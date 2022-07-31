ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whitesburg, KY

Eastern Kentuckians sift through debris after historic flood

By Katie Myers
WFPL
WFPL
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gKqiC_0gzrJkvc00

Andy Morell and his family watch layers of mud roll down into the storm gutter as a man power washes the residue left behind on their street in Whitesburg, Kentucky.

“Physically, we’re drained. Emotionally drained. But you know, we’re glad to be alive,” he said.

On Thursday morning, the North Fork of the Kentucky River overflowed its banks and swallowed most of the town.

It seems like everyone in the population 2,200 city has been affected, Morrell said.

“We were rescuing people, some of the elderly folks live in here and some of the young babies and you know, everybody lost a lot, a lot of houses and a lot of materials,” he said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YzWb5_0gzrJkvc00 Katie Myers/Ohio Valley ReSource

A man sprays off mud left behind by floodwaters in Whitesburg, Ky.

As the water receded, it left a mix of stinking mud and tossed-up furniture, and a slowly rising grief.

First responders have had trouble accessing remote areas of the region because swollen streams and rivers continued to rise more than a day after the initial flooding.

By Saturday afternoon, at least two people in Letcher County have been confirmed dead from the flooding. Across eastern Kentucky, at least 28 people have died. Officials say they expect the total to rise as waters recede and the full extent of the disaster can be catalogued.

In a slice of Whitesburg directly by the river, known as the Maryland Avenue neighborhood, Pam Dawn is cleaning her house and salvaging what she can.

“Luckily, we got power at the moment. They turn your water off though,” she said.

Thousands are still without power , water and internet across the region. But Dawn’s just grateful to be here at all. She said the night the rain came in was harrowing.

“I had been up all night. I know that water was up, watching the warnings and everything like that,” she said. “And I was thinking, Okay, everybody around here has told me it’s never got up into the yards. It came up so fast. It was unreal. And so everybody here was trying to get out.”

Dawn lost five of her six cats in the flood. The last one jumps around her shoulders and nuzzles her hands.

“This was my uncle’s house when I was a little girl and then we purchased it and it’s never gonna look the same itself,” Dawn said.

Katie Myers/Ohio Valley ReSource

Pam Dawn in Whitesburg, Ky.

Down the road past the bridge to the highway, neighbors help each other clean and assess damage. Faye Weaver stands outside the house she has lived in for 21 years.

“We have no flood insurance. I pulled flood insurance six months ago,” she said.

She calms herself, repeating, like a mantra:

“My husband could have been killed. It’s just a house,” she said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CtRR7_0gzrJkvc00
Katie Myers/Ohio Valley ReSource

Faye Weaver in Whitesburg, Ky.

The Red Cross has set up an emergency shelter at Letcher County Central High School. Volunteers and staff say they are overwhelmed by how much needs to be done.

Laura Cook is with Mountain Comprehensive Healthcare, working to connect people with food, water, and a warm place to sleep.

“People are coming in, caked in mud, their cars are caked in mud, and we’re just trying to assist them the best we can,” Cook said.

Cook said right now, the relief effort is mostly volunteer-powered.

“Hopefully we will be seeing bigger disaster relief teams coming in to help us later. None of those major teams have made it here yet,” she said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SL821_0gzrJkvc00
Katie Myers/Ohio Valley ReSource

A shelter set up in Letcher County High School.

Organizers are looking for donations of water, cleaning supplies, and nonperishable food, and volunteers are needed.

The recovery will take months, if not longer.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
spectrumnews1.com

As homes flooded, Kentucky neighbors became first responders

LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. — When rising water took over Edward Longstreath’s home in Letcher County Thursday morning, he knew the only way out was up the mountain. Many families in Letcher County lost their homes to flooding Thursday. Neighbors became first responders and helped others get to safety.
LETCHER COUNTY, KY
themountaineagle.com

Flood leaves local police, fire agencies needing help

While people’s homes are destroyed and looters pilfer through the contents of their lives that lie stacked in driveways, Letcher County’s city police officers and sheriff’s deputies have been patrolling in borrowed cars, assisted by officers from cities more than 100 miles away. Patrol cars were submerged...
LETCHER COUNTY, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Whitesburg, KY
State
Kentucky State
Letcher County, KY
Government
City
River, KY
State
Maryland State
County
Letcher County, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
WKYT 27

Gas vouchers a welcome surprise for Breathitt Co. flood victims

BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Recovery and relief efforts continue in hard-hit Breathitt County. Nearly 1,500 people are without power and hundreds are without their homes. The community has come together quickly. Salvation Army volunteers are starting to feed hot lunches in Jackson. They’ve served thousands of hot meals and handed out water and snacks.
BREATHITT COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Families trapped due to washed out bridges after flooding

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Families in the Virgie area of Pike County are trapped Monday after bridges were washed out. At least seven private bridges along Longfork Road were swept away during the flood. Several rescues also took place to get residents to higher, dryer and safer ground. One...
PIKE COUNTY, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flood Insurance#Volunteers#Disaster Management#Ohio Valley Resource
Metro News

Flash flood sends Mingo County authorities scrambling

WILLIAMSON, W.Va. — A classic flash flood is blamed for problems today in Mingo County. A cloudburst of rain over the Williamson area round 9 a.m. Monday caused massive runoff from the mountain where the Williamson airport is located. The flow came into the streets of the city where the storm drains couldn’t handle the water.
wymt.com

MCHC Whitesburg location devastated by flooding

WHITESBURG, Ky. (WKYT) - The flooding on Thursday morning not only left people without their homes in Letcher County, but also without medication they need to survive. To make matters worse, many healthcare offices were damaged from the flooding in the area, making access to medicine scarce. Mountain Comprehensive Health...
WHITESBURG, KY
WOWK 13 News

Floyd County woman loses $200k in flood damages

FLOYD, KY (WOWK) — Many homes in Floyd County sit vacant right now as people have evacuated following last week’s storms, but one resident decided to stick it out to deal with the damages. Janice Davis owns five mobile homes in the Cow Creek area where families with around 30 children collectively were all displaced […]
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
Northern Kentucky Tribune

A storied Kentucky coal town ‘dissolves’ to save itself, others across the commonwealth may follow

The mayor of Blackey stepped down years ago. The city council dwindled down to nothing. No one stepped up to replace them. Though the former coal camp town still has an active community, politically, it was defunct. No one had been running the town for years. With no one to oversee the dispensation of municipal road funds and coal severance, the city’s services fell into disrepair.
BLACKEY, KY
People

Ky. Woman Mourns Loss of Both Parents in Historic Flood: 'They Were the Biggest-Hearted People'

A Kentucky woman is in mourning after both of her parents were killed in the historic floods that struck Kentucky last week. James Miller, 73, was found dead, and his wife Carol Miller, 72, is presumed dead after the catastrophic floodwaters consumed their home in Hindman last week, their daughter Ashley Collins tells PEOPLE. Authorities may have found her mom's body, but they're awaiting DNA tests to confirm, Collins adds. (Gov. Andy Beshear announced Monday that the death toll from the devastating flood had risen to 30.)
wymt.com

WKCB staff remain optimistic following station flooding

HINDMAN, Ky. (WYMT) - For those at the WKCB Radio Station in Knott County, flooding outside of their studio was relatively common. “The closest it had ever gotten was to the first step, but it had never gotten past the first step and we were several steps off the ground, so I wasn’t really concerned,” said Randy Thompson, General Manager of WKCB.
KNOTT COUNTY, KY
WFPL

WFPL

Louisville, KY
6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Louisville’s NPR News Station is the trusted source for independent, fact-based news. We offer 24/7 local, national and international news, culture, and public affairs. As other media outlets narrow their scope and reduce local coverage, we are working to expand the breadth of local news and give voice to multiple perspectives. We cover Louisville the way NPR covers the world.

 https://wfpl.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy