Diego, CA
Fernando Tatis, AJ Preller & Bob Melvin discuss Juan Soto trade
After the Padres 13-5 win over the Rockies in Game 1 of Tuesday’s doubleheader, Fernando Tatis Jr., AJ Preller and Bob Melvin discussed the team’s acquisition of superstar Juan Soto:
Nationals acquire Luke Voit to complete Soto-Bell trade with Padres
The Nationals are receiving first baseman and designated hitter Luke Voit from the Padres to complete the trade for Juan Soto and Josh Bell, a deal that was rendered incomplete after Eric Hosmer rejected a trade to the Nats.
theScore
Padres land Soto, Bell from Nationals in 8-player blockbuster
The San Diego Padres won the Juan Soto sweepstakes. San Diego acquired the superstar outfielder and first baseman Josh Bell from the Washington Nationals, the Padres announced Tuesday. The Nationals received left-hander MacKenzie Gore, shortstop C.J. Abrams, outfielders Robert Hassell III and James Wood, right-hander Jarlin Susana, and first baseman...
Report: Phillies acquire outfielder Brandon Marsh in trade with Angels
The Los Angeles Angels traded outfielder Brandon Marsh to the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday in a deal that is expected to send minor league catcher Logan O'Hoppe to the Angels organization, according to Robert Murray of FanSided. Marsh, 24, made his major league debut last July after being touted as...
Yardbarker
Dodgers Trade Rumors: David Peralta Was On Radar Before Sent To Rays
The Arizona Diamondbacks got an early start on trade deadline activity by sending David Peralta to the Tampa Bay Rays on Saturday in exchange for catching prospect Christian Cerda. Peralta, who is in the final year of his current contract, helps bolster the Rays’ outfield depth as they look up...
numberfire.com
Nationals send Josh Bell to Padres with Juan Soto
The San Diego Padres acquired first baseman Josh Bell from the Washington Nationals on Tuesday. The Padres acquired Bell with outfielder Juan Soto in exchange for infielder C.J. Abrams, outfielder Robert Hassell, outfielder James Wood, left-hander MacKenzie Gore (elbow), and right-hander Jarlin Susana. Eric Hosmer is also expected to be dealt out of San Diego in a separate trade, likely setting up Bell as the Padres' everyday first baseman.
NBC Sports
Report: Red Sox acquire Eric Hosmer from Padres before trade deadline
The San Diego Padres reportedly are on the verge of completing a blockbuster deal for Washington Nationals star Juan Soto before Tuesday's 6 p.m. ET MLB trade deadline, but they're also making a separate deal with the Boston Red Sox. The Red Sox are acquiring first baseman Eric Hosmer from...
Padres beat Rockies 4-1
The Padres defeated the Rockies 4-1 on Monday night, as Mike Clevinger continued his recent string of terrific outings. Clevinger allowed just 1 run in 7 innings pitched while striking out 6 Rockies.
Pirates Fan Trolls Owner With ‘Sell the Team’ Shirt
Bob Nutting thought he was just taking a simple picture with a fan.
FOX Sports
Trade deadline recap: Soto to Padres; Phillies, Twins add
CHICAGO (AP) — Juan Soto is joining Manny Machado and Fernando Tatis Jr. in San Diego. Jorge López, Michael Fulmer and Tyler Mahle are going to Minnesota. Noah Syndergaard, David Robertson and Brandon Marsh are heading to Philadelphia, and Joey Gallo is looking for a fresh start with the Los Angeles Dodgers.
ESPN
San Diego Padres' Eric Hosmer dealt to Boston Red Sox after rejecting Washington Nationals trade
The Boston Red Sox swooped in to grab Eric Hosmer on Tuesday when the San Diego Padres first baseman, according to sources, vetoed a move to the Washington Nationals as part of the blockbuster Juan Soto trade. The Red Sox obtained Hosmer, a 2016 All-Star with the Kansas City Royals,...
Padres rout Rockies behind five hits from Jurickson Profar
Trent Grisham and Jake Cronenworth each hit two-run homers, and Jurickson Profar had the first five-hit game of his career
