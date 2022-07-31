Man involved in extensive crime spree covering four counties gets additional prison time

www.eastidahonews.com
Related
eastidahonews.com
Pocatello woman charged for allegedly stealing family member’s car
POCATELLO — A woman who allegedly stole a vehicle belonging to a family member has been charged with a felony. Corine Rebecca Pierce, 34, faces a grand theft charge, court documents show. Pocatello dispatchers received a call around 4:30 a.m. on July 19 reporting a stolen Nissan Maxima, according...
eastidahonews.com
Man charged with assault after neighbor accuses him of rerouting his water
SWAN VALLEY – A Swan Valley Man appeared in court Tuesday after being charged with a felony due to an alleged fight with his neighbor. Matthew Lee Roberson, 34, was charged with felony aggravated assault after he reportedly pointed a gun at the face of his neighbor who allegedly accused him of rerouting his water.
eastidahonews.com
Rest stop homicide suspect pleads not guilty
IDAHO FALLS – A man indicted on charges of first-degree murder pleaded not guilty in court on Tuesday. Randy Michael Larkin, 58, was indicted by a Bonneville County grand jury on July 14 and taken into custody on July 15 for the alleged murder of 36-year-old Morey Pelton. Pelton’s...
eastidahonews.com
Woman pleads not guilty after allegedly running into two teens while drunk driving
IDAHO FALLS – A woman pleaded not guilty after being charged with felony aggravated DUI when she allegedly hit two pedestrians with her car. Leana Irma Rodriguez, 32, appeared in district court on Tuesday. She’s accused of driving a car off the side of the road and striking two teenage boys on June 22.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
eastidahonews.com
Looking back: Lost ring found after 26 years and police search for boy who may have ‘suffered an overdose of radiation’
IDAHO FALLS — EastIdahoNews.com is looking back at what life was like during the week of Aug. 1 to Aug. 7 in east Idaho history. POCATELLO — Kids who were caught driving cars could be arrested, The Pocatello Tribune reported in an article The Rexburg Standard published on Aug. 5, 1915.
eastidahonews.com
Rigby couple arrested after allegedly trying to cash fraudulent check in Pocatello
POCATELLO — A man and woman have each been charged for allegedly cashing fraudulent checks at a Pocatello bank. Charolette Marie Kirschbaum, 38, has been charged with felony making or passing a fictitious check, according to court documents. Michael Elmo Kirschbaum, 45, has been charged with felony forgery. A...
eastidahonews.com
One civil suit settled, one going to trial in DUI semi crash
POCATELLO — One of two civil suits filed against a Blackfoot man who crashed a semi-truck through two vehicles while drunk is set to go to trial. Two lawsuits were filed against 58-year-old Shane Ray Warr and his employer, Idaho Falls-based TEC-Distribution, LLC, following a Feb. 2021 crash that injured at least two people.
What This Idaho Woman Did To Get Charged With 18 Felonies
This is one for the books. You read about crimes being committed in Idaho all the time. Traffic violations, being drunk in public, maybe even stealing something of minor value. Those, we expect. This absolute pile of charges, however, we did not see coming. You won't either. Shae Lyn Gebert...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Post Register
Man sues IFPD, claims officer broke eight of his ribs
An Idaho Falls man has filed a lawsuit against the Idaho Falls Police Department, claiming an officer used excessive force. According to the complaint filed, Tony Irvine, 49, said he had to receive surgery due to injuries he suffered when he was tackled by officer Dustin Cook on July 14, 2020.
eastidahonews.com
Autopsy completed in Pocatello ‘suspicious death’
POCATELLO — An autopsy ordered as part of the investigation into a “suspicious unattended death” was completed Tuesday. The results of the autopsy are not expected for several weeks, according to a news release from the Pocatello Police Department. The death was reported around 2:15 p.m. Sunday,...
eastidahonews.com
Woman arrested, charged with 18 felonies after running from police
REXBURG – A burglary suspect wanted by police on multiple warrants has been caught and is now in custody. Shae Lyn Gebert, 30, was caught by police after she allegedly asked a Madison County resident to help her hide from officers. Gebert was charged with 18 felonies, including felony...
Hailey Woman Charged with Stealing Car Out of Shoshone
HAILEY, Idaho (KLIX)-A Hailey woman is facing several charges including felony possession of a stollen vehicle following a traffic stop in Bellevue. According to the Blaine County Sheriff's Office, Andrea Marie Sohns, 47, was booked into the Blaine County Detention Center July 28, on possession of a stollen vehicle, misdemeanor driving under the influence, and cited with failure to purchase a drivers license. Deputies had been told to be on the look out for a stollen Honda sedan out of Shoshone which was spotted as it entered Bellevue. Sohns was allegedly driving the car. The car was returned to its owner.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ksl.com
Inmate being held in Washington County for federal parole violation faces murder charge in Idaho
ST. GEORGE — An Arizona man held in Washington County on federal parole violation was set to be released but will remain in custody awaiting extradition after local prosecutors received a first-degree murder warrant filed in connection with the grisly slaying of an Idaho man in January. The suspect,...
eastidahonews.com
Woman found inside stolen vehicle reaches plea deal
POCATELLO — A Pocatello woman police found inside a stolen vehicle has reached a plea agreement. Caresa AnnMarie Girse, 38, has agreed to plead guilty to a felony charge of grand theft, according to court documents. In exchange, the Bannock County Prosecutor’s Office will dismiss a persistent violator enhancement.
eastidahonews.com
Over two weeks later, deputies continue to search for teen who ran away from home
AMMON — It’s been over two weeks, and there’s still no sign of a teen who ran away from home. In a news release on Tuesday from the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office, deputies said they are continuing to try and find 15-year-old runaway Merrick Cottrell. Merrick...
eastidahonews.com
Man arrested after allegedly pointing gun at group of teens at park
IDAHO FALLS – A local man has been charged with a felony after threatening a group of teenagers and pointing a gun at them. Dallas Jack Jensen, 19, was charged with felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, misdemeanor pedestrian under the influence of alcohol and misdemeanor alcoholic beverages in a park on July 29.
Man killed in canal crash identified
Bonneville County Sheriff's office reported a man from Peru was killed in a crash where a car ended up in canal on July 27. The post Man killed in canal crash identified appeared first on Local News 8.
cowboystatedaily.com
Afton Mayor, Wife Still Hospitalized After Being Run Over By SUV; Teen To Be Criminally Charged
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The mayor of Afton and his wife will be hospitalized in Idaho Falls, Idaho “for a time,” and the teenage driver who hit them with a car last week will soon be criminally charged, the Afton police chief said Monday.
Pocatello police investigating 'suspicious' death of local woman
POCATELLO — Police are investigating the death of a woman whose body was discovered at a Pocatello home on Sunday afternoon. Police said a family member found the deceased woman at her home at 948 N. 10th Ave. around 2:15 p.m. Sunday. The family member then contacted Pocatello police, who responded and began investigating. Police are calling the woman’s death “suspicious” and said they are requesting that an autopsy be...
eastidahonews.com
3 people express interest in Bingham County Sheriff position
BLACKFOOT — The search for a new interim sheriff in Bingham County is underway. Former Sheriff Craig Rowland handed in a resignation letter one week ago and said it would take effect on Aug. 1. He said he had become a “distraction” following an alleged altercation that led to criminal charges.
Comments / 2