ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Silver City, NM

Nichelle Nichols, of ‘Star Trek’ fame, dies at 89

PBS NewsHour
PBS NewsHour
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.pbs.org

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Outsider.com

PHOTOS: Jon Bon Jovi’s Son Gets Engaged in the Hamptons

Jesse Bongiovi, Jon Bon Jovi’s son, proposed to his girlfriend Jesse Light, a television producer, at his East Hampton home this weekend. Both his parents and her parents watched the proposal. Jesse Bongiovi shared pictures of the occasion on Instagram. The whole group loaded into two SUVs afterwards—even taking...
MONTAUK, NY
HollywoodLife

Lady Gaga, Margot Robbie, & More Starlets As Harley Quinn: Meet The Actresses Behind DC Fave

2019’s Joker is officially getting a sequel. Joker: Folie à Deux is slated for a 2024 release, per Variety, and will see the Oscar-winning Joaquin Phoenix return as the Joker, while Lady Gaga will take on the role of his co-conspirator Harley Quinn. The sequel of the uber-successful 2019 action-thriller will be a musical and will mark Lady Gaga’s first musical film since 2018’s A Star Is Born, for which she picked up a trophy for Best Original Song for “Shallow” at the 2019 Academy Awards.
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Silver City, NM
City
Robbins, CA
State
Illinois State
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
City
Hollywood, CA
PBS NewsHour

PBS NewsHour

Arlington, VA
25K+
Followers
15K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

For more than 40 years, millions of Americans and citizens of the world have turned to the PBS NewsHour for the solid, reliable reporting that has made it one of the most trusted news programs on television.

 https://www.pbs.org/newshour/

Comments / 0

Community Policy