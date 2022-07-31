SISD superintendent welcomes students and staff back to school

cbs4local.com
El Paso events to honor and remember the 23 victims of the Cielo Vista Walmart shooting 3 years ago.Euri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
Beto O'Rourke outlines his campaign priorities as he continues his, 'Drive for Texas'.Euri Giles | ClareifiTexas State
15th annual 'Plaza Classic Film Festival' kicks off this weekend in El Paso.Euri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
The richest person in El Paso is giving away millionsAsh JurbergEl Paso, TX
Texans are heading to Mexico to buy cheaper gasAsh JurbergEl Paso, TX
YISD superintendent explains benefits to starting school year earlier, adjusting breaks
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — The school year started earlier than ever this year for most Borderland school districts. CBS4 Anchor John Purvis asked Ysleta Independent School District Superintendent, Dr. Xavier De La Torre, for the reason behind the decision. De La Torre replied, "The prevailing thought around that...
Jefferson High School opens new state-of-the-art campus
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Independent School District will celebrate the completion of its new three-story facility at Jefferson High School on Friday. The new state-of-the-art facility replaces the 100-year-old red-brick building that served as the original site for Burleson School and later as Jefferson High School. Students were officially welcomed into the new school on August 1.
Great Khalid Foundation to distribute backpacks to Riverside Middle School students
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — TheGreatKhalidFoundation will be at Riverside Middle SchoolonFriday to distribute backpackstoevery6th-gradestudent. Executive DirectorLindaWolfewillbeonsitebeginningat2:30pm tocloseoutthisyear’sBack to Schoolprogram. “Thisyear’sbackpacksarealittleheavier,” saidLindaWolfe,“Everystudentwillreceivea fewextraitemsto ensuretheyhaveeverythingtheyneedfortheentireyear.”. InnovativeTechnologyCoach RubyShivery writes,“these[Riverside]Rebelsare encouragementandhopeandthisisforthem– awaytoshowloveandsupportand demonstratethatweseethemassuccessfulindividuals.”. RiversideMiddleSchoolasksthatallvisitorscheckinatthefrontofficewheretheywillbe directedtothedistributionsite. “Walmarthasbeenapartof ourBacktoSchoolprogramsincedayone,”saidLindaWolfe,“andwecannotthankthem enoughfortheirpartnership.TheGreatKhalidFoundationwouldalsoliketothankRaiz FederalCreditUnionandWestStarfortheircontinuedsupport. TheGreatKhalidFoundationisKhalid’snamesakenon-profitorganizationfoundedtogive backtothefamiliesinthecommunityofElPaso. Sign up...
El Paso ISD utilizes substitute nurses as district works to fill vacant positions
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — The El Paso Independent School District welcomed back its students on Monday but is still looking to hire more school nurses. EPISD stated there is one nurse posting at each campus within the district and there are two campuses that have two nurse positions, such as Don Haskins Pre-K to 8 and Franklin High School.
Socorro ISD's 50th campus Ben Narbuth Elementary School opens to students, staff
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Ben Narbuth Elementary School opened Monday for the 2022-2023 school year. Students and parents were excited to be at the new school. The new combination school serves students in the Eastlake High School feeder area. It was built as part of bond 2017 project.
Ysleta ISD pilots new program to address student safety concerns
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — As students return to campuses Ysleta Independent School District is piloting a new program at four campuses to improve student safety. The program would allow parents to know where their child is at all times. Parents would be able to log into an application...
Burges High School students learn about Aug. 3 El Paso mass shooting on third anniversary
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — Wednesday marked the third anniversary of the Aug. 3, 2019, mass shooting that resulted in the death of 23 El Pasoans. Burges High School spent part of the day teaching students about the heartbreaking events that took place at the Cielo Vista Walmart that day.
Irvin High School students see bond renovations as new school year starts
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — Students at Irvin High School saw big renovations this 2022-2023 school year. El Paso Independent School District was given a $42.8 million budget for construction to add a new building as well as renovations to existing buildings on campus. Renovations include:. HVAC Upgrade to...
CBS4 at 12 p.m. live from El Paso High School for first day of school
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — CBS4 at 12 p.m. is on the road again!. This time Amanda Guillen returned to her high school, El Paso High School, with forecaster Brady Brewster to show off the first day of school. EPISD Superintendent Diana Sayavedra shared her message to parents of...
Gadsden ISD starts school year with 2 school resource officers; looks to hire more
SANTA TERESA, N.M. (CBS4) — Gadsden Independent School District students went back to school on Monday, but for many, the day went on without a school resource officer (SRO) present at their school. Before the start of the school year, CBS4 spoke to GISD and they told us they...
Ysleta ISD looking to hire bus drivers
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A school district is looking to hire bus drivers for the 2022-2023 school year. Ysleta Independent School District increased the pay rate to $20 per hour following the Board of Trustees vote in June. Applicants can apply at www.yisd.net. Sign up to receive the...
Great Khalid Foundation hands out new backpacks at Ross Middle School
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Great Khalid Foundation showed up at Ross Middle School on the first day back to school. The organization celebrated the new school year with brand new backpacks for every 6th-grade student. Khalid's, mom, LindaWolfe distributed the supply-filled backpacks. “The students are coming into...
UMC hosts community in east El Paso to inform community about bond initiative
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — Representatives from the El Paso County Hospital District spoke at a public meeting at the Lunch Box in East El Paso Monday to inform the community on how they plan to use the $345M in certificates of obligation (CO) for the expansion of University Medical Center.
Canutillo High School band to compete at Bands of America this fall
CANUTILLO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Monday was the first day of school for students at the Canutillo Independent School District. Students went back to the classroom for the 2022-2023 school year. Forecaster Brady Brewster was live at Canutillo High School on the first day of school. Brewster interviewed the Canutillo...
UMC CEO explains why he wants county commissioners to decide on $345M expansion plan
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — CBS4 pressed University Medical Center for answers Tuesday about why it wants El Paso County Commissioners to approve a $345 million expansion plan instead of putting the issue before local voters. UMC CEO Jacob Cintron said he wants commissioners to approve the Certificates of...
El Paso student wins national Spanish spelling bee
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso Independent School District student, Sheneli De Silva, won the 2022 National Spanish Spelling Bee. The event was hosted in El Paso by Education Service Center Region 19 at the Starlight Event Center on July 29-30. On Saturday, over 20 competitors, from various...
El Paso Museum of History honors El Paso shooting victims with exhibition
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Museum of History, three years later, continues to honor the lives lost with an exhibition of pieces from the memorial at the site of the tragedy. Erica Marin, the museum director said three years later, people from all over the country...
El Pasoans gather for healing sound bath ahead of Aug. 3 shooting anniversary
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Live Active El Paso held a free sound bath session to promote healing a day before the third anniversary of the Aug. 3, 2019, mass shooting at the Cielo Vista Walmart. The sound bath, which can lead participants into a calming meditative state, was...
11-year-old community service superhero gives back to El Paso
For a lot of us we are a product of our environment many times, following in our parents' footsteps. For Arien Hernandez he has over a decade of service to our community under his belt and he is only 11-years-old. Hernandez has been participating in community service events since before...
