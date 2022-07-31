ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man involved in extensive crime spree covering four counties gets additional prison time

eastidahonews.com

Pocatello woman charged for allegedly stealing family member’s car

POCATELLO — A woman who allegedly stole a vehicle belonging to a family member has been charged with a felony. Corine Rebecca Pierce, 34, faces a grand theft charge, court documents show. Pocatello dispatchers received a call around 4:30 a.m. on July 19 reporting a stolen Nissan Maxima, according...
POCATELLO, ID
eastidahonews.com

Man charged with assault after neighbor accuses him of rerouting his water

SWAN VALLEY – A Swan Valley Man appeared in court Tuesday after being charged with a felony due to an alleged fight with his neighbor. Matthew Lee Roberson, 34, was charged with felony aggravated assault after he reportedly pointed a gun at the face of his neighbor who allegedly accused him of rerouting his water.
SWAN VALLEY, ID
eastidahonews.com

Rest stop homicide suspect pleads not guilty

IDAHO FALLS – A man indicted on charges of first-degree murder pleaded not guilty in court on Tuesday. Randy Michael Larkin, 58, was indicted by a Bonneville County grand jury on July 14 and taken into custody on July 15 for the alleged murder of 36-year-old Morey Pelton. Pelton’s...
BONNEVILLE COUNTY, ID
eastidahonews.com

One civil suit settled, one going to trial in DUI semi crash

POCATELLO — One of two civil suits filed against a Blackfoot man who crashed a semi-truck through two vehicles while drunk is set to go to trial. Two lawsuits were filed against 58-year-old Shane Ray Warr and his employer, Idaho Falls-based TEC-Distribution, LLC, following a Feb. 2021 crash that injured at least two people.
BLACKFOOT, ID
107.9 LITE FM

What This Idaho Woman Did To Get Charged With 18 Felonies

This is one for the books. You read about crimes being committed in Idaho all the time. Traffic violations, being drunk in public, maybe even stealing something of minor value. Those, we expect. This absolute pile of charges, however, we did not see coming. You won't either. Shae Lyn Gebert...
BOISE, ID
Post Register

Man sues IFPD, claims officer broke eight of his ribs

An Idaho Falls man has filed a lawsuit against the Idaho Falls Police Department, claiming an officer used excessive force. According to the complaint filed, Tony Irvine, 49, said he had to receive surgery due to injuries he suffered when he was tackled by officer Dustin Cook on July 14, 2020.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Autopsy completed in Pocatello ‘suspicious death’

POCATELLO — An autopsy ordered as part of the investigation into a “suspicious unattended death” was completed Tuesday. The results of the autopsy are not expected for several weeks, according to a news release from the Pocatello Police Department. The death was reported around 2:15 p.m. Sunday,...
POCATELLO, ID
eastidahonews.com

Woman arrested, charged with 18 felonies after running from police

REXBURG – A burglary suspect wanted by police on multiple warrants has been caught and is now in custody. Shae Lyn Gebert, 30, was caught by police after she allegedly asked a Madison County resident to help her hide from officers. Gebert was charged with 18 felonies, including felony...
REXBURG, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Hailey Woman Charged with Stealing Car Out of Shoshone

HAILEY, Idaho (KLIX)-A Hailey woman is facing several charges including felony possession of a stollen vehicle following a traffic stop in Bellevue. According to the Blaine County Sheriff's Office, Andrea Marie Sohns, 47, was booked into the Blaine County Detention Center July 28, on possession of a stollen vehicle, misdemeanor driving under the influence, and cited with failure to purchase a drivers license. Deputies had been told to be on the look out for a stollen Honda sedan out of Shoshone which was spotted as it entered Bellevue. Sohns was allegedly driving the car. The car was returned to its owner.
HAILEY, ID
eastidahonews.com

Woman found inside stolen vehicle reaches plea deal

POCATELLO — A Pocatello woman police found inside a stolen vehicle has reached a plea agreement. Caresa AnnMarie Girse, 38, has agreed to plead guilty to a felony charge of grand theft, according to court documents. In exchange, the Bannock County Prosecutor’s Office will dismiss a persistent violator enhancement.
POCATELLO, ID
eastidahonews.com

Man arrested after allegedly pointing gun at group of teens at park

IDAHO FALLS – A local man has been charged with a felony after threatening a group of teenagers and pointing a gun at them. Dallas Jack Jensen, 19, was charged with felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, misdemeanor pedestrian under the influence of alcohol and misdemeanor alcoholic beverages in a park on July 29.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Pocatello police investigating 'suspicious' death of local woman

POCATELLO — Police are investigating the death of a woman whose body was discovered at a Pocatello home on Sunday afternoon. Police said a family member found the deceased woman at her home at 948 N. 10th Ave. around 2:15 p.m. Sunday. The family member then contacted Pocatello police, who responded and began investigating. Police are calling the woman’s death “suspicious” and said they are requesting that an autopsy be...
POCATELLO, ID
eastidahonews.com

3 people express interest in Bingham County Sheriff position

BLACKFOOT — The search for a new interim sheriff in Bingham County is underway. Former Sheriff Craig Rowland handed in a resignation letter one week ago and said it would take effect on Aug. 1. He said he had become a “distraction” following an alleged altercation that led to criminal charges.
BINGHAM COUNTY, ID

