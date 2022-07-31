100th Anniversary of the Gallup Intertribal Ceremonial

www.krwg.org
I-40 closed west of Grants after fatal crash
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police are investigating a fatal rollover crash on I-40 west of Grants Tuesday morning. I-40 is closed in both directions west of Grants at mile marker 79. NMSP say traffic is being diverted at the mile marker 72 exit.
Crash Kills Two Grants Residents, Injures Minors
GRANTS, N.M. – A horrific accident on July 20 killed two adults and injured their two daughters in Grants, New Mexico. Grants Police Department arrested one man, Tyrone Apachito, for allegedly fleeing a police officer while under the influence of alcohol. Grants Police Department has released limited details as...
Navajo police asking for public's help in locating missing teen
The Navajo Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teenager from the Crownpoint District. Authorities say 16-year-old Ezekieo Eric Talley was last seen on July 12, 2022, in Mentmore, New Mexico. He is described as a Native American male, 5’4”, 130 pounds with brown...
Woman accused of causing deadly chase pleads guilty in other cases
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The woman accused of leading Santa Fe Police on a wrong-way chase down I-25, causing a crash that killed an officer and retired firefighter, then lying about being kidnapped, pleaded guilty on Monday for two other cases. In one of those cases, she gave police a similar made-up story.
