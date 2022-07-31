SISD superintendent welcomes students and staff back to school

kfoxtv.com
Parents turning to homeschooling instead of public school
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – According to Texas Connections Academy, nationwide, there was a 43% increase in homeschool enrollment between 2019 and 2021. Since, then homeschooling has leveled off. Additionally in the 2021/2022 school year, 47 connections academy schools served around 100,000 students nationwide Robert Knox, an El Paso dad says he is considering homeschooling […]
KFOX 14
Jefferson High School opens new state-of-the-art campus
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Independent School District will celebrate the completion of its new three-story facility at Jefferson High School on Friday. The new state-of-the-art facility replaces the 100-year-old red-brick building that served as the original site for Burleson School and later as Jefferson High School. Students were officially welcomed into the new school on August 1.
KFOX 14
Great Khalid Foundation to distribute backpacks to Riverside Middle School students
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — TheGreatKhalidFoundation will be at Riverside Middle SchoolonFriday to distribute backpackstoevery6th-gradestudent. Executive DirectorLindaWolfewillbeonsitebeginningat2:30pm tocloseoutthisyear’sBack to Schoolprogram. “Thisyear’sbackpacksarealittleheavier,” saidLindaWolfe,“Everystudentwillreceivea fewextraitemsto ensuretheyhaveeverythingtheyneedfortheentireyear.”. InnovativeTechnologyCoach RubyShivery writes,“these[Riverside]Rebelsare encouragementandhopeandthisisforthem– awaytoshowloveandsupportand demonstratethatweseethemassuccessfulindividuals.”. RiversideMiddleSchoolasksthatallvisitorscheckinatthefrontofficewheretheywillbe directedtothedistributionsite. “Walmarthasbeenapartof ourBacktoSchoolprogramsincedayone,”saidLindaWolfe,“andwecannotthankthem enoughfortheirpartnership.TheGreatKhalidFoundationwouldalsoliketothankRaiz FederalCreditUnionandWestStarfortheircontinuedsupport. TheGreatKhalidFoundationisKhalid’snamesakenon-profitorganizationfoundedtogive backtothefamiliesinthecommunityofElPaso. Sign up...
KVIA
Socorro Independent School District welcoming students back to the classroom for the 2022-2023 school year
EL PASO, Texas - Eight different school districts return to the classroom on Monday, August 1st and the Socorro Independent School District has big changes for the 2022 - 2023 school year. The district is implementing extra security guidelines in the wake of the Uvalde mass shooting, with one licensed,...
KFOX 14
El Paso ISD works to fill 7 nurse vacancies as school year begins
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — The El Paso Independent School District welcomed back its students on Monday but is still looking to hire more school nurses. EPISD stated there is one nurse posting at each campus within the district and there are two campuses that have two nurse positions, such as Don Haskins Pre-K to 8 and Franklin High School.
The Scary School Threats In El Paso: Would You Be on Standby?
Usually, on the first day of school, there are all kinds of emotions the parent and child feel. Some kids are excited to return, others nervous, and some are just sad that summer is over. As for my son, he was totally stoked to be back in contact with new...
everythinglubbock.com
Socorro ISD investigates threats to 4 schools on first day of school
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Socorro Independent School District investigated four threats made to schools in the district on the first day of school. On Monday, as thousands of students across the Borderland returned to the classroom for the first day of school, a SISD spokesperson said there were anonymous threats against four schools: Ben Narbuth Elementary School, William Slider Middle School, Montwood High School and Eastlake High School.
KVIA
Parents react to first day back at school
EL PASO, Texas -- Eight districts opened their doors for the first day of school Monday. A majority of El Paso kids are now back in the classroom. Parents and students at Thomas Manor Elementary told ABC-7 it was really a good day. Parents were pleased with how the first...
KFOX 14
Socorro ISD welcomes students at 2 new academies
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Socorro Independent School District welcomed students at its two new academies. Paso Del Norte Fine Arts Academy and Escontrias STEAM Academy were designated to provide specialized instruction in science, technology, engineering, mathematics and the arts. "Have more of an integrated curriculum that provides students...
KFOX 14
El Pasoan pushing for acceptance of 'Spanglish' helps schools teach it in classrooms
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — "Spanglish" is a mix of English and Spanish not only in conversation but also when it comes to words. In a border town like El Paso, it isn’t uncommon to hear people and kids speaking "Spanglish" but whether it is correct, is up for debate.
KFOX 14
Gadsden ISD to implement new safety measures for the new school year
SANTA TERESA, N.M. — The first day of school is on Monday, August 1, for Gadsden ISD students. With school security in the minds of some parents, districts changed their safety procedures. KFOX14 spoke with GISD's superintendent Travis Dempsey to find out what the district planned on doing in...
KFOX 14
EPISD begins new school year, Irvin High School students see renovations
Students at Irvin High School saw big renovations this 2022-2023 school year. El Paso Independent School District was given a $42.8 million budget for construction to add a new building as well as renovations to existing buildings on campus. Renovations include:. HVAC Upgrade to Refrigerated Air. New Electrical Systems. Upgraded...
KFOX 14
Ysleta ISD looking to hire bus drivers
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A school district is looking to hire bus drivers for the 2022-2023 school year. Ysleta Independent School District increased the pay rate to $20 per hour following the Board of Trustees vote in June. Applicants can apply at www.yisd.net. Sign up to receive the...
KFOX 14
School threats reported at El Paso ISD schools on first day of school
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Several school threats were reported at different schools in the El Paso region on the first day of school. Threats were reported at Montwood High School, Eastlake High School, Ben Narbuth Elementary School and Slider Middle Schoo. Officials with the El Paso Police Department...
KFOX 14
Great Khalid Foundation hands out new backpacks at Ross Middle School
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Great Khalid Foundation showed up at Ross Middle School on the first day back to school. The organization celebrated the new school year with brand new backpacks for every 6th-grade student. Khalid's, mom, LindaWolfe distributed the supply-filled backpacks. “The students are coming into...
KFOX 14
How El Paso districts identify threats in classrooms, address safety to prevent attacks
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — Across El Paso, students are returning to the classroom this week. Some of them, with the memory of the Uvalde mass shooting still fresh in their heads and on the minds of parents and teachers. Four years ago, Texas governor Greg Abbott unveiled a...
KFOX 14
Parents, kids excited for the start of the new school year
EL PASO, TEXAS (KFOX14) — Starting Monday, thousands of kids across El Paso will head back to the classroom for the 2021-2022 school year. "We are ready, we are really excited that he will start 3rd grade," said Yessica Puebla. Puebla, like many parents, felt sticker shock when purchasing...
KFOX 14
Canutillo High School band to compete at Bands of America this fall
CANUTILLO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Monday was the first day of school for students at the Canutillo Independent School District. Students went back to the classroom for the 2022-2023 school year. Forecaster Brady Brewster was live at Canutillo High School on the first day of school. Brewster interviewed the Canutillo...
KFOX 14
Del Sol doctor offers support to El Paso community on August 3 anniversary
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — Today marks the third anniversary of a day that forever changed the city of El Paso. Despite the devastation that was brought into the minds and hearts of El Pasoans, the community came together as support continues to be offered each year. Last year...
KFOX 14
UMC CEO explains why he wants El Paso County leaders to decide on $345M expansion plan
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — KFOX14 pressed University Medical Center for answers Tuesday about why it wants El Paso County Commissioners to approve a $345 million expansion plan instead of putting the issue before local voters. UMC CEO Jacob Cintron said he wants commissioners to approve the Certificates of...
