Man involved in extensive crime spree covering four counties gets additional prison time

HAILEY, Idaho (KLIX)-A Hailey woman is facing several charges including felony possession of a stollen vehicle following a traffic stop in Bellevue. According to the Blaine County Sheriff's Office, Andrea Marie Sohns, 47, was booked into the Blaine County Detention Center July 28, on possession of a stollen vehicle, misdemeanor driving under the influence, and cited with failure to purchase a drivers license. Deputies had been told to be on the look out for a stollen Honda sedan out of Shoshone which was spotted as it entered Bellevue. Sohns was allegedly driving the car. The car was returned to its owner.

HAILEY, ID ・ 1 DAY AGO