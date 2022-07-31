Nichelle Nichols, of ‘Star Trek’ fame, dies at 89

www.pbs.org
Malia Obama looks just like her parents at a spa day in Los Angeles
Malia Obama knows how to practice self-care. The 24-year-old was spotted heading out to a spa day in Los Angeles last week, and she looked like the perfect mix of her dad Barack Obama and mom Michelle Obama. The former First Daughter looked effortlessly cool in a...
PHOTOS: Jon Bon Jovi’s Son Gets Engaged in the Hamptons
Jesse Bongiovi, Jon Bon Jovi’s son, proposed to his girlfriend Jesse Light, a television producer, at his East Hampton home this weekend. Both his parents and her parents watched the proposal. Jesse Bongiovi shared pictures of the occasion on Instagram. The whole group loaded into two SUVs afterwards—even taking...
People Are Sharing Which Celebrities They Think Would've Have Played A Character Better
"James Marsden could replace Chris Pratt in most of his movie roles."
Lady Gaga, Margot Robbie, & More Starlets As Harley Quinn: Meet The Actresses Behind DC Fave
2019’s Joker is officially getting a sequel. Joker: Folie à Deux is slated for a 2024 release, per Variety, and will see the Oscar-winning Joaquin Phoenix return as the Joker, while Lady Gaga will take on the role of his co-conspirator Harley Quinn. The sequel of the uber-successful 2019 action-thriller will be a musical and will mark Lady Gaga’s first musical film since 2018’s A Star Is Born, for which she picked up a trophy for Best Original Song for “Shallow” at the 2019 Academy Awards.
Donald Glover Responded To Backlash That "Atlanta" Isn't Black Enough
"I kind of feel like I’m a little through with the culture, personally."
