Nichelle Nichols, of ‘Star Trek’ fame, dies at 89

2019’s Joker is officially getting a sequel. Joker: Folie à Deux is slated for a 2024 release, per Variety, and will see the Oscar-winning Joaquin Phoenix return as the Joker, while Lady Gaga will take on the role of his co-conspirator Harley Quinn. The sequel of the uber-successful 2019 action-thriller will be a musical and will mark Lady Gaga’s first musical film since 2018’s A Star Is Born, for which she picked up a trophy for Best Original Song for “Shallow” at the 2019 Academy Awards.

MOVIES ・ 24 MINUTES AGO