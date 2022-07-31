AP sources: Decision in Watson discipline case coming Monday

www.wlns.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Places To Get Great Seafood Boils in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Three great pizza places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
First Local Lit Fest Featuring Akron Authors on August 6thJake WellsAkron, OH
4 Romantic Restaurants in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
3 great burger places in ClevelandAlina AndrasCleveland, OH
Deshaun Watson’s shocking reaction following 6-game suspension decision
Deshaun Watson’s suspension was announced on Monday. The Cleveland Browns quarterback will serve a 6 game suspension. Most of the NFL world believes he was fortunate to only get suspended for 6 games. However, Watson and his team don’t feel the same way. NFL insider Josina Anderson revealed that Watson and his team are “displeased” […] The post Deshaun Watson’s shocking reaction following 6-game suspension decision appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Deshaun Watson: Thirty women settle Watson-related claims against Houston Texans
Thirty women who had accused the Houston Texans of turning a blind eye to allegations that Deshaun Watson was sexually assaulting and harassing women during massage sessions have settled their legal claims against the team, their attorney said on Friday. The terms of the settlements reached between each of the...
NFL world reacts to unbelievable clause in Deshaun Watson suspension ruling
After months of limbo, the NFL suspended Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson for six games for violating the league’s personal conduct policy on Monday. The suspension comes as a result of the 24 sexual misconduct lawsuits against the quarterback from multiple women whom Watson hired for massages. The women each accused the Browns quarterback of sexual misconduct or sexual assault.
NFL suspends Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson for six games
The NFL said Watson violated its personal conduct policy amid claims of sexual misconduct when he played for the Houston Texas. Aug. 1, 2022.
Deshaun Watson ruling ignites social media, reaction pours in as quarterback faces six-game suspension
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson was reportedly handed a six-game suspension for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy after more than a dozen women accused him of sexual misconduct, prompting fierce backlash on social media over what is being perceived as a lenient ruling. Former federal judge Sue L....
Former Deshaun Watson weapon ‘monitored’ by NFL teams
Will Fuller — one of the most dynamic wide receivers in the NFL — is still somehow unsigned, but that could change in the near future. Deshaun Watson’s former top receiving threat with the Houston Texans is “being monitored by multiple NFL teams,” Pro Football Network’s Aaron Wilson reported Monday. Don’t expect the former Notre Dame product to join a team immediately, though. Wilson adds that Fuller’s market could heat up later in the preseason.
Browns respond to Deshaun Watson’s 6-game suspension
Cleveland Browns star quarterback Deshaun Watson was handed a six-game suspension from the NFL by Judge Sue Robinson. While the NFL has time to appeal the ruling, the Player’s Association had said that they would accept the punishment. After the suspension was announced, Browns owners Jimmy and Dee Haslam released a statement responding to Watson’s […] The post Browns respond to Deshaun Watson’s 6-game suspension appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Deshaun Watson suspension: What does it mean, what happens next?
The NFL world woke up to the news of Deshaun Watson’s six-game suspension Monday, with a majority of responses concluding that the Cleveland Browns quarterback ended up with a lighter punishment than expected stemming from sexual misconduct accusations by 24 massage therapists in Texas. Former U.S. District Judge Sue...
